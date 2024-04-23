Jump to Recipe 5 from 123 votes

At a quaint, off the beaten path café in Amalfi, Italy, I had the best pasta carbonara I’ve ever had (and one of the single best pasta dishes ever consumed). The family that owned this café was so happy that we loved their carbonara, that they invited me into their kitchen to watch the magic happen. It was one of the best moments of my life!

This simple pasta carbonara recipe is a perfect flavor blend of creamy richness and a porky kick. This timeless Italian classic is kicked up a notch with this Amalfi version, adding shallots and whole milk to the dish for extra flavor and creaminess. Your taste buds will thank you!

What is Pasta Carbonara?

Carbonara is a traditional Roman pasta dish that combines few, but high-quality ingredients. This dish showcases the harmonious blend of pasta, eggs, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, guanciale (cured pork jowl) or pancetta, and black pepper. The result is a creamy, rich sauce that clings to the pasta, creating an indulgent flavor experience.

This “Amalfi style” includes the five standard ingredients in Roman carbonara (spaghetti, pancetta/guanciale, eggs, parmesan cheese, and black pepper), but it also includes whole milk and shallots.

Still – this recipe doesn’t include cream or peas that you’d typically see in carbonara throughout the US. This Amalfi carbonara is delicate like the Roman version, but it has just a bit more creaminess with a touch of sharpness from the shallots. I was so lucky to be able to watch and cook carbonara with a local pro. Here’s how she made carbonara as I remember it. She didn’t measure out ingredients, so I’ve experimented with the recipe to recreate it just how I remember it tasting!

Tips for Marking Pasta Carbonara

Choose Quality Ingredients: Opt for high-quality eggs, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and pancetta to ensure an authentic and flavorful Carbonara base.

Opt for high-quality eggs, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and pancetta to ensure an authentic and flavorful Carbonara base. Respect Tradition: Stick to the traditional ingredients and preparation methods for an authentic taste that pays homage to its Italian roots.

Stick to the traditional ingredients and preparation methods for an authentic taste that pays homage to its Italian roots. Mind the Heat : While cooking the sauce, use low heat to avoid scrambling the eggs, achieving a silky and creamy texture. I use pasteurized eggs (previously heat-treated) since I don’t like to take any risks when working with raw ingredients.

: While cooking the sauce, use low heat to avoid scrambling the eggs, achieving a silky and creamy texture. I use pasteurized eggs (previously heat-treated) since I don’t like to take any risks when working with raw ingredients. Pasta Water is Your Friend: Save a cup of pasta cooking water before draining. The starchy water can be added to the sauce for a smoother consistency.

Save a cup of pasta cooking water before draining. The starchy water can be added to the sauce for a smoother consistency. Serve and Eat Immediately: Carbonara is best eaten right after preparation to enjoy its creamy goodness at its peak.

Pasta Carbonara Ingredients

High-quality spaghetti: Nothing beats a perfect al dente pasta. Spaghetti or bucatini is the go-to noodle for this dish.

Nothing beats a perfect al dente pasta. Spaghetti or bucatini is the go-to noodle for this dish. Pancetta or guanciale: Pancetta is milder, while guanciale is more intense and fatty. I like pancetta!

Pancetta is milder, while guanciale is more intense and fatty. I like pancetta! Parmigiano Reggiano: Parmigiano is used in the sauce to add creaminess and flavor, and as a finishing touch.

Parmigiano is used in the sauce to add creaminess and flavor, and as a finishing touch. Whole milk: Whole milk adds a creamy richness to balance the sauce’s flavors and texture.

Whole milk adds a creamy richness to balance the sauce’s flavors and texture. Shallots: Shallots add an onion-like kick providing subtle depth to the dish.

Shallots add an onion-like kick providing subtle depth to the dish. Eggs (I use pasteurized): Eggs also contribute to the creaminess and richness to the sauce.

Eggs also contribute to the creaminess and richness to the sauce. Extra-virgin olive oil: EVOO helps saute shallots.

EVOO helps saute shallots. Black pepper to taste: Freshly cracked black pepper adds a warm, peppery kick.

How to Make Pasta Carbonara

Full instructions in the recipe card; this is just an outline! Combine. Whisk together whole milk, egg, cheese, and black pepper to create your sauce base. Set aside. Boil. Cook spaghetti to perfect al dente, according to cooking instructions on the box. Cook. In a separate pot or pan, cook pancetta until just crispy, about 5-8 minutes over medium heat. Drain extra fat (the liquid in the pan!). Saute. Throw in your shallots to the pancetta pan (and a dash of olive oil if needed) and sweat them for about 2 minutes. Add. Drain your pasta and add to the pancetta/shallot pot. Use tongs to combine. Combine. Turn stove off, and add egg mixture, stirring into hot pasta, pancetta and shallots. Stir constantly until all ingredients are steaming hot. Serve. Serve immediately! And of course, with more grated cheese and black pepper!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use bacon instead of guanciale or pancetta? Guanciale or pancetta are traditional, but bacon can be used as an alternative and still give you the essence of Carbonara. See Also Loaded Potato Soup RecipeMy Mother's Best, No-Knead Peasant Bread Recipe | Alexandra's KitchenGingerbread Latte Cookies RecipeChocolate Peppermint Scones Recipe (video) What if my sauce is too thick? Incorporate a little more reserved pasta water and gently toss until the sauce reaches the desired consistency. What if my sauce is too runny? Add a bit more cheese to help bind the sauce. Can I add salt? You can certainly add salt, but the cheese and pancetta/guanciale are plenty salty. Only add a little at a time if you choose to do so. Can I use a different type of pasta? Spaghetti is traditional, but you can use any type of pasta shape you like. I prefer to stick to ones that can hold the creamy sauce, like fettuccine, bucatini or rigatoni. How can I prevent the eggs from scrambling? Make sure to remove the pan from direct heat before adding the egg and cheese mixture and toss quickly to coat the pasta evenly. Can I make pasta carbonara in advance? Carbonara is best enjoyed fresh, as reheating can cause the eggs to overcook and the sauce to become less creamy. Can I reheat leftover carbonara? Reheating carbonara is not recommended as it can result in a loss of creaminess. How can I ensure the pasta is al dente? See Also Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old Cookbooks Taste the pasta a minute or two before the suggested cooking time ends. It should have a slight firmness when bitten, as it will continue cooking briefly when combined with the sauce.

