Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lyndsey Piccolino · This post may contain affiliate links

Jump to Recipe

This homemade copycat perfect bar recipe taste just like the store bought version at a fraction of the cost! Full of simple ingredients like peanut butter, chocolate chips, oat flour and just a few other delicious ingredients to make this easy no bake snack in less than 10 minutes! Full of healthy fats, gluten and dairy free!

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (1)

This post may contain paid links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. For more information, please read my disclaimer.

Jump to:
  • What Make This Recipe Work
  • Ingredients For This Recipe
  • Instructions to Make This Recipe
  • Expert Tips
  • FAQs
  • Related Recipes
  • Copycat Perfect Bar Recipe

I love a good protein bar, but let's face it - buying pre-packaged protein bars can get expensive! I've become pretty obsessed with perfect bars lately, all the more reason to try to make them at home!

Making homemade snacks like date energy balls, vanilla almond granola or homemade peanut butter cups are a lot of times even better than their packaged counterparts!

What Make This Recipe Work

  • Lower in sugar and calories compared to the packaged version. These bars are smaller and less than 200 calories per serving.
  • Cheaper than $2-3 per bar you buy in the store!
  • These are an easy on-the-go treat you can make for a snack, breakfast or even dessert. The perfect cookie dough with the combination of sweet and salty.
  • Make with high protein by adjusting your whey protein or plant protein and make them a great pre workout snack or on the go post workout treat after the gym.
  • This recipe is completely adaptable according to your taste preferences! Although chocolate peanut butter is so good, you may even like dark chocolate almond, birthday cake or pumpkin!

Ingredients For This Recipe

Here are the ingredients you need to make this recipe. Reference the recipe card at the bottom for exact measurements and the notes below for substitution ideas.

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2)
  • drippy all natural peanut butter or almond butter
    • Myfavorite nut butter is the peanut butter, cashew butter and almond butterfrom Georgia Grinders. They have unbelievable Whole30 and Keto approved nut butters.Save 20% on your Georgia Grinders almond butter with code “LYNDSEY20”
  • Protein Powder: Definitely pick a vanilla protein powder that you like! I suggest Orgain Plant Based vanilla protein.
  • Honey: Sweeten with maple syrup to make these vegan.

Instructions to Make This Recipe

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to cook this recipe. The recipe card at the bottom shows the exact cooking time and temperatures.

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (3)

In a large bowl combine all ingredients except for chocolate chips and sea salt. Mix until well incorporated and then fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.

Scoop bar mixture into a bread pan (or an 8X8 pan) lined with parchment paper. Press in remaining chocolate chips and top with flaky sea salt. Allow to chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting. Cut 16 bars by cutting 8 bars diagonally and then each in half.

Expert Tips

  • Instead of making bars, roll peanut butter mixture into protein balls using a cookie scoop.
  • Swap peanut butter for almond or cashew butter if you prefer.
  • Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
  • Substitutions suggestions:
    • almond butter or cashew butter for peanut butter
    • omit mini chocolate chips or swap for almonds or peanuts or even white chocolate chips
    • use collagen protein powder instead of vanilla protein powder
    • sub maple syrup for raw honey
    • use oat milk or coconut milk instead of almond milk

FAQs

When should you eat the perfect bar?

Perfect bars are great to eat for a healthy snack or dessert! You can also have them as a pre or post workout snack.

See Also
Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes5 Ingredient Nut Bars Recipe – Homemade KIND Bars!Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful HapaThese Christmas Candy Recipes Will Help You Sweeten the Season

What is a Perfect Bar?

Perfect bars are refrigerated bars filled with protein, nuts, nut butter, and other whole food ingredients. There are a number of flavors that Perfect Bars make.

Are perfect bars actually good for you?

Perfect bars are a healthy snack when following the serving size. They provide healthy macro nutrients and make for a great healthy snack.

Can you freeze this recipe?

Yes, this recipe is great to make ahead and you can freeze them by storing them in a freezer safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (4)
  • Pumpkin Protein Balls Recipe (No-Bake Energy Bites)
  • Easy Gluten-free Dairy-free Pumpkin Bread Recipe
  • Pumpkin Protein Muffins Recipe (Gluten-Free)
  • Best Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Banana Bread Recipe

If you've made this recipe, would you please leave a star rating and comment below on the recipe card? If you wantmore simple + delicious eats, please subscribe to mynewsletterand follow along onFacebook,Pinterest,andInstagram for the latest updates.

Copycat Perfect Bar Recipe

This homemade copycat perfect bar recipe taste just like the store bought version at a fraction of the cost! Full of peanut butter, chocolate chips, oat flour and just a few other delicious ingredients to make this easy no bake snack in less than 10 minutes!

Course Snack

Cuisine American

Prep Time 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time 1 hour hour

Total Time 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes

Servings 16 bars

Calories 190kcal

Author Lyndsey

Ingredients

  • 1 cup natural peanut butter
  • 2 scoops vanilla protein may swap for unflavored collagen protein
  • 1 tablespoon oat flour
  • 2 tablespoon raw honey
  • ¼ cup almond milk
  • cup chocolate chips

Instructions

  • In a large bowl combine all ingredients except for chocolate chips and sea salt. Mix until well incorporated and then fold in ¾ of the chocolate chips.

  • Scoop bar mixture into a bread pan lined with parchment paper. Press in remaining chocolate chips and top with flaky sea salt. Allow to chill in the fridge for at least one hour before cutting. Cut 16 bars by cutting 8 bars diagonally and then each in half.

