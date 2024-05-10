Panzanella With Winter Squash and Sage Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Nicole
Delicious-We plan to make this a regular. Made a couple of tweaks: Crisped the sage instead of leaving it fresh -- next time will grill the bread in the sage oil. I added a little bit of spice to the butternut squash. I also used kale instead of lettuce -- this allowed the salad to hold up over a long period -- would make a great option for a buffet.
Julie
Every element of this recipe came together to create a really great panzanella. As soon as my family finished this, we all wanted to have it again for dinner the next night. I recommend making the recipe as written.
Christa
It's panzanella, which is Italian for "bread salad."
Carolyn
I made this as a side with cumin baked pork chops, and they were excellent together. I think it's an wonderful, hardy winter salad.
Harriet
It's the 8 oz. of stale bread, torn into bite sized pieces.
Christa
I substituted shredded lacinato kale for romaine and tossed it at the same time with the bread cubes, squash, and dressing, since kale is sturdier than romaine. The dressing really makes this salad--interesting combination of sherry and balsamic vinegars. I would recommend using sherry vinegar over red wine vinegar for a far more interesting and nuanced flavor.
George
This is the adapted and simplified version.
Janice
I made this last night as the vegetarian option for a dinner party. It was very flavorful and made a great dinner. Nice contrast of textures.
asha
This would be a perfect holiday side dish - it’s almost like an upscale interpretation of a traditional stuffing. I took the advice on toasting the sage with the bread, and that turned out great! I didn’t have radishes so used thinly sliced red onion instead. My only issue was that I ended up with way more bread than vegetables. Next time I will double the delicata and reduce the bread. This would work well with any hardy leafy green - kale, arugula, etc. Very cozy and filling dish.
Jennifer
This is a very satisfying salad with the herbs and vinegars. I made oven baked croutons with less oil than frying on another sheet pan during last 15 minutes. Served with rotisserie chicken. Simple and memorable!
Heather
Excellent fall flavors. The fresh herbs really make it sing. I only had a few romaine leaves so added shredded radicchio and a handful of spinach. Served it with a grilled apple sausage.
Lazy Girl
Didn't want to go to the store for romaine and radishes, so used what I had: roasted squash w/0.5# brussel sprouts for 15 mins, added another tray to the oven w/halved mushrooms & sliced onion & baked for additional 15 mins. Mixed up as directed. Makes a lovely winter veggie panzanella!
Lance
This was nice. But consider: There are 17 ingredients to wrangle, which adds up to a very active hour of prep. The amount of herbs directed is much too small; by comparison, Melissa Clark's "Panzanella With Mozzarella and Herbs" uses four times the quantity of herbs (about a cup vs. a quarter-cup here). And it's very bread-forward; Melissa's recipe uses half the bread for a salad of the same size. You're busy, you're hungry. You might want to skip this one.
beetsmekatie
Made this last night - it was delightful! Sadly I only had kraft parmesan but followed the directions for everything else as specified.
The amount of fresh herbs in this dish is amazing!!! I highly recommend!
Mary Ellen
Excellent panzanella. I made one modification - used minced shallot instead of garlic in the vinaigrette.
Amy
Loved this! Used kale instead of romaine, in case of leftovers, it will hold up better to the dressing. But, there were no leftovers, so a big hit!
Skipped the sage as there seemed to be enough going on already.
Christa
Kale's a great idea for a winter salad; thanks so much for the suggestion!
Catalina
mentions brussel sprouts, but I don't see them in the ingredient list.
Kris
The author notes that this recipe is "simplified" and "adapted" from the original recipe in the book, "The Homemade Kitchen."
Private notes are only visible to you.