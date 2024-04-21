Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe (2024)

Add a Comment
Comments
food recipes | Pearltrees
[…] Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe | Budget Savvy Diva Find Copy Cat Restaurant Recipes HERE […]
Mishelle
I have a similar recipe except I add in sliced almonds…so much better than that cream of mushroom stuff!
Christine
Made this yesterday. I didn’t have fresh green beans but tried with the organic, whole frozen french beans I had on hand. Thawed them on counter, blotted excess moisture and proceeded with recipe. Wow! It could not have been simpler and more delicious. I am always on the lookout for great “company” food. This fits the bill for great flavors and ease. All five people in my family loved them! Thanks!
Tasty Tuesday #6 « mollyritterbeck
[…] So Pintrest is really a great site for finding food and things that you may one day cook and will one day never cook. I found a recipe for Parmesan Roasted Green Beans at the Budget Savy Diva HERE […]
cdanna
what is on top of the beans in the photo?
Budget Savvy Diva
It is the cheese
Julie
I made this tonight and I was really surprised by how much I liked it. I don’t really like green beans or that much parmesean, but the combination was really yummy. Thanks for sharing this. I will definitely make it again.
Sue
Making this tonight. I’ll let you know how it turns out. I love asparagus done this way. Hoping for the best!
Sue
Turned out great! My husband wasn’t quite as thrilled with them as I was. I think I could have cooked them 15 min instead of 20 because they were smaller beans. Great flavor though. I’ll be doing this recipe again! Thanks!
Sharon McCartney
ooooooo! I have to try this!
Melissa
This looks so easy, and sooo yummy! Cant wait to try. Just one thing, Ive tried to print this recipe quite a few times, and it keeps taking me to advertising pages. I cant even hover over the print link without it doing an infolinks popup. Just a little fyi.
Budget Savvy Diva
Try clicking the little printer icon
Parmesan – Roasted Zucchini Recipe | Budget Savvy Diva
[…] Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe | Budget Savvy Diva […]
Elisha Gonzalez
Did you spray the cookie sheet, cover it with foil, or is the olive oil enough to keep the beans from sticking to it?
Budget Savvy Diva
I use parchment paper.
Menu Monday
[…] Lemon-Garlic Linguine with Mascarpone and Shrimp Wednesday: Pepperoni Pizza Thursday: BBQ Ribs, parmesan roasted green beans Friday: Sweet and Sour Chicken Saturday: Pasta with Bacon and Corn Sunday: Garlic Chicken […]
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans & Sweet Rosemary Mustard Chicken | Cooking with Kendra | cwk.net
[…] a veggie to go with this yummy chicken, so I decided to try the Parmesan Roasted Green Beans that I stumbled upon during my Pinterest travels (follow me)! What’s not to like? Crispy […]
Roberta
Just bought the ingredients and will be trying it out this week. Looks and sounds delicious!!
Mel
Made these tonight. They were wonderful. Everyone loved them. My cheese didn’t toast as much as in the picture but the beans had just the right amout of crunch. We will definitely make these again. May add fresh portobello mushrooms next time.
stephanie
if using fresh green beans do you need to boil them first?
Chicken thighs with mushroom sauce and parmesan-roasted green beans | Oven Lovin'
[…] green beans with the sharp taste of toasted parmesan cheese on top a la Budget Savvy Diva‘s recipe. And risotto. Forget meatloaf and macaroni and cheese. This is the new comfort […]
Garlic Lovers Dinner | Fabulously Homemade
[…] a healthier alternative to your favorite indulgences. Once I read BudgetSavyDiva’s recipe for Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans, I knew I had my solution. Just add heaps of garlic, and I knew it would be a healthier alternative […]
Jane
Made this recipe today using fresh green beans and loved them. Thanks so much for a fantastic recipe that will be made again and again.
G.
Made these tonight. Turned out good. Although next time I’d bake it for 10 minutes so that it’s still crunchy. However, my husband and daughter enjoyed it, they’re not big on cooked green beans.
