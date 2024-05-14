Peppermint Patties Recipe (2024)

This easy homemade peppermint patties recipe is the ultimate holiday treat. A creamy peppermint center is surrounded by dark chocolate and finished off with festive sprinkles. Perfect for gift giving!
If you’re a fan of York Peppermint Patties, you’re going to LOVE this DIY version that tastes so much better than the original. These peppermint patties also happen to be super easy to make which is always a bonus!
This year at Halloween, after sampling every candy imaginable, one of my 6 year olds declared that York Peppermint Patties were her favorite candy. I decided to surprise her with these homemade peppermint pattiesand she declared them to be WAY better than the store bought version. She’s right, the centers are so much fresher and softer than what you’d get in a store bought peppermint patty. This peppermint patties recipe is also quite easy to make, and is a lovely homemade holiday gift for family and friends.
How to make peppermint patties
The centers for these peppermint patties are just sweetened condensed milk, peppermint extract, vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Stir it all together until a dough forms, then use a cookie cutter to cut out rounds of the peppermint mixture. You can make these patties as big or as small as you like, I use a 1 or 1 1/2 inch cookie cutter. The centers need to be very cold before they get a dip in chocolate, so put them in the freezer before you start this step. You’ll want to work quickly as you dip the patties, I use a fork to toss them in the chocolate, and then I tap the fork to remove any excess chocolate. Add festive holiday sprinkles while the chocolate is still wet, then let cool. You’ll have a fun and delicious holiday treat in no time!
I like to package these homemade peppermint patties in festive tins and deliver them to friends and family around the holidays, it’s always such an appreciated gift. People will be SO impressed to hear that you make them yourself! This is also a great recipe to do with the kids, my girls love rolling out the dough and cutting out the centers. I’m adding these peppermint patties to my must-make list every year, and I love that they don’t take up precious oven space!
More holiday treats
- Christmas Cookie Dough Dip
- Buckeye Balls
- Almond Roca Cookies
- Crock Pot Candy
- Microwave Caramels
Peppermint Patties Video
4.95 from 38 votes
Peppermint Patties Recipe
Print Pin Save
AuthorSara Welch
This easy homemade peppermint patties recipe is the ultimate holiday treat. A creamy peppermint center is surrounded by dark chocolate and finished off with festive sprinkles. Perfect for gift giving!
Time
Prep Time30 minutes minutes
Cook Time1 minute minute
Total Time11 minutes minutes
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Serves 18
Ingredients
- 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 1/4 teaspoons peppermint extract or more to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 3/4 cups powdered sugar plus extra for sprinkling
- 3 cups dark chocolate candy melts such as Ghirardelli
- 1/2 cup holiday sprinkles
Instructions
Place the condensed milk, peppermint extract and vanilla extract in the bowl of a mixer. Add half of the powered sugar and beat with a mixer on low speed.
Gradually add the remaining powdered sugar. Beat until a smooth dough forms. You should be able to pinch off a piece of dough and roll it into a ball and have it hold its shape. If the dough is too soft or sticky, add more powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time to get to the desired consistency. If the dough is too dry or crumble, add 1 teaspoon of water at a time to get to the right texture.
Sprinkle powdered sugar over a piece of parchment paper. Place the peppermint dough on the parchment and sprinkle powdered sugar over the top. Roll into a 1/2 inch thick circle.
Coat a 1 or 1 1/2 inch round cookie cutter with cooking spray. Use it to cut out circles from the dough. If your dough does not cut easily, simply place it in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up, then try again.
Transfer the peppermint rounds to a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover and freeze for 20 minutes.
Place the chocolate melts in a medium microwave safe bowl. Cook at 30 second intervals until melted, stirring occasionally.
Using a fork, dip the patties one by one in the chocolate melts, then place on a piece of parchment. Add sprinkles immediately. Let cool until set, then serve. Store in the refrigerator.
Notes
Adapted from All Recipes.
Nutrition
Calories: 323kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 6mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 217mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 44g | Vitamin A: 50IU | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 55mg | Iron: 1.9mg
Did you make this recipe?Tag @dinneratthezoo on Instagram and hashtag it #dinneratthezoo