Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2024)

So glad you liked them! Thanks for your review Lindsey!

Taste just like the store bought and very simple to make!

Scoop bar mixture into a bread pan lined with parchment paper. Press in remaining chocolate chips and top with flaky sea salt. Allow to chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting. Cut 16 bars by cutting 8 bars diagonally and then each in half.

In a large bowl combine all ingredients except for chocolate chips and sea salt. Mix until well incorporated and then fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.

This homemade copycat perfect bar recipe taste just like the store bought version at a fraction of the cost! Full of peanut butter, chocolate chips, oat flour and just a few other delicious ingredients to make this easy no bake snack in less than 10 minutes !

Yes, this recipe is great to make ahead and you can freeze them by storing them in a freezer safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Perfect bars are a healthy snack when following the serving size. They provide healthy macro nutrients and make for a great healthy snack.

Perfect bars are refrigerated bars filled with protein, nuts, nut butter, and other whole food ingredients. There are a number of flavors that Perfect Bars make.

Perfect bars are great to eat for a healthy snack or dessert! You can also have them as a pre or post workout snack.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to cook this recipe. The recipe card at the bottom shows the exact cooking time and temperatures.

Here are the ingredients you need to make this recipe. Reference the recipe card at the bottom for exact measurements and the notes below for substitution ideas.

Making homemade snacks like date energy balls, vanilla almond granola or homemade peanut butter cups are a lot of times even better than their packaged counterparts!

I love a good protein bar, but let's face it - buying pre-packaged protein bars can get expensive! I've become pretty obsessed with perfect bars lately, all the more reason to try to make them at home!

This homemade copycat perfect bar recipe taste just like the store bought version at a fraction of the cost! Full of simple ingredients like peanut butter, chocolate chips, oat flour and just a few other delicious ingredients to make this easy no bake snack in less than 10 minutes ! Full of healthy fats, gluten and dairy free!

FAQs

Ingredients: Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate* (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin*, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery* ...

Are Perfect Bars Healthy? Ultimately it depends on the individual – if you're an extremely active person who needs lots of calories then these bars could work for you occasionally; however most people should avoid them due to their high sugar content and low nutrient density overall.

“Each bar contains 19 grams of total sugar and 13 grams of added sugar which is just over one-third of the recommended daily sugar limit for men (36 grams),” says Fernando.

Take a Perfect Bar out of the fridge, let it sit and soften for a few minutes, and enjoy a deliciously rich, indulgent texture similar to cookie dough. The soft, creamy texture you have to taste to believe.

In all of our bars* the primary source of sugar is organic honey and the inherent sugars in our organic nut butters. With up to 17g of protein, complex carbohydrates and a superfood blend, Perfect Bar is proof that sugar and health can co-exist. Want more health hacks and wellness insights? We got you covered.

Perfect Bars stay fresh for nine months in the fridge or freezer, but we suggest referencing the "best by date" listed on the back of each wrapper as the most accurate depiction of expiration by bar. Thank you so much and cheers to good health!

5. So, remind me: Why do the bars have to be refrigerated? Perfect Bar is The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, with only organic honey and refrigeration as natural preservatives. Because we don't use artificial additives or shelf-stabilizing preservatives, our bars need the cold of refrigeration to stay fresh.

Using their superfood blend and other whole food proteins, they make this bar easier for your body to digest and actually soak in all of the vital nutrients it offers.

Mondelez International Perfect Bar / Parent organization Mondelez International, Inc., styled as Mondelēz International, is an American multinational confectionery, food, holding, beverage and snack food company based in Chicago. Mondelez has an annual revenue of about $26.5 billion and operates in approximately 160 countries. Wikipedia

If it weren't for refrigeration, Perfect Bar would not be where it is today. Refrigeration is required to maintain the best and most consistent tasting protein bar but not to worry, our bars are good for one week out of the fridge and on the go at room temperature.

Perfect Keto Bars are a popular option for diabetics looking for a low-carb, high-protein snack. Each bar contains only 3 grams of net carbs, making them a great option for those who need to manage their blood sugar levels.

So, while our classic Peanut Butter Perfect Bar contains 17 grams of protein — too much for a toddler! — our Perfect Kids bars are perfectly portioned for little tummies. At one-third the size of a regular Perfect Bar, they deliver seven grams of protein apiece.

Perfect Bars do not spoil, they are meant to be refrigerated only to maintain the perfect taste and texture. They are actually okay out of refrigeration for up to one week!

Take the perfect bar for example – its main ingredient is nut butter, which is very “goopy” and oily at room temperature. So, if you've ever left a perfect bar out of the fridge, you know it starts to soften and feel oily quick.

ALLERGEN WARNING: CONTAINS PEANUTS, CASHEWS, MILK, EGGS AND SESAME. PRODUCED ON EQUIPMENT ALSO HANDLING OTHER TREE NUTS.

The protein sources for bars can come from either plant or animal origins and vary depending on the manufacturer. Popular sources include wheat, rice, soy, pea, and whey. However, some more novel sources of protein include algae, pumpkin, sunflower, and hemp.

The ingredients in Perfect Keto Nola Bars are: Almonds.

Peanuts.

Coconut.

Organic dark chocolate chips.

MCT oil.

Sea salt.

Cocoa butter.

Allulose. More items...

However, every Perfect Bar contains organic nonfat milk powder and organic whole egg powder, as part of our whole food protein blend. Since there are many definitions and degrees of vegetarianism, we like to keep things simple and let you decide if our bar is right for you.

Ingredients: Protein Blend (22%) (Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate), Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Fibre, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (10%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Palm Kernel, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweet Whey ...