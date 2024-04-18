Paul Hollywood's best fluffy scone recipe - Something Sweet Something Savoury (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Would you love to make light, fluffy, tall scones? Look no further – Paul Hollywood’s best fluffy scone recipe is the one!

It’s that time of year again…the new series of The Great British Bake off starts tomorrow night on BBC2, 8pm…and I can’t wait!

To celebrate this occasion, I decided to make Paul Hollywood’s scone recipe. I’ve wanted to try this particular recipe for a while now.

I don’t make scones very often because they are usually a bit of a hit or a miss for me. I always longed to make big, fluffy scones but mine can sometimes turn out a bit…flat.

I was well chuffed with these beauties! They rose so high and were really light and fluffy.

How to make the best fluffy scones

According to Mr Hollywood, the secret is in “chafing” the dough, which involves lightly folding the dough in half, turning it 90 degrees and repeating a few times until the dough is smooth.

Scones require a light touch – so handle the dough with care!

I wouldn’t recommend rolling out the dough with a rolling pin either. All you need to do is lightly pat the dough out with your hands.

You don’t want to go to all that effort of handling the dough as carefully as possible only to undo it all!

When you’re cutting out the scones, don’t twist the cutter when lifting them out or the scones will be wonky.

You can use either egg yolk or milk to glaze the top of the scones – egg yolk makes them look shiny and golden and milk gives a soft crust.

Alternatively, you could just simply dust the top of the scones with a little (not too much!) flour.

This gives a “farmhouse kitchen” look to the scones that I’m actually pretty fond of.

The recipe uses bread flour which I’ve never seen in a scone recipe before but it works really well.

I also figured out where else I was going wrong in my scone making – my dough wasn’t wet enough – it was too dry. It should have a slightly sticky consistency.

Please don’t be alarmed by the amount of baking powder in this recipe – you really do need 5 teaspoons. I promise it’s not a misprint!

If you’re making scones then you’ll need something delicious to spread on them – you could make this 4 minute microwave lemon curd while you’re waiting patiently for the scones to bake!

Or if you love rhubarb, you could try my rhubarb and ginger jam recipe.

If rhubarb isn’t your thing, I also have a great blood orange curd recipe. You could of course use normal oranges if blood oranges aren’t in season.

Want to see more scone recipes?

Here’s my date and walnut scones recipe for you to try – they are so delicious spread thickly with butter.

Like fruity scones? Try my classic fruit scone recipe – perfect for afternoon tea!

Or here’s my all time favourite – cheese scones!

Treacle Scones are a perfect bake for Halloween or Bonfire Night.

These salted caramel apple cinnamon scones are absolutely gorgeous – drizzle the the salted caramel glaze over the scones while they are still a little warm for an indulgent afternoon treat!

They are equally as good thickly spread with blackberry jam or apple butter.

If you’ve ever made scones that turned out like hockey pucks, give this recipe a try and I promise you will not be disappointed!

