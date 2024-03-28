Pear and Blue Cheese Crostini Appetizer recipe. (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lea Ann Brown · This post may contain affiliate links
Pear and Blue Cheese Crostini. Toasted ciabatta, with crumbled blue cheese, sliced pears and toasted walnuts. Finished with a drizzle of honey = bliss. Easy to put together this appetizer will give your next party a gourmet feel.
Pear and Blue Cheese Should Get Married
In my little humble foodie opinion, pears and blue cheese are classic flavor partners. The sweet crunch of a perfectly ripe pear combined with salty, creamy, savory blue cheese = bliss.
One of my favorite things for a simple appetizer is to place a wedge of blue cheese, alongside some sliced pears and crackers. Try it, it makes a great snack.
Blue Cheese, Bleu Cheese or Gorgonzola?
Bleu cheese (French term), or blue cheese (Americanized spelling) is a category of cheese that contains the mold Penicillium. Gorgonzola is a specific type of blue cheese from Northern Italy.
Both are used extensively in cooking and are very popular with wine and food. Gorgonzola has a unique taste and appearance. Both blue cheese or gorgonzola will work beautifully for this appetizer.
And are a perfect cheese pairing for pears. Both are sharp and salty with a strong smell. It’s delightfully funky.
Pear Blue Cheese Appetizer
Toasted ciabatta or a baguette, topped with crumbled blue cheese, sliced pears, more crumbled blue cheese and toasted walnuts. And finished with a drizzle of honey. Oh my goodness.
Presentation Tip: Slice your baguette diagonally. This will give the bread a larger and more elegant appearance.
It’s easy to make.
- Preheat your oven by turning on the broiler.
- Slice the bread and pop it into a toaster for a light browning.
- Place the pieces of toast on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Smear the toast generously with blue cheese.
- Top with a thin (lengthwise) slice of pear, and crumble on some more blue cheese. Place it under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly.
- Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle on some chopped walnuts.
- Return to the broiler just long enough to heat the walnuts.
- Watch closely so the walnuts don’t burn.
- Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with honey.
Recipe for Blue Cheese Pear and Honey Crostini
Absolutely perfect little appetizer to serve at a wine tasting party.Pears take on a new character when combined with cheese and wine. A crisp glass of champagne is fabulous with this.
Pear Blue Cheese Honey Crostini with Walnuts
An easy and elegant pear appetizer recipe. Perfect for your next wine tasting party or dinner party.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf Ciabatta sliced 1/4 inch thick, or baguette
- 8 ounces Blue Cheese crumbled
- 2 pears sliced
- 1/2 cup walnuts chopped
- 3 tablespoons honey
Instructions
Preheat your oven by turning on the broiler.
Slice the bread and pop it into a toaster for a light browning.
Place the pieces of toast on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, smear the toast generously with blue cheese.
Top with a thin (lengthwise) slice of pear, crumble on some more blue cheese and place it under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly.
Remove the baking sheet and sprinkle on some chopped walnuts.
Return to the broiler just long enough to heat the walnuts. Watch closely so the walnuts don't burn. This will only take a few seconds.
Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with honey.
Serve immediately on your favorite serving platter.
Notes
This recipe works well if you can find a thin, flat loaf of ciabatta. A baguette also works well for this recipe. Just find a baguette that is thick enough to hold a sliced pear.
If you’re not a fan of blue cheese, try Brie.
Pear and Blue Cheese Crostini …It’s what’s for an Appetizer.
Lea Ann Brown
Why Trust These Recipes? Lea Ann Brown has lived, worked and played in Colorado for 45 years. She has immersed herself in the Colorado Culinary space, is a Culinary School Graduate and publishes her Colorado food Blog, Cooking On The Ranch.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Meg says
What type of pear do you use?
Lea Ann Brown says
Any type of firm peat will work. Bartlett pears work well here.
Mary says
For someone not totally experienced in the kitchen, about how long should one expect this step to take?:
“Place it under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly.”
Love these flavors in a salad so I know this will be a hit. Thanks!
Lea Ann Brown says
Great question Mary. This should only take about 15 seconds. Watch it like a hawk so it doesn’t burn.
Mary says
Thanks, Lea Ann!! Also, is it best to use FRESH bread, or is this a case where day-old break yields a better crostini? Excited to make this in a few days!
Sabrina says
I LOVE pears so I’m always looking for new simple delicious recipes and this one did not disappoint! It really was so easy to make and was packed with so much flavour. Thanks for this, its a keeper!
Reply
Catherine says
Hi. I’m not the biggest fan of blue cheese would a different cheese work well with this? Gouda, Goat or Brie?
Reply
Lea Ann Brown says
Hi Catherine and thanks for your note. I like the idea of brie. It melts beautifully and has enough flavor to carry the recipe.
Goat cheese is tangy and not a good melting cheese. Gouda is mild and would work ok.
Let me know if you try it and how it worked.
Vanessa says
Thanks for sharing! How far ahead of time can I make them?
Suzanne says
This looks so good! What a great blend of flavors! I wouldn’t have thought to put those together!
Karen Nicks says
Made these to bring to a holiday party where there were several gluten free attendees. I omitted the bread completely and sliced the pears slightly thicker and in half (so topping wouldn’t fall through the cored center) these were a huge hit with everyone! This has become my favorite fall wine hour treat at home! Thank you!
Reply
Lea Ann Brown says
Hi Karen!
You don’t know how much I appreciate you taking the time and sending me the note about the crostini.
I love that you made these gluten free. Thanks for the idea.
Kathryn Silva says
Made these this weekend, they were a HIT, so easy, and made me look like Martha Stewart! FABULOUS recipe!!
« Older Comments