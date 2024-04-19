Peppermint Holiday Soft Sugar Cookie Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

Sugar cookies with a peppermint twist – this Peppermint Holiday Soft Sugar Cookie Recipe belongs in every kitchen for the holidays. Full of holiday flavor, these soft sugar cookies will be a hit all season long.

We are well into December now – which means that I have already been going crazy with the holiday baking. And what says “Christmas cookies” more than peppermint and sugar cookies?? This Peppermint Holiday Soft Sugar Cookie Recipe has become a favorite over the last few years. The peppermint is not too overwhelming, and the cookies themselves are not overly sweet. But the combination of the cookies and the frosting is perfection for me.

Ingredients in this Peppermint Holiday Soft Sugar Cookie Recipe

For the cookies, you will need:

Flour

baking powder

baking soda

salt

butter

sugar

eggs

peppermint extract

sour cream

For the frosting, you will need:

butter

peppermint extract

powdered sugar

salt

heavy cream

crushed candy canes

How to make soft Sugar cookies

To make this soft sugar cookie recipe, start by combining the dry ingredients – the flour, baking powder and baking soda and the salt. Then beat the butter until it is smooth. Beat in the sugar, followed by the eggs and peppermint extract. Add in the sour cream. Only beat until combined. Divide the dough into two and wrap the dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Roll the dough out on a floured workspace. Roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness and cut circles with a circle cookie cutter.

Frost the cookie with the peppermint buttercream and top with crushed candy canes.

Tips for making these peppermint soft sugar cookies

This dough will be sticky, especially before being refrigerated. Make sure you refrigerate the cough before trying to roll it out. If you do make the dough the night before, the dough might be too stiff to roll out. Simply let it sit out at room temperature for about 10 minutes before rolling it out to make cookies.

If you don’t have a circle cookie cutter, you can use a jar or a cup with a wide mouth.

I like to cook my cookies on parchment paper or a silpat liner versus right on the cookie sheets.

Do not overbake the cookies. Take them out of the oven before the bottoms start to brown. You do not want these overbaked.

Store the cookies covered in the refrigerator. I like to just keep them on a baking sheet with a lid.

Tools Used to Make These Peppermint Holiday Soft Sugar Cookies

A set of circle cookie cutters always comes in handy.

You’ll want parchment paper or a silpat liner for baking.

I think having a stand mixer makes recipes like this so much easier.