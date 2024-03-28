Pear and Blue Cheese Crostini Appetizer recipe. (2024)

Published: Mar 5, 2014 · Modified: Nov 16, 2023 by Lea Ann Brown · This post may contain affiliate links

Pear and Blue Cheese Crostini. Toasted ciabatta, with crumbled blue cheese, sliced pears and toasted walnuts. Finished with a drizzle of honey = bliss. Easy to put together this appetizer will give your next party a gourmet feel.

Pear and Blue Cheese Should Get Married

In my little humble foodie opinion, pears and blue cheese are classic flavor partners. The sweet crunch of a perfectly ripe pear combined with salty, creamy, savory blue cheese = bliss.

One of my favorite things for a simple appetizer is to place a wedge of blue cheese, alongside some sliced pears and crackers. Try it, it makes a great snack.

Blue Cheese, Bleu Cheese or Gorgonzola?

Bleu cheese (French term), or blue cheese (Americanized spelling) is a category of cheese that contains the mold Penicillium. Gorgonzola is a specific type of blue cheese from Northern Italy.

Both are used extensively in cooking and are very popular with wine and food. Gorgonzola has a unique taste and appearance. Both blue cheese or gorgonzola will work beautifully for this appetizer.

And are a perfect cheese pairing for pears. Both are sharp and salty with a strong smell. It’s delightfully funky.

Pear Blue Cheese Appetizer

Toasted ciabatta or a baguette, topped with crumbled blue cheese, sliced pears, more crumbled blue cheese and toasted walnuts. And finished with a drizzle of honey. Oh my goodness.

Presentation Tip: Slice your baguette diagonally. This will give the bread a larger and more elegant appearance.

It’s easy to make.

Preheat your oven by turning on the broiler.

Slice the bread and pop it into a toaster for a light browning.

Place the pieces of toast on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Smear the toast generously with blue cheese.

Top with a thin (lengthwise) slice of pear, and crumble on some more blue cheese. Place it under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly.

Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle on some chopped walnuts.

Return to the broiler just long enough to heat the walnuts.

Watch closely so the walnuts don’t burn.

Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with honey.

Recipe for Blue Cheese Pear and Honey Crostini

Absolutely perfect little appetizer to serve at a wine tasting party.Pears take on a new character when combined with cheese and wine. A crisp glass of champagne is fabulous with this.

And if you're looking for more party appetizer recipes, don't miss my Appetizer Category. You'll find a ton of great ideas, including one of the most popular appetizer recipes on my site for Caramelized Onion Tart.

Pear Blue Cheese Honey Crostini with Walnuts An easy and elegant pear appetizer recipe. Perfect for your next wine tasting party or dinner party. 5 from 24 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Appetizer Recipes Cuisine: American Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Servings: 8 See Also Best Meatball Recipes | The Modern Proper30+ Low-Calorie Vegan Recipes For Weight LossThai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe (Better Than Takeout) | Modernmealmakeover.com15 Healthy Buddha Bowl Recipes You've Got To Try | Nutrition in the Kitch Calories: 282kcal Author: Lea Ann Brown Ingredients ▢ 1 loaf Ciabatta sliced 1/4 inch thick, or baguette

▢ 8 ounces Blue Cheese crumbled

▢ 2 pears sliced

▢ 1/2 cup walnuts chopped

▢ 3 tablespoons honey Instructions Preheat your oven by turning on the broiler.

Slice the bread and pop it into a toaster for a light browning.

Place the pieces of toast on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, smear the toast generously with blue cheese.

Top with a thin (lengthwise) slice of pear, crumble on some more blue cheese and place it under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly.

Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle on some chopped walnuts.

Return to the broiler just long enough to heat the walnuts. Watch closely so the walnuts don't burn. This will only take a few seconds.

Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with honey.

Nutrition Calories: 282kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 21mg | Sodium: 588mg | Potassium: 191mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 227IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 185mg | Iron: 1mg

