Peppermint Patties Recipe (2024)

This easy homemade peppermint patties recipe is the ultimate holiday treat. A creamy peppermint center is surrounded by dark chocolate and finished off with festive sprinkles. Perfect for gift giving!

If you’re a fan of York Peppermint Patties, you’re going to LOVE this DIY version that tastes so much better than the original. These peppermint patties also happen to be super easy to make which is always a bonus!

This year at Halloween, after sampling every candy imaginable, one of my 6 year olds declared that York Peppermint Patties were her favorite candy. I decided to surprise her with these homemade peppermint pattiesand she declared them to be WAY better than the store bought version. She’s right, the centers are so much fresher and softer than what you’d get in a store bought peppermint patty. This peppermint patties recipe is also quite easy to make, and is a lovely homemade holiday gift for family and friends.

How to make peppermint patties

The centers for these peppermint patties are just sweetened condensed milk, peppermint extract, vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Stir it all together until a dough forms, then use a cookie cutter to cut out rounds of the peppermint mixture. You can make these patties as big or as small as you like, I use a 1 or 1 1/2 inch cookie cutter. The centers need to be very cold before they get a dip in chocolate, so put them in the freezer before you start this step. You’ll want to work quickly as you dip the patties, I use a fork to toss them in the chocolate, and then I tap the fork to remove any excess chocolate. Add festive holiday sprinkles while the chocolate is still wet, then let cool. You’ll have a fun and delicious holiday treat in no time!

I like to package these homemade peppermint patties in festive tins and deliver them to friends and family around the holidays, it’s always such an appreciated gift. People will be SO impressed to hear that you make them yourself! This is also a great recipe to do with the kids, my girls love rolling out the dough and cutting out the centers. I’m adding these peppermint patties to my must-make list every year, and I love that they don’t take up precious oven space!

Peppermint Patties Video