Budget Savvy Diva
Yay!! I am glad your family liked the recipe
Make Parmesan Roasted Green Beans | Dollar Store Mom - Frugal Fun - Crafts for Kids
[…] roasted and tossed with parmesan! I’ve always been a fan of green beans, but this recipe from Budget Savvy Diva takes it to a whole new level of awesome! This is simple enough to throw together on a busy weekday […]
Wickless Candles
PERFECTION! I was pondering on what to make as a side dish tonight with our grilled chicken when I stumbled upon your recipe. Sounds delicious, thank you very much for sharing!!
Fishy Feast « chaosinthekitchenblog
[…] green beans. We still had some in the freezer and decided to make one of our favorites — Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans. We had to deal with the always tricky game of how to cook the beans and the tilapia at the same […]
Parmesan Roasted Asparagus Recipe | Budget Savvy Diva
[…] Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe | Budget Savvy Diva […]
Weekly Meal Plan: Monday July 9th
[…] Chicken Skewers on the grill, baked fries, roasted green beans with parmesan and watermelon […]
Ashley
Can you use frozen whole green beans with this recipe? If so, any tips so they will still come out similar/crunchy? Thanks!
Missa
I picked up green beans at the Farmers’ Market yesterday, so I could make these tonight! They are delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans | Foodies Love This
[…] first saw this recipe as a post on Pinterest (Budget Savvy Diva) and after some research found a Tyler Florence recipe on Food Network. So I somewhat combined the […]
Carol Anne Roth-Walter
Yum, Yum, Yum! Consider it pinned!
Jessica
I love your website and the delicious recipes! Thanks for sharing 🙂 However, I am NOT impressed with all of the ads….I hate the infolink ads within the text of the recipe, it makes it difficult and annoying! Great recipe though, I’ll be using it again 🙂
Budget Savvy Diva
Sorry about the ads 🙁
Vicki
I bet this would be good with a little BBQ sauce
added at the last couple of minutes.
Kitchen Experiments: Part One – Feeling Green « realteachermom
[…] last green dish I made this week was one I found on Pinterest. These Parmesan Roasted Green Beans were yummy enough to serve straight up, no sneaking necessary. For once, I followed a recipe […]
Kitchen Experiments: Part Two – Lazy (Wo)man’s Lasagna « realteachermom
[…] since the oven is on already, to roast some vegetables while the lasagna cooks. I opted for the Parmesan Roasted Green Beans I mentioned in yesterday’s post. You could really roast any of your favorite veggies with a […]
Amanda
Making this right now. Added some thin sliced prosciutto.
Sissa
I have made this several times. My family loves it. It is also good with a little balsamic vinegar added. Yummy!
Budget Savvy Diva
What an awesome idea 🙂
My Top 10 Diabetes Friendly Recipes – Low Carb and Delish
[…] #7. Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans […]
Baked Garlic Brown Sugar Chicken with Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans « attempting2cook
[…] green bean recipe is taken from Budget Savy Divaand the chicken is taken from Daydream […]
Casey Lawson
I have to say that I made this last night for the first time for me and my boyfriend along with the ranch chicken penne and the balsamic roasted potatoes and it was delicious…..definitely sharing this with friends!!!
Heather
Can you use canned green beans ?
Budget Savvy Diva
I would use fresh — but it still will work with canned
Vero
Hi,
Do you think this will work with asparagus?
First (official) Grill of the Year! | The New Mrs. Stott
[…] up is Parmesan Crusted Chickenand Parmesan Roasted Green Beans, and thenSteak with Balsamic Reduction Sauceand Roasted Asparagus with Feta. I can’t […]
Day 3: Pinterest Cooking | The New Mrs. Stott
[…] I made 3 more things that I found on Pinterest: Ultimate Crockpot Mashed Potatoes, Parmesan Roasted Green Beans and Parmesan Crusted Chicken. I followed the directions as listed on those sites for the recipes. […]
Ronda
I’ve done this with fresh broccoli, too. Out of this world!
Susan
Bet roasted slivered almonds would be great. Going to try this one.
parmesan roasted green beans - Where Home Starts
[…] Click Here for More! […]
Sweetasha09
This sounds delicious! I can’t wait to try it… Thank you for sharing!!!!
Sue
Made it. Loved it. Kids complained there wasn’t enough!
Watson
Yay!!!!
Kathy
I have Parmesan in a jar will this work? thanks
Watson
Yep!
Kathy
Thanks, cooking it tonight!!!
Heather Hughes
Found you through Pinterest. I tried the recipe last night & loved it!
Thank you!
Latha
I found this thru pinterest and tried it last week. My mom, my daughter and I fell in love and we made the second batch the same day 🙂 My husband isn’t thrilled but I am in love with it. Thanks again for the recipe!
Monthly Menu Planner for the Month of June! | We Are MOMO
[…] https://www.budgetsavvydiva.com/2012/03/parmesan-roasted-green-beans-recipe/ […]
50 Best Gluten – Free Recipes | Budget Savvy Diva
[…] Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans Recipe […]
sherry
I made these tonight with grilled flank steak and twice baked potatoes. They were amazing! I didn’t have any fresh green beans on hand, so I microwaved frozen ones for 3 minutes then gently squeezed as much water out as possible. Then I followed the recipe from there. Definitely a keeper!
Watson
Oh good — this recipe is pretty much amazing
gibbs
Is it grated or shredded fresh cheese?
Watson
that is what I used
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans | Eats for My Sweets
[…] Slightly adapted from: The Budget Savvy Diva […]
Kimberly
Do you use grated cheese in a can or fresh cheese from the deli section?
Watson
I used fresh cheese 🙂
Sophie
We love green beans at our house, am going to try this. What is the other item on the beans that is in the picture? Looks like bacon bits or roasted tomatoes.
“Go To” Veggies | Chopsticks and a Knife
[…] Broccoli or Green Beans – drizzled with olive oil, S&P, sprinkle of shredded parm. Roast at 400 for 15 min. or […]
Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans | What2Cook
[…] For full directions please visit:BudgetSavvyDiva.com […]
Dinner Menu for the week of December 15th | Determining Value
[…] Sunday: Garlic and lemon baked salmon with roasted potatoes and green beans inspired by this recipe […]
AlixE
I switched the oil for Bragg Liquid Aminos (coconut) and used Nutritional Yeast Seasoning instead of the Parmesan. Tasted great and will use on your zucchini & asparagus recipes too!! Thanks -;)
Be a Food Network Star in Your Apartment Kitchen – Cooking for One | Simply Camden
[…] Crispy Southwestern Chicken Wrap Tuesday: Honey Broiled Salmon with Parmesan Roasted Green Beans & Twice Baked Red Potatoes Wednesday: Personal Pizza (My favorite is with Caramelized Onions, […]
Blanca Carrillo
THIS IS AMAZING! I absolutely love green beans so this was just omg delicious will be making them more often thank you.
Lisa Soared
OMG! I just fell in love with green beans not to long ago this looks delish so need to try it!
kelly mcgrew
made these this summer after seeing the recipe on your Pinterest page… they are so good!! chewy and crunchy and yummy! especially good in the summer when green beans are pennies per lb pretty much!
Misty Swearingen
Looks so good!!!!
Martha
I want to make this really soon!
lauren fichter
perfection. these are so yummy! and also extremely easy.
Debbie
This looks yummy and easy
theresa
omg. looks sooo goood
Jen
Delish! Thanks for the recipe! Family asked that I never make them another way!
Desiree
Ready for garden fresh green beans to try this!
Denise De Robles
This is one of my favorite recipes. I actually made it this week! I love it so much, that I think I’ve made it a least once a week for the past month. Thanks for the yummy recipe.
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
[…] and flavorful. The cheese adds a nice nutty flavor (from being roasted in the oven). I found this recipe online, and pretty much kept it the same. It didn’t need any alterations. Serve it with […]
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans - Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks
[…] Roasted Green Beans (adapted from Budget Savvy Diva) 8 oz. fresh green beans 1-2 T. olive oil 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 t. sea salt 1 t. black pepper 3 […]
Phyllis K
Made these today. Simple and delicious!
Thank you Budget Savvy Diva.
Salmon Cakes with Parmesan Green Beans | the family bean
[…] recipe slightly adapted from BudgetSavvyDiva.com […]
Diane McClain
It looks like cranberries or raisins on top maybe bacon? Was wondering what kind of parmesan fresh shaved or Kraft in jar
Heather
I don’t know what I did wrong. I thought I followed the directions, but the result was super tough.