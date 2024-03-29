Pasta Frittata Recipe (2024)

Serving only two, I cut everything accordingly (2 eggs, 2 oz pasta). I added pancetta, red pepper flakes and leftover broccoli, cauliflower, red bell pepper casserole topped with bread crumbs and Parmesan. I added more cheese, poured it into a hot 9" Creuset skillet with butter and oil, let it sit at medium about 5 min then finished it in my toaster-convection oven (so glad it fit!).

This was very delicious and nothing's left. One of Bittman's great wing-it recipes!