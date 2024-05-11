Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I’m always on the look out foreasy healthy snack recipesand popcorn is always a great option. It’s cheap, doesn’t take up much room in the cabinet, and can be customized with tons of different flavors and mix-ins. This Peanut Butter Popcorn might not exactly be healthy, but it sure is easy & delicious!

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (1)

Here are some other delicious gourmet popcorn recipes that you’ll love too!

Table of Contents

Shop My Kitchen:

The following items can be found in my kitchen here at Miller Manor. Simply click the image that interests you – yes, they do contain affiliate links.

I was blown away by this peanut butter popcorn recipe – it has that perfect sweet crunch that I expect from fancy, expensive popcorn and hits that perfect “just sweet enough” note without being overpowering. I still cannot believe that I made this recipe at home! This would be a great gourmet-style popcorn recipe for a party, or special movie night.

The peanut butter popcorn also keeps really well so you can make a big batch and save snack-sized portions in (aff link) Ziploc baggies for the rest of the week.

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (6)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (7)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (8)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (9)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (10)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (11)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (12)Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (13)

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (14)

One tip for making this recipe is to pop the popcorn while you’re preparing the peanut butter glaze.

Another is DO NOT stir the corn syrup & sugar until the sugar has melted. It’s not horrible if you do stir it, but the mixture has less of a chance of burning if you wait to stir just when you add the peanut butter to the pan.

This peanut butter popcorn recipe only takes about 5 minutes active preparation time and is ready to eat in about 30 minutes.

What is the secret to fluffy popcorn?

Not all kernels are created equal; there are two main types: butterfly and mushroom. Butterfly popcorn is the variety most commonly found in supermarkets and movie theaters. It pops into a more delicate, fluffier texture because it has a stronger hull that allows steam to escape.

Mushroom popcorn, on the other hand, has a more rounded shape and is used for caramel corn or kettle corn due to its sturdier texture. Additionally, using a high-quality oil when popping, such as coconut oil, can also lead to fluffier popcorn.

So, the next time you’re craving this favorite snack, try using some butterfly popcorn kernels and a quality oil for the best results.

Should I soak my popcorn before popping?

If you’re a popcorn fanatic, you’ve probably heard the rumor that soaking your popcorn before popping it can improve the taste and texture of your snack. But does this trick actually work?

While some people swear by it, there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that soaking your popcorn makes a noticeable difference in the end product.

While there’s no harm in trying it out yourself, most experts recommend sticking to the tried and true method of popping kernels in hot oil or an air popper.

Instead of soaking, try experimenting with different seasonings, cooking methods, and popcorn varieties to find your perfect bowl.

What is the best time to stop popping popcorn?

If you’re someone who loves to indulge in a bowl of freshly popped popcorn, then it’s important to know when the best time is to stop popping. Generally speaking, it’s best to stop popping once there is a 1-2 second pause between the pops.

This indicates that the majority of the popcorn kernels have popped and any additional popping will likely result in burnt or overcooked popcorn.

Additionally, if you’re using a stovetop popcorn maker, it’s important to keep an eye on the color of the popcorn.

When the popcorn turns a light golden color, it’s ideal to remove it from the heat and serve it up. Remember, while it may be tempting to keep popping, the best popcorn is made with patience and precision.

Can popcorn be too old to pop?

The answer is yes! Popcorn kernels can lose moisture over time, causing them to become stale and hard, resulting in them not being able to pop properly.

See Also
This Is The Best Recipe For Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge!

As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to consume your popcorn within six months to ensure freshness and optimal popping results.

So next time you’re questioning the age of your popcorn, it may be best to play it safe and opt for a fresh bag.

Should popcorn kernels be refrigerated?

When it comes to keeping popcorn kernels fresh, there’s a bit of debate about whether or not they should be refrigerated.

On one hand, refrigeration can help to extend the shelf life of many foods, including grains like popcorn. However, the humidity in your fridge can also cause the kernels to absorb moisture, potentially ruining their texture and flavor.

To strike a balance, some experts recommend storing popcorn kernels in a cool, dry place (like a pantry or cupboard) rather than in the fridge.

Ultimately, the decision to refrigerate your popcorn kernels is up to you, but it’s important to consider the potential drawbacks before you start storing your snacks in the fridge.

Can you repop unpopped popcorn kernels in the microwave?

Are you tired of wasting your hard-earned money on bags of unpopped popcorn kernels? You might be wondering if you can save those stubborn kernels and pop them in the microwave. Well, the answer is yes, you can!

Simply place the unpopped kernels in a brown paper bag, fold the top to close it, and microwave for about a minute and a half.

Don’t wait for all the kernels to pop – just like with regular popcorn, you don’t want to overcook them. This method is an easy and efficient way to make use of those pesky popcorn kernels that didn’t quite make the cut.

Is popcorn healthy to snack on?

Popcorn is often thought of as a quintessential movie snack, but whether it is actually a healthy option remains up for debate.

On one hand, popcorn is a whole grain and contains fiber which can be beneficial for digestion and keeping you feeling full longer. However, the way it is prepared can drastically impact its nutritional value.

Pre-packaged microwave popcorn can contain high levels of salt, fat, and chemicals from the artificial butter flavoring used. Eating popcorn plain or lightly seasoned at home can be a healthier alternative.

Additionally, it is important to consider portion size as popcorn is easy to mindlessly snack on and consuming too much can lead to an excessive intake of calories.

When prepared and consumed in moderation, popcorn can be a part of a healthy diet, but it is important to be mindful of the preparation and portion size.

Is popcorn a healthier snack than potato chips?

Generally speaking, popcorn is considered the healthier option due to its lower calorie count and higher fiber content. A single cup of air-popped popcorn clocks in at around 30 calories, while the same amount of potato chips can contain upwards of 140 calories.

Additionally, popcorn is a whole grain snack that is naturally gluten-free, while potato chips are often filled with processed ingredients and additives.

That being said, it’s important to keep portion sizes in mind and avoid heavily buttered or salted popcorn varieties.

So next time you’re reaching for a snack, consider popping some popcorn for a healthier pick-me-up.

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (15)

What’s your go-to easy snack for entertaining?

Be sure to check out my easy homemade cheese crackers and 10 Minute S’mores cake for other easy entertaining options!

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (16)

Peanut Butter Popcorn

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

The flavor of this Peanut Butter Popcorn is a great way to eat popcorn.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups popcorn
  • 1 ⁄2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 ⁄2 cup sugar
  • 1 ⁄2 cup peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

    In small pan over medium heat, melt the corn syrup & sugar, 2 minutes. You do not need to stir at this stage.


    Add peanut butter and melt completely, stirring into the corn syrup-sugar mixture. Once it is fully incorporated, take the pan off of the heat.


    Stir in vanilla and then pour mixture over popcorn, stirring to coat.


    Spread on a lined baking sheet & allow to dry before enjoying, about 20-30 minutes.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 1131Total Fat: 46gSaturated Fat: 9gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 29gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 541mgCarbohydrates: 179gFiber: 6gSugar: 160gProtein: 19g

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

Peanut Butter Popcorn Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Can you put PB2 on popcorn? ›

Once you count 5 seconds in between pops, immediately pour the popcorn into a big bowl, and toss it with PB2. PB2 is powdered peanut butter with a lot less calories and fat compared to traditional versions but the same iconic taste.

View More
Why does my popcorn get soggy when I add butter? ›

The truth is, the “butter” at the concession stand is actually butter-flavored oil. But at home, you can use the real stuff! But before you melt butter and pour it on top, it's important to clarify the butter to keep your popcorn from going soggy. This is because butter has a high water content.

Get More Info Here
How do you make non soggy butter popcorn? ›

The Secret to Butter Popcorn That Is Not Soggy

Pour half of the butter, toss, and then pour the remaining half so that you get more even coverage and a snack that is not soggy.

Discover More Details
What is the difference between peanut butter and PB2? ›

PB2 is a powdered peanut butter that can be an alternative for traditional peanut butter. People at risk for choking may benefit from PB2. It's lower in both fat and calorie content, but regular peanut butter is still more nutritious. PB2 powdered peanut butter is a new spin on classic peanut butter.

