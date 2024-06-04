Peanut Butter Pie [No Bake Recipe] - Num's the Word (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Peanut Butter Pie is no joke and will quickly have you licking your plate! Are you a peanut butter lover? Are you craving peanut butter pie?

Are you hoping to satisfy your cravings without turning on your oven? If you answered yes to these questions, this simple no bake peanut butter pie is sure to put a smile on your face.

This easy, creamy peanut butter pie recipe is the perfect treat for any peanut butter lover! Made with a graham cracker crust, cool whip and topped with peanut butter cups, this delicious treat is simple to whip up and dish out.

My family loves peanut butter, so this easy peanut butter pie recipe is a simple way to make a dessert that will make everyone at the table happy. This easy peanut butter pie is a great dessert year round. Whether you’re looking to keep that oven off in the summer, or wanting a comforting peanut buttery treat in the middle of winter – this no bake peanut butter pie is the ultimate dessert for any and all peanut butter lovers.

What You Need to make Peanut Butter Pie:

Premade Graham Cracker Crust: We’re keeping it super simple here! Using this premade Graham Cracker Crust makes sure this easy peanut butter pie is ready to be eaten even sooner. You could also use a chocolate Oreo crust too if you want to add a little chocolate to the mix!

Cream Cheese: Adding cream cheese to the peanut butter is what is going to make this into the peanut butter pie of your dreams! The cream cheese makes a creamier, fluffier pie.

Powdered Sugar: The best way to keep your baked goods fluffy is to use powdered sugar to make them sweet.

Peanut Butter: The key ingredient! Peanut butter is packed with protein, so that means each piece of pie is filled with protein, right? So, a slice or four of this peanut butter pie counts as meal right?

Milk: I use whole milk for this recipe. The higher the fat, the creamier the taste! However you could easily use non fat or one percent too!

Frozen Whipped Topping (Thawed): This is the secret ingredient and one of the main reasons it doesn’t need to bake! It’s also one of the reasons you can make this pie in advance and freeze for later!

Peanut Butter Cups (Optional): Though peanut butter cups truly are an option for this peanut butter pie, they don’t really feel optional. I’m a fan of adding them right on top of the pie for visual and flavor effect!

Pro-Tips for Peanut Butter Pie:

Before mixing the pie filling together, make sure both your cream cheese and butter are at room temperature. This will make the filling smoother, plus it is easier to mix together this way!

We’re not picky when it comes to choosing peanut butter; however, smooth creamy peanut butter will make this no bake peanut butter pie recipe taste rich and velvety. If you love the taste of crunchy nuts, use crunchy peanut butter.

Do you want to try this pie with a cookie pie crust? Feel free to grab an Oreo pie crust instead of the graham cracker pie crust.

You can make this pie one month in advance and freeze it. Remove from freezer 1 – 2 hours before serving.

If you want a firmer pie, freeze before serving. The cream cheese and cool whip will make this a soft pie, which can make for messy serving. I highly suggest freezing for an hour before serving as it cuts easier.

Make This Peanut Butter Pie Your Own:

Grab some extra frozen whipped topping to dollop on top of this easy peanut butter pie. You’ll want this to be thawed so that you can help yourself to a nice fluffy scoop of cool whip on your pie. Peanut butter pie with cool whip on top is calling your name!

Looking to make this peanut butter pie recipe a little chocolatier? Go ahead and add some of your favorite chocolate treats to the mix before you put it in the fridge or freezer. Mini chocolate chips, peanut butter chocolate candies, or some diced peanut butter cups would make this no bake peanut butter pie even richer and more heavenly.

Can Peanut Butter Pie be Frozen?

Absolutely! In fact, this easy peanut butter pie is better if you freeze it! You can freeze this immediately after you finish preparing it. Make sure you cover the pie to keep the frosty air out and prevent freezer burn from taking over the peanut butter pie with cool whip.

How long is Peanut Butter Pie good for?

If you’re planning on saving this pie, it is best to keep it in the freezer. This peanut butter pie will last in your freezer for a month. Remember, keep the pie on lock down when it is in the freezer! Be sure to cover your your pie with the cover that comes with your purchased crust or saran wrap (after it’s frozen) and a layer of foil in the freezer to protect it from freezer burn.

This delightfully simple peanut butter pie recipe is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. The luxurious velvety filling in this peanut butter pie with cool whip is a treat that will please everyone at the table. Did I mention that this no bake peanut butter pie is easy to make?

With only 6 ingredients, dessert is dangerously easy to whip together at the end of a long day. Just follow the steps for this easy peanut butter pie, put in the freezer for an hour to set all the ingredients together, and within an hour you’ll have a delicious peanut butter pie to share.

Yield: 2 Pies This easy, creamy No Bake Peanut Butter Pie is the perfect treat for any peanut butter lover! Made with a graham cracker crust and topped with peanut butter cups, this pie is a must have at your next dinner party or Holiday meal! Prep Time20 minutes Cook Time2 hours Total Time2 hours 20 minutes Ingredients 2 prepared graham cracker crusts

1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup milk

1 (16 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed.

Peanut Butter Cups (optional)

Chocolate sauce (optional) Instructions Beat together cream cheese and powdered sugar. Mix in peanut butter and milk until incorporated. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon mixture into two prepared crusts. Top with peanut butter cups (optional). Cover and refrigerate until firm, approximately 2 hours or freeze for 1 hour. When ready to serve you can drizzle with chocolate sauce if you wish! Nutrition Information: Yield: 16

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 433Total Fat: 28gSaturated Fat: 12.7gCholesterol: 17mgSodium: 301mgCarbohydrates: 41.5gFiber: 1.4gSugar: 31.2gProtein: 7.2g

Originally Posted: February 22, 2014

Photos & Text Updated: December 9, 2019