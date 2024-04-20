Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites Recipe - Life Love Liz (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites are a delicious appetizer perfect for any event or party! They are crisp outside but soft and tender inside.

Looking for an addictive snack or appetizer? These Parmesan cheddar basil bites are a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make!

They have a crisp outside with a soft and tender inside. They aren’t a true cracker, but they are a perfect addition to a charcuterie board, for serving at wine-tastings, and anywhere else you might serve up party appetizers. Using a star cookie cutter they are pretty fabulous to serve up on New Years Eve and they pair wonderfully with champagne!

I love that you can use cookie cutters to customize them for any even or party too.Some people like to just use a pizza cutter to make squares or diamonds which really makes these quick and easy to prepare.

They are even fun to put in kids lunches for a treat.

*Updated December 15, 2021 – Note, I have not updated the recipe, it is pretty perfect as is. I just wanted to add some additional information and answer some of the most frequently asked questions directly in the post.

How to Store Cheddar Basil Bites

You can store the Parmesan cheddar basil bites in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to a week.

The dough does freeze well for several weeks if you want to save dough to make fresh bites later on, just store in a freezer bag.

This recipe does make a large amount of bites, if you have leftovers you won’t eat within a week you can freeze them! Just divide them out. Wrap the divided portions in plastic wrap or foil and then place in a freezer bag for up to 3 months. They should thaw out in a few hours on the counter when you are ready to enjoy them again.

Cheddar Bites Variations

Try swapping out the basil for other flavours. Some great alternatives include:

Rosemary

Oregano

Chives

Tarragon

Cayenne

About the Ingredients for Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites

Cheese – I generally use old cheddar cheese when making these cheese crackers. I think the sharper flavour works best.

Butter – You should use unsalted butter here, but I’ll be honest and say I don’t usually keep any on hand so always use salted myself. I just halve the amount of additional salt.

Half and Half – 10% milk fat cream. If you don’t have access to this, use half milk, and full heavy whipping cream. The cream provides the moisture and the extra fat is needed, so for best results I would not swap directly with just milk.

Flour – Scoop and level your flour, sifting it if it is lumpy. Don’t pack it down or your cheese bites may end up more dense than they should be. If you don’t measure carefully and the dough ends up too dry, add a teaspoon more of the cream at a time until the dough is workable.

Parmesan cheese – You can use either freshly grated or store bought pre-grated parmesan. I kind of prefer these when I don’t use fresh parmesan.

Basil – Use only fresh herbs, you can substitute with one of the variations listed above, or get creative and come up with your own combinations!

More Delicious Appetizer Ideas:

If you are looking for more appetizer recipes, check out some of my favourites!

Slow Cooker Party Meatballs are a favourite appetizer at just about any gathering. This is a super easy recipe you are almost sure to make over and over again!

These Cranberry Pecan Stuffed Mushrooms with Goat Cheese are a tasty holiday appetizer that will impress your guests.

These Cucumber Rollups with Fresh Herb Cream Cheese make for a nice substitution to the typical veggie tray at bbq’s and parties.

PARMESAN CHEDDAR BASIL BITES

Yields: 3 Dozen |Prep time: 20 Mins | Cook time: 11 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ cup butter, softened

5 tablespoons half-and-half (10% Milk Fat Cream)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Beat Cheddar cheese, butter, half-and-half, and salt at medium speed with a mixer until blended. Gradually add flour, Parmesan cheese, and basil – beating just until combined.

Turn dough onto a well floured surface. Divide into 3 equal portions, and roll to flatten each to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut with star shaped cutter. Place 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Bake 11 to 14 minutes or until golden; cool on baking sheets on wire racks for 30 minutes.



Yield: 36 Basil Bites Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 11 minutes Total Time: 31 minutes Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites are a delicious appetizer perfect for any event or party! They are crisp outside but soft and tender inside. Ingredients 2 ½ cups shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ cup butter, softened

5 tablespoons half-and-half

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil Instructions Preheat oven to 350° Beat Cheddar cheese, butter, half-and-half, and salt at medium speed with a mixer until blended. Gradually add flour, Parmesan cheese, and basil – beating just until combined. Turn dough onto a well floured surface. Divide into 3 equal portions, and roll to flatten each to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut with star shaped cutter. Place 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake 11 to 14 minutes or until golden; cool on baking sheets on wire racks for 30 minutes. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Star Cookie Cutter Set-5 pcs

Wilton Excelle Elite 3-Tier Cooling Rack for Cookies

Nordic Ware Baker's Big Baking Sheet Nutrition Information: Yield: 36 Serving Size: 1 grams

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 93Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 183mgCarbohydrates: 5gFiber: 0gSugar: 0gProtein: 4g This information is provided as a courtesy and for entertainment purposes only. This information comes from online calculators. Although lifeloveliz.com attempts to provide accurate nutritional information, these figures are only estimates. Did you make this recipe? Tag your creations with #LifeLoveLiz on Instagram & subscribe for more! See Also Chilli con carne recipe