View Details
How do you make PB2 crunchy? ›

To enjoy PB2 Crunchy as a spreadable snack, just mix 2 tablespoons of PB2 Crunchy powder in with 1.5 tablespoons of water and spread your crunchy peanut butter on your favorite foods. You also can bake, blend and mix PB2 Crunchy powder to add crunchy, peanut buttery goodness into a wide variety of recipes.

Discover More Details
Can you just melt butter and put it on popcorn? ›

Can you just melt butter and put it on popcorn? Yes absolutely – it makes the best buttered popcorn if you do it this way. Be sure to shake it so the butter is evenly distributed throughout the kernels.

Learn More
What can I add to popcorn for flavor? ›

Toppings
  1. Melted butter.
  2. Sea salt.
  3. Ranch seasoning.
  4. Tajín.
  5. Cheddar seasoning.
  6. Caramel sauce.
  7. Sprinkles.

Keep Reading
How much butter per cup of popcorn? ›

It's typically recommended to use about 1 tablespoon of melted butter per 4 cups of popped popcorn. For salt, it's a matter of personal preference, but starting with 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt for the same amount of popcorn is a common starting point. Adjust according to taste.

Learn More Now
What popcorn seasoning do movie theaters use? ›

The flavor all comes down to one ingredient: Flavacol. You've likely never heard of Flavacol because, really, only movie theaters use it. Essentially, it's butter-flavored salt. It's a really fine, bright orange powder that adds that buttery flavor you crave and the signature yellow color.

Show Me More
What kind of butter do they use at movie theaters? ›

Movie theaters use butter-flavored oil, which has a lower water content than butter so it makes popcorn less soggy. Real clarified butter has the same effect.

Learn More Now

Can you spray butter pam on popcorn? ›

Great for popcorn! Spray on air-popped popcorn instead of melted butter. Also on fry-pans for a taste of butter when frying.

Learn More
How do you make homemade popcorn fluffier? ›

A good lid is important when making popcorn, but there's a bit of a strategy here. For the best results, and lowest number of un-popped kernels leave the lid open just a hairline amount. It allows any steam or moisture to get out as well, resulting in fluffy kernels.

Read More
How do you spray melted butter on popcorn? ›

Melt about 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and let cool until warm. Whisk in 2 teaspoons of any neutral flavored oil. I prefer grapeseed or avocado, but anything you have on hand will do. Pour it into a food-safe spritzer bottle and spritz away.

Discover More
What can you put PB2 in? ›

PB2: What It Is—And 9 Creative Ways To Use It!
  1. Add It To A Smoothie.
  2. Smoothie Recipe To Try: PB2 Dark Chocolate Banana Smoothie.
  3. Add It To A Dip.
  4. Dip To Try: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Dip.
  5. Use It To Make Guiltless Candy.
  6. Peanut Butter Cup Recipe To Try: Skinny Peanut Butter Cups.
  7. Use It To Make Peanut Sauce.
Jun 3, 2016

Get More Info
How do you get powdered flavor to stick to popcorn? ›

If you're seasoning microwave popcorn give it a light spritz of olive oil cooking spray before tossing in the seasoning. Put the freshly popped kernels in a bag twice as big as the volume of popcorn. Shake/sprinkle seasoning into the bag. Shake the bag, Repeat.

View More
What do you mix PB2 with? ›

Directions from PB2, the leading brand in powdered peanut butter, instruct to mix a tablespoon of water with two tablespoons of their product to obtain a delicious, low-fat substitute of the best invention since the wheel: peanut butter.

Discover More Details
How do you get butter powder to stick to popcorn? ›

If you use oil for popping your popcorn, the seasoning will stick to it easily.

Read On
Top Articles
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup - Recipes From A Pantry
23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes
7 Undervalued Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts Stocks for Wednesday, April 24
What You Need to Know About LKQ Corp's Q1 Earnings
Latest Posts
60 Plus Nutrient Dense Recipes Every Kid Will Love
5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some Oven
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 6290

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.