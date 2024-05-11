Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I’m always on the look out foreasy healthy snack recipesand popcorn is always a great option. It’s cheap, doesn’t take up much room in the cabinet, and can be customized with tons of different flavors and mix-ins. This Peanut Butter Popcorn might not exactly be healthy, but it sure is easy & delicious!

I was blown away by this peanut butter popcorn recipe – it has that perfect sweet crunch that I expect from fancy, expensive popcorn and hits that perfect “just sweet enough” note without being overpowering. I still cannot believe that I made this recipe at home! This would be a great gourmet-style popcorn recipe for a party, or special movie night.

The peanut butter popcorn also keeps really well so you can make a big batch and save snack-sized portions in (aff link) Ziploc baggies for the rest of the week.

One tip for making this recipe is to pop the popcorn while you’re preparing the peanut butter glaze.

Another is DO NOT stir the corn syrup & sugar until the sugar has melted. It’s not horrible if you do stir it, but the mixture has less of a chance of burning if you wait to stir just when you add the peanut butter to the pan.

This peanut butter popcorn recipe only takes about 5 minutes active preparation time and is ready to eat in about 30 minutes.

What is the secret to fluffy popcorn?

Not all kernels are created equal; there are two main types: butterfly and mushroom. Butterfly popcorn is the variety most commonly found in supermarkets and movie theaters. It pops into a more delicate, fluffier texture because it has a stronger hull that allows steam to escape.

Mushroom popcorn, on the other hand, has a more rounded shape and is used for caramel corn or kettle corn due to its sturdier texture. Additionally, using a high-quality oil when popping, such as coconut oil, can also lead to fluffier popcorn.

So, the next time you’re craving this favorite snack, try using some butterfly popcorn kernels and a quality oil for the best results.

Should I soak my popcorn before popping?

If you’re a popcorn fanatic, you’ve probably heard the rumor that soaking your popcorn before popping it can improve the taste and texture of your snack. But does this trick actually work?

While some people swear by it, there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that soaking your popcorn makes a noticeable difference in the end product.

While there’s no harm in trying it out yourself, most experts recommend sticking to the tried and true method of popping kernels in hot oil or an air popper.

Instead of soaking, try experimenting with different seasonings, cooking methods, and popcorn varieties to find your perfect bowl.

What is the best time to stop popping popcorn?

If you’re someone who loves to indulge in a bowl of freshly popped popcorn, then it’s important to know when the best time is to stop popping. Generally speaking, it’s best to stop popping once there is a 1-2 second pause between the pops.

This indicates that the majority of the popcorn kernels have popped and any additional popping will likely result in burnt or overcooked popcorn.

Additionally, if you’re using a stovetop popcorn maker, it’s important to keep an eye on the color of the popcorn.

When the popcorn turns a light golden color, it’s ideal to remove it from the heat and serve it up. Remember, while it may be tempting to keep popping, the best popcorn is made with patience and precision.

Can popcorn be too old to pop?

The answer is yes! Popcorn kernels can lose moisture over time, causing them to become stale and hard, resulting in them not being able to pop properly.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to consume your popcorn within six months to ensure freshness and optimal popping results.

So next time you’re questioning the age of your popcorn, it may be best to play it safe and opt for a fresh bag.

Should popcorn kernels be refrigerated?

When it comes to keeping popcorn kernels fresh, there’s a bit of debate about whether or not they should be refrigerated.

On one hand, refrigeration can help to extend the shelf life of many foods, including grains like popcorn. However, the humidity in your fridge can also cause the kernels to absorb moisture, potentially ruining their texture and flavor.

To strike a balance, some experts recommend storing popcorn kernels in a cool, dry place (like a pantry or cupboard) rather than in the fridge.

Ultimately, the decision to refrigerate your popcorn kernels is up to you, but it’s important to consider the potential drawbacks before you start storing your snacks in the fridge.

Can you repop unpopped popcorn kernels in the microwave?

Are you tired of wasting your hard-earned money on bags of unpopped popcorn kernels? You might be wondering if you can save those stubborn kernels and pop them in the microwave. Well, the answer is yes, you can!

Simply place the unpopped kernels in a brown paper bag, fold the top to close it, and microwave for about a minute and a half.

Don’t wait for all the kernels to pop – just like with regular popcorn, you don’t want to overcook them. This method is an easy and efficient way to make use of those pesky popcorn kernels that didn’t quite make the cut.

Is popcorn healthy to snack on?

Popcorn is often thought of as a quintessential movie snack, but whether it is actually a healthy option remains up for debate.

On one hand, popcorn is a whole grain and contains fiber which can be beneficial for digestion and keeping you feeling full longer. However, the way it is prepared can drastically impact its nutritional value.

Pre-packaged microwave popcorn can contain high levels of salt, fat, and chemicals from the artificial butter flavoring used. Eating popcorn plain or lightly seasoned at home can be a healthier alternative.

Additionally, it is important to consider portion size as popcorn is easy to mindlessly snack on and consuming too much can lead to an excessive intake of calories.

When prepared and consumed in moderation, popcorn can be a part of a healthy diet, but it is important to be mindful of the preparation and portion size.

Is popcorn a healthier snack than potato chips?

Generally speaking, popcorn is considered the healthier option due to its lower calorie count and higher fiber content. A single cup of air-popped popcorn clocks in at around 30 calories, while the same amount of potato chips can contain upwards of 140 calories.

Additionally, popcorn is a whole grain snack that is naturally gluten-free, while potato chips are often filled with processed ingredients and additives.

That being said, it’s important to keep portion sizes in mind and avoid heavily buttered or salted popcorn varieties.

So next time you’re reaching for a snack, consider popping some popcorn for a healthier pick-me-up.

