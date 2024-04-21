Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe (2024)

Add a Comment

Comments

  • Mishelle

    I have a similar recipe except I add in sliced almonds…so much better than that cream of mushroom stuff!

  • Christine

    Made this yesterday. I didn’t have fresh green beans but tried with the organic, whole frozen french beans I had on hand. Thawed them on counter, blotted excess moisture and proceeded with recipe. Wow! It could not have been simpler and more delicious. I am always on the lookout for great “company” food. This fits the bill for great flavors and ease. All five people in my family loved them! Thanks!

  • cdanna

    what is on top of the beans in the photo?

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      It is the cheese

  • Julie

    I made this tonight and I was really surprised by how much I liked it. I don’t really like green beans or that much parmesean, but the combination was really yummy. Thanks for sharing this. I will definitely make it again.

  • Sue

    Making this tonight. I’ll let you know how it turns out. I love asparagus done this way. Hoping for the best!

  • Sue

    Turned out great! My husband wasn’t quite as thrilled with them as I was. I think I could have cooked them 15 min instead of 20 because they were smaller beans. Great flavor though. I’ll be doing this recipe again! Thanks!

  • Sharon McCartney

    ooooooo! I have to try this!

  • Melissa

    This looks so easy, and sooo yummy! Cant wait to try. Just one thing, Ive tried to print this recipe quite a few times, and it keeps taking me to advertising pages. I cant even hover over the print link without it doing an infolinks popup. Just a little fyi.

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      Try clicking the little printer icon

  • Elisha Gonzalez

    Did you spray the cookie sheet, cover it with foil, or is the olive oil enough to keep the beans from sticking to it?

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      I use parchment paper.

  • Roberta

    Just bought the ingredients and will be trying it out this week. Looks and sounds delicious!!

  • Mel

    Made these tonight. They were wonderful. Everyone loved them. My cheese didn’t toast as much as in the picture but the beans had just the right amout of crunch. We will definitely make these again. May add fresh portobello mushrooms next time.

  • stephanie

    if using fresh green beans do you need to boil them first?

  • G.

    Made these tonight. Turned out good. Although next time I’d bake it for 10 minutes so that it’s still crunchy. However, my husband and daughter enjoyed it, they’re not big on cooked green beans.

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      Yay!! I am glad your family liked the recipe

  • Wickless Candles

    PERFECTION! I was pondering on what to make as a side dish tonight with our grilled chicken when I stumbled upon your recipe. Sounds delicious, thank you very much for sharing!!

  • Ashley

    Can you use frozen whole green beans with this recipe? If so, any tips so they will still come out similar/crunchy? Thanks!

  • Missa

    I picked up green beans at the Farmers’ Market yesterday, so I could make these tonight! They are delicious! Thanks for the recipe!

  • Carol Anne Roth-Walter

    Yum, Yum, Yum! Consider it pinned!

  • Jessica

    I love your website and the delicious recipes! Thanks for sharing 🙂 However, I am NOT impressed with all of the ads….I hate the infolink ads within the text of the recipe, it makes it difficult and annoying! Great recipe though, I’ll be using it again 🙂

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      Sorry about the ads 🙁

  • Vicki

    I bet this would be good with a little BBQ sauce
    added at the last couple of minutes.

  • Amanda

    Making this right now. Added some thin sliced prosciutto.

  • Sissa

    I have made this several times. My family loves it. It is also good with a little balsamic vinegar added. Yummy!

    • Budget Savvy Diva

      What an awesome idea 🙂

  • Casey Lawson

    I have to say that I made this last night for the first time for me and my boyfriend along with the ranch chicken penne and the balsamic roasted potatoes and it was delicious…..definitely sharing this with friends!!!

  • Heather

    Can you use canned green beans ?

  • Vero

    Hi,
    Do you think this will work with asparagus?

  • Ronda

    I’ve done this with fresh broccoli, too. Out of this world!

  • Susan

    Bet roasted slivered almonds would be great. Going to try this one.

  • Sweetasha09

    This sounds delicious! I can’t wait to try it… Thank you for sharing!!!!

  • Sue

    Made it. Loved it. Kids complained there wasn’t enough!

    • Watson

      Yay!!!!

  • Kathy

    I have Parmesan in a jar will this work? thanks

    • Watson

      Yep!

      • Kathy

        Thanks, cooking it tonight!!!

  • Heather Hughes

    Found you through Pinterest. I tried the recipe last night & loved it!
    Thank you!

  • Latha

    I found this thru pinterest and tried it last week. My mom, my daughter and I fell in love and we made the second batch the same day 🙂 My husband isn’t thrilled but I am in love with it. Thanks again for the recipe!

  • sherry

    I made these tonight with grilled flank steak and twice baked potatoes. They were amazing! I didn’t have any fresh green beans on hand, so I microwaved frozen ones for 3 minutes then gently squeezed as much water out as possible. Then I followed the recipe from there. Definitely a keeper!

    • Watson

      Oh good — this recipe is pretty much amazing

  • gibbs

    Is it grated or shredded fresh cheese?

    • Watson

      that is what I used

  • Kimberly

    Do you use grated cheese in a can or fresh cheese from the deli section?

    • Watson

      I used fresh cheese 🙂

  • Sophie

    We love green beans at our house, am going to try this. What is the other item on the beans that is in the picture? Looks like bacon bits or roasted tomatoes.

  • AlixE

    I switched the oil for Bragg Liquid Aminos (coconut) and used Nutritional Yeast Seasoning instead of the Parmesan. Tasted great and will use on your zucchini & asparagus recipes too!! Thanks -;)

  • Blanca Carrillo

    THIS IS AMAZING! I absolutely love green beans so this was just omg delicious will be making them more often thank you.

  • Lisa Soared

    OMG! I just fell in love with green beans not to long ago this looks delish so need to try it!

  • kelly mcgrew

    made these this summer after seeing the recipe on your Pinterest page… they are so good!! chewy and crunchy and yummy! especially good in the summer when green beans are pennies per lb pretty much!

  • Misty Swearingen

    Looks so good!!!!

  • Martha

    I want to make this really soon!

  • lauren fichter

    perfection. these are so yummy! and also extremely easy.

  • Debbie

    This looks yummy and easy

  • theresa

    omg. looks sooo goood

  • Jen

    Delish! Thanks for the recipe! Family asked that I never make them another way!

  • Desiree

    Ready for garden fresh green beans to try this!

  • Denise De Robles

    This is one of my favorite recipes. I actually made it this week! I love it so much, that I think I’ve made it a least once a week for the past month. Thanks for the yummy recipe.

  • Phyllis K

    Made these today. Simple and delicious!
    Thank you Budget Savvy Diva.

  • Diane McClain

    It looks like cranberries or raisins on top maybe bacon? Was wondering what kind of parmesan fresh shaved or Kraft in jar

  • Heather

    I don’t know what I did wrong. I thought I followed the directions, but the result was super tough.

