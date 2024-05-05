Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lyndsey Piccolino · This post may contain affiliate links
This homemade copycat perfect bar recipe taste just like the store bought version at a fraction of the cost! Full of simple ingredients like peanut butter, chocolate chips, oat flour and just a few other delicious ingredients to make this easy no bake snack in less than 10 minutes! Full of healthy fats, gluten and dairy free!
I love a good protein bar, but let's face it - buying pre-packaged protein bars can get expensive! I've become pretty obsessed with perfect bars lately, all the more reason to try to make them at home!
Making homemade snacks like date energy balls, vanilla almond granola or homemade peanut butter cups are a lot of times even better than their packaged counterparts!
What Make This Recipe Work
- Lower in sugar and calories compared to the packaged version. These bars are smaller and less than 200 calories per serving.
- Cheaper than $2-3 per bar you buy in the store!
- These are an easy on-the-go treat you can make for a snack, breakfast or even dessert. The perfect cookie dough with the combination of sweet and salty.
- Make with high protein by adjusting your whey protein or plant protein and make them a great pre workout snack or on the go post workout treat after the gym.
- This recipe is completely adaptable according to your taste preferences! Although chocolate peanut butter is so good, you may even like dark chocolate almond, birthday cake or pumpkin!
Ingredients For This Recipe
Here are the ingredients you need to make this recipe. Reference the recipe card at the bottom for exact measurements and the notes below for substitution ideas.
- drippy all natural peanut butter or almond butter
- Myfavorite nut butter is the peanut butter, cashew butter and almond butterfrom Georgia Grinders. They have unbelievable Whole30 and Keto approved nut butters.Save 20% on your Georgia Grinders almond butter with code “LYNDSEY20”
- Protein Powder: Definitely pick a vanilla protein powder that you like! I suggest Orgain Plant Based vanilla protein.
- Honey: Sweeten with maple syrup to make these vegan.
Instructions to Make This Recipe
Below are step-by-step instructions for how to cook this recipe. The recipe card at the bottom shows the exact cooking time and temperatures.
In a large bowl combine all ingredients except for chocolate chips and sea salt. Mix until well incorporated and then fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.
Scoop bar mixture into a bread pan (or an 8X8 pan) lined with parchment paper. Press in remaining chocolate chips and top with flaky sea salt. Allow to chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting. Cut 16 bars by cutting 8 bars diagonally and then each in half.
Expert Tips
- Instead of making bars, roll peanut butter mixture into protein balls using a cookie scoop.
- Swap peanut butter for almond or cashew butter if you prefer.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
- Substitutions suggestions:
- almond butter or cashew butter for peanut butter
- omit mini chocolate chips or swap for almonds or peanuts or even white chocolate chips
- use collagen protein powder instead of vanilla protein powder
- sub maple syrup for raw honey
- use oat milk or coconut milk instead of almond milk
FAQs
When should you eat the perfect bar?
Perfect bars are great to eat for a healthy snack or dessert! You can also have them as a pre or post workout snack.
What is a Perfect Bar?
Perfect bars are refrigerated bars filled with protein, nuts, nut butter, and other whole food ingredients. There are a number of flavors that Perfect Bars make.
Are perfect bars actually good for you?
Perfect bars are a healthy snack when following the serving size. They provide healthy macro nutrients and make for a great healthy snack.
Can you freeze this recipe?
Yes, this recipe is great to make ahead and you can freeze them by storing them in a freezer safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Ingredients
- 1 cup natural peanut butter
- 2 scoops vanilla protein may swap for unflavored collagen protein
- 1 tablespoon oat flour
- 2 tablespoon raw honey
- ¼ cup almond milk
- ⅛ cup chocolate chips
Instructions
In a large bowl combine all ingredients except for chocolate chips and sea salt. Mix until well incorporated and then fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.
Scoop bar mixture into a bread pan lined with parchment paper. Press in remaining chocolate chips and top with flaky sea salt. Allow to chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting. Cut 16 bars by cutting 8 bars diagonally and then each in half.
Nutrition
Serving: 1bar | Calories: 190kcal | Carbohydrates: 16.1g | Protein: 6.8g | Fat: 12.4g
