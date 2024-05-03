Peach Kuchen: A Delicious Simple Dessert Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This peach kuchen is a recipe I grew up eating. My mom doesn’t bake many things, but she does this one right!

It’s almost like a custard pie with a shortbread crust that you blind bake before adding the creamy custard filling. It’s bright and light tasting, and oh so satisfying.

In fact, I love these flavors so much that I came up with a peach kuchen muffin based on the flavors of this tart. That way, I can enjoy it for breakfast with zero guilt.

This dessert recipe is one that my mom used to make all the time when I was growing up. It was one of the few recipes she made that appeared “fancier” and was oh so yummy.

And us being us, we completely mispronounced the name of it as “Peach Cooch-in” but hey, it all tastes the same, right?

What is kuchen?

Kuchen is a traditional German dessert. It’s a kind of cake, but not the kind you typically think of.

The version my mom always made has a shortbread pie crust with peaches, topped with a creamy custard you bake like a pie. I know many others who make this or a similar dessert with other fresh fruit like plums.

It’s sweet but not overly so, which makes it great for dessert, but this also makes a fantastic breakfast or afternoon snack to enjoy with a cup of coffee.

While many recipes call for sour cream, this recipe does not include that – which means that I don’t need to make an extra trip to the store. No, I don’t often have sour cream at home.

While there are a ton of fantastic traditional kuchen recipes, this is the one I grew up eating. It’s simple and delicious, and I know you’ll love it, too.

A friend shared a very different version she makes that I played with and fell in love with for all different reasons. If you want to try plum kuchen, this one is amazing.

Can I make peach kuchen with frozen peaches?

Yes, you can use frozen peaches. Don’t let them thaw before you add them to the crust, however, as it makes the crust soggy. You do need to add an additional five or so minutes to the bake time, so be aware.

I use fresh peaches all summer long, as they taste amazing, and I always buy more than I can eat. This uses about four to five fresh peaches, depending on the size, so it’s a great way to use up a bunch of them.

Because you’re baking them, it’s also a great way to use that fresh fruit that started to get a little soft or doesn’t look perfectly pretty. Though they taste fine baked, my family won’t eat them – sigh.

My mom’s original recipe actually calls for jarred peaches, so feel free to use those. One 29 ounce jar of peaches equals the four cups of peaches this recipe calls for.

Simply drain them and rinse them, and use them as is. I don’t recommend canned peaches, as they are often too soft and have a ton of sugar added.

What if I don’t have a pie plate?

I love to use my ceramic 9 inch deep pie plate for this, as it makes it such a pretty dish. However, my mom always made hers in an 8×8 square pan.

Either way works equally well, so use what you have on hand.

Alternatively, you can also make this with a 9 inch springform pan. If you do so, make sure you push the sweetened dough high enough up the sides to contain the peaches and custard filling so it holds together when you release it.

How should I serve peach kuchen?

I love to make this the day I plan to serve it so it’s still slightly warm. I enjoy it just by itself, and sometimes I add a dollop of fresh whipped cream.

If you really want to turn this into a fab dessert, go ahead and do what my father did and enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Sometimes I add dusting of confectioners sugar.

If you have any leftovers, this makes a delicious breakfast, as well, and it pairs beautifully with a cup of coffee.

How do I store leftover kuchen?

If you have any leftovers, place them in an airtight container once the kuchen is fully cooled. If you seal it while still warm, it makes for a soggy crust.

Place leftovers in the fridge, and enjoy them within three days. If needed, you can also freeze them for up to three months.

Do NOT reheat your kuchen, however, as the custard will fall apart if you try. But no stress as it tastes fantastic cold.

How to Make Traditional Peach Kuchen

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together all the cinnamon and the two-thirds cup of granulated sugar, and set aside while you prepare the sweet dough base.

Cut the unsalted butter into your dry ingredients – the baking powder, all purpose flour and remaining tablespoon of sugar – in a medium bowl. Pat gently into a pie pan working the buttery dough from center to the edges.

The sweet dough doesn’t need to be perfect, but you want it fairly even. Make sure you press it up the sides of the pie plate an inch to an inch and a half high.

Slice your fresh peaches into eight slices per peach. If you are using jarred or canned peaches, drain and rinse them.

Layer the peach slices artfully – my mom’s word – over the flour mixture and sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon over the peaches. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.

While the peaches and dough bake, whisk together the eggs, nutmeg, and milk. You want this light and fluffy.

Once you remove the peaches from the oven, carefully pour the custard mixture over peaches into the pan after the first 30 minutes of baking. Bake this another 30 minutes at 375 degrees.

Let your kuchen stand for 15 minutes before serving. This allows the custard to set so that it doesn’t collapse as you slice it.

Enjoy this as is, with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. My family eats it any which way.

Peach Kuchen Yield: 12 slices Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes This traditional German peach kuchen is so simple to make and tastes delicious. Enjoy it with a scoop of ice cream for dessert or by itself with a cup of coffee for breakfast. Ingredients For the peach filling: 4 cups fresh peaches, sliced

2/3 cup sugar

2 t cinnamon For the crust: 1 1/2 c flour

1/4 t baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup butter, unsalted For the custard: 2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg Instructions Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix cinnamon and all but 1 tablespoon sugar, and set aside. Cut butter, baking powder, flour and remaining sugar together. Pat gently into a pie pan. Slice peaches and layer over dough. Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon over the peaches. Bake 30 minutes. Mix eggs, nutmeg, and milk. Pour into pan after the first 30 minutes of baking, and bake another 30 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Notes While this recipe calls for fresh peaches, you can make it with frozen or jarred peaches, as well.

Balloon Whisk Nutrition Information: Yield: 12Serving Size: 1 slice

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 215Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 53mgSodium: 33mgCarbohydrates: 30gFiber: 1gSugar: 18gProtein: 4g

