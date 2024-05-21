Pecan Dessert Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents Best Pecan Dessert Recipes Hungry Yet? Check out our list of the Best Pecan Dessert Recipes Perfect for Fall Baking below: 1. German Chocolate Cake 2. PECAN CHRISTMAS CRACK 3. PUMPKIN PECAN PIE BARS 4. PECAN CARAMEL BARS 5. PECAN PIE COOKIES 6. Butter Pecan Crunch 7. PECAN PIE CAKE 8. PUMPKIN PIE WITH CARAMEL PECAN TOPPING 9. EASY OVERNIGHT CARAMEL CINNAMON ROLLS 10. PECAN PIE CHEESECAKE FUDGE 11. BOURBON PRALINE PECAN SAUCE 12. APPLE PECAN MONKEY BREAD 13. Mini Pecan Pies 14. Pecan Pie Cheesecake 15. Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake Bars 16. Chocolate Pecan Pie Brownie Cheesecake 17. Pecan Pie Cheesecake MORE RECIPES YOU'LL ENJOY TODAY:

Pecan Dessert Recipes are the perfect sweet treat for fall baking! Any one of these recipes would make a delicious holiday dessert for your friends and family.

If you're craving everything pecan for Thanksgiving, then you've landed in the right place! We've rounded up the best of the best pecan dessert recipes just for you.

From Pecan Christmas Crack, to the best Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Caramel Topping, we have something that everyone in the family will fall in love with!

Best Pecan Dessert Recipes

Get your baking pans ready because you are in for a real treat today. I've searched the internet and have found the Best of the Best fall recipes for you to make!

These delicious recipes use easy ingredients and are the perfect bake and take recipes.

From cheesecakes, to cake recipes, gooey rolls, to gooey bars,

Hungry Yet? Check out our list of the Best Pecan Dessert Recipes Perfect for Fall Baking below:

1. German Chocolate Cake

From THE BEST BLOG RECIPES :: CLICK HERE for the Full Printable Recipe. This deliciously rich and chocolatey German Chocolate Cake is slathered in a layer of gooey coconut pecan frosting. The moist chocolate cake and decadent coconut frosting combine to create an irresistible dessert.

2. PECAN CHRISTMAS CRACK

From Spend With Pennies :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPecan Christmas Crack. Imagine all of the deliciousness of toffee, topped with chocolate and pecans; once you make this toffee bark and crack it into pieces, yousimply can’t stop munching!

3. PUMPKIN PECAN PIE BARS

From My Baking Addiction :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPumpkin pecan pie bars with a homemade sugar cookie crust, pumpkin filling and a pecan streusel topping. With a gluten-free option.

4. PECAN CARAMEL BARS

From The Novice Chef :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Pecan Caramel Bars take just 15 minutes of work and you only need 5 ingredients! Who doesn’t love gorgeous easy homemade candy bars??

5. PECAN PIE COOKIES

From Spend with Pennies :: Click HERE for the RECIPE They are quick and easy to make and come out of the oven smelling delicious! Make them in batches for your friends and family to enjoy at your fun holiday parties this year!

6. Butter Pecan Crunch

From The Best Blog Recipes :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe. No-bake butter pecan crunch is layers of a buttery graham cracker crust, creamy vanilla pudding, rich butter pecan ice cream, and a topping of crumbled Heath bars.

7. PECAN PIE CAKE

From Spicy Southern Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis Pecan Pie Cake tastes just like pecan pie but in cake form. I think it tastes even better than pecan pie. It’s made from a box of butter pecan cake mix with lots of butter, brown sugar, and eggs added.

8. PUMPKIN PIE WITH CARAMEL PECAN TOPPING

From Tastes Better From Scratch :: Click HERE for the RECIPESpoon a glorious slice of this favorite homemade pumpkin pie with warm, deliciouscaramel pecan topping and there’s no piethat deserves “Queen Bee” status more!

9. EASY OVERNIGHT CARAMEL CINNAMON ROLLS

From Together As Family :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese easy overnight caramel pecan cinnamon rolls start with frozen bread dough! No yeast or rising to worry about. Simply prepare the cinnamon rolls the night before and bake up delicious, gooey, caramel pecan cinnamon rolls for a special breakfast treat.

10. PECAN PIE CHEESECAKE FUDGE

From Lady Behind The Curtain :: Click HERE for the RECIPEUnlike cheesecake which needs to be refrigerated, this fudge can be stored at room temperature. Which makes this the PERFECT travel safe treat! Off to Grandmas house you go! Armed with the BEST fudge EVER!

11. BOURBON PRALINE PECAN SAUCE

From Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEToasted pecans are smothered in a smooth buttery caramelized sauce then topped off with a generous splash of Kentucky bourbon.

12. APPLE PECAN MONKEY BREAD

From Great Grub, Delicious Treats :: Click HERE for the RECIPELoaded with delicious biscuits, pecans, apples, and cinnamon -- this Apple Pecan Monkey Bread will be your quick and easy go to fall recipe when you need something delicious in a hurry!

13. Mini Pecan Pies

From House of Yumm :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Pecan Pies might look small..but they pack a BIG Pecan Pie taste!

14. Pecan Pie Cheesecake

From Lady Behind the Curtain :: Click HERE for the RECIPEIt combines two of your all time favorite fall flavors — pecan pie and cheesecake to create the ultimate dessert recipe! This would compliment your holiday dinners perfectly this year.

15. Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake Bars

From Easy Peasy Pleasy :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Cake mix, some cream cheese, butter and it makes one heck of a dessert! It’s a simple recipe that is easy to make and they turn out fabulous every single time!This recipe would be perfect for a potluck, church or large family gathering!

16. Chocolate Pecan Pie Brownie Cheesecake

From Back for Seconds :: Click HERE for the RECIPEthe perfect mixture of all your favorite desserts! It has rich pecan pie layer surrounded by chocolaty brownies and filled with a cheesecake center that makes this dessert a little slice of heaven!

17. Pecan Pie Cheesecake

From THE BEST BLOG RECIPES :: CLICK HERE For the full printable recipe. This Pecan Pie Cheesecake combines the flavors of two classic desserts to make a rich, creamy, nutty recipe sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

MORE RECIPES YOU'LL ENJOY TODAY: