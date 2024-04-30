Parmesan Crusted Turkey Cutlets Recipe - Delicious Little Bites (2024)

Parmesan Crusted Turkey Cutlets are a simple, yet delicious dinner recipe to help you enjoy turkey all year long. These cutlets are made with almond flour making them naturally low carb and gluten free.

How in the world did turkey end up being something that so many of us only really eat during holidays? It’s so good and there are so many possibilities.

My go-to turkey cutlets recipe has long been these Rosemary Thyme Turkey Cutlets, but I have recently started trying some new ideas. This recipe for Parmesan Crusted Turkey Cutlets is one of my favorites, so far.

While ground turkey made its way into more recipes as a healthier alternative to ground beef, turkey cutlets, sometimes called turkey chops, can still be harder to find. You can look for them in the fresh meat section of the grocery store. They are often near the chicken.

Why This Recipe Works

This recipe is made with almond flour and Parmesan cheese for a delicious, crisp crust. It’s a family-friendly recipe that even kids will love.

You can bake or fry this recipe. Obviously frying will add to the fat content some, but it does also add even more flavor.

As written, this recipe is naturally low carb, keto friendly, and gluten free.

How to Make Parmesan Crusted Turkey Cutlets

What You Need To Make This Recipe

To make this recipe you will need turkey cutlets, almond flour, Parmesan cheese, an egg, dried parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. If you plan to fry the cutlets, rather than bake them, you will need olive oil as well.

Tip: if you can’t find turkey cutlets, you can use a turkey tenderloin and cut into 1-inch thick slices.

Prep!

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Lightly oil a baking sheet.

Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk well.

In a second bowl, combine the almond flour, Parmesan cheese, dried parsley, onion powder and garlic powder.

Create!

Season the turkey cutlets with salt and pepper.

Dip each cutlet into the egg mixture, letting any excess drip off, then into the almond flour mixture until its fully coated.

Place on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway, or until cooked through.

If additional browning is desired, you can place the cutlets under the broiler for the last minute or so, keeping a close eye on them so that they don’t burn.

Tip: see the Tips and Techniques section below or in the recipe card for instructions on how to fry turkey cutlets.

Present!

Serve with minced parsley, sauce, or gravy, if desired.

Tips and Techniques

Look for turkey cutlets or chops in the fresh meat section of the grocery store. They are often near the chicken. If you’re unable to find them, you can use a turkey tenderloin (if available) and cut it into 1-inch thick slices.

FAQ’s

What Do You Serve With Turkey Cutlets?

You can serve pretty much any vegetable or starch (if you’re not following a low carb diet) with these turkey cutlets. Some suggestions are:

Mashed cauliflower or potatoes

Any steamed or roasted vegetables

Cauliflower rice or regular rice

or regular rice Mashed Rutabaga

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

Keto Cauliflower Au Gratin

Keto Green Bean Casserole

Butternut Squash Gratin

You can also check out the Side Dish section of the Recipe Index for more ideas.

What Are Turkey Cutlets Made Of?

Turkey cutlets are simply just slices of meat from the turkey breast.