Nutrition

Serving: 1bar | Calories: 190kcal | Carbohydrates: 16.1g | Protein: 6.8g | Fat: 12.4g

Tried this Recipe? Tag me Today!Mention @MommaFitLyndsey or tag #mommafitlyndsey!

More Snacks

  • 4-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Bars with Almond Butter
  • How to Make the Best Budget Aldi Charcuterie Board in 2024
  • 4 Ingredient Guacamole Recipe (No Onion or Cilantro)

About Lyndsey Piccolino

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Lindsey

    Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (14)
    Taste just like the store bought and very simple to make!

    Reply

    • Lyndsey

      So glad you liked them! Thanks for your review Lindsey!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey (2024)

FAQs

Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey? ›

Ingredients: Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate* (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin*, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery* ...

View More
What are the ingredients in a perfect bar? ›

Ingredients: Peanut Butter*, Honey*, Nonfat Dry Milk*, Dark Chocolate* (Chocolate*, Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg Powder*, Rice Protein*, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin*, Dried Whole Food Powders (Kale*, Flax Seed*, Rose Hip*, Orange*, Lemon*, Papaya*, Tomato*, Apple*, Alfalfa*, Celery* ...

Get More Info Here
Is the perfect bar actually healthy? ›

Are Perfect Bars Healthy? Ultimately it depends on the individual – if you're an extremely active person who needs lots of calories then these bars could work for you occasionally; however most people should avoid them due to their high sugar content and low nutrient density overall.

Discover More Details
Do perfect bars have a lot of sugar? ›

“Each bar contains 19 grams of total sugar and 13 grams of added sugar which is just over one-third of the recommended daily sugar limit for men (36 grams),” says Fernando.

View Details
Are perfect bars soft? ›

Take a Perfect Bar out of the fridge, let it sit and soften for a few minutes, and enjoy a deliciously rich, indulgent texture similar to cookie dough. The soft, creamy texture you have to taste to believe.

Discover More Details
What are perfect bars sweetened with? ›

In all of our bars* the primary source of sugar is organic honey and the inherent sugars in our organic nut butters. With up to 17g of protein, complex carbohydrates and a superfood blend, Perfect Bar is proof that sugar and health can co-exist. Want more health hacks and wellness insights? We got you covered.

Learn More
What is the shelf life of perfect bars? ›

Perfect Bars stay fresh for nine months in the fridge or freezer, but we suggest referencing the "best by date" listed on the back of each wrapper as the most accurate depiction of expiration by bar. Thank you so much and cheers to good health!

Keep Reading
Why do perfect bars need to be refrigerated? ›

5. So, remind me: Why do the bars have to be refrigerated? Perfect Bar is The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, with only organic honey and refrigeration as natural preservatives. Because we don't use artificial additives or shelf-stabilizing preservatives, our bars need the cold of refrigeration to stay fresh.

Learn More Now
Are perfect bars hard to digest? ›

Using their superfood blend and other whole food proteins, they make this bar easier for your body to digest and actually soak in all of the vital nutrients it offers.

Show Me More
What company owns perfect bars? ›

Image of What company owns perfect bars?
Mondelez International, Inc., styled as Mondelēz International, is an American multinational confectionery, food, holding, beverage and snack food company based in Chicago. Mondelez has an annual revenue of about $26.5 billion and operates in approximately 160 countries.
Wikipedia

Learn More Now

How long can perfect bar be out of fridge? ›

If it weren't for refrigeration, Perfect Bar would not be where it is today. Refrigeration is required to maintain the best and most consistent tasting protein bar but not to worry, our bars are good for one week out of the fridge and on the go at room temperature.

Learn More
Are perfect bars good for diabetics? ›

Perfect Keto Bars are a popular option for diabetics looking for a low-carb, high-protein snack. Each bar contains only 3 grams of net carbs, making them a great option for those who need to manage their blood sugar levels.

Read More
Are perfect bars OK for toddlers? ›

So, while our classic Peanut Butter Perfect Bar contains 17 grams of protein — too much for a toddler! — our Perfect Kids bars are perfectly portioned for little tummies. At one-third the size of a regular Perfect Bar, they deliver seven grams of protein apiece.

Discover More
Can you eat a perfect bar be unrefrigerated? ›

Perfect Bars do not spoil, they are meant to be refrigerated only to maintain the perfect taste and texture. They are actually okay out of refrigeration for up to one week!

Get More Info
Why are perfect bars so oily? ›

Take the perfect bar for example – its main ingredient is nut butter, which is very “goopy” and oily at room temperature. So, if you've ever left a perfect bar out of the fridge, you know it starts to soften and feel oily quick.

View More
Do perfect bars have eggs? ›

ALLERGEN WARNING: CONTAINS PEANUTS, CASHEWS, MILK, EGGS AND SESAME. PRODUCED ON EQUIPMENT ALSO HANDLING OTHER TREE NUTS.

Discover More Details
What are the main ingredients in protein bars? ›

The protein sources for bars can come from either plant or animal origins and vary depending on the manufacturer. Popular sources include wheat, rice, soy, pea, and whey. However, some more novel sources of protein include algae, pumpkin, sunflower, and hemp.

Read On
What are the ingredients in perfect keto nola bars? ›

The ingredients in Perfect Keto Nola Bars are:
  • Almonds.
  • Peanuts.
  • Coconut.
  • Organic dark chocolate chips.
  • MCT oil.
  • Sea salt.
  • Cocoa butter.
  • Allulose.

Learn More Now
Do all perfect bars have milk? ›

However, every Perfect Bar contains organic nonfat milk powder and organic whole egg powder, as part of our whole food protein blend. Since there are many definitions and degrees of vegetarianism, we like to keep things simple and let you decide if our bar is right for you.

Explore More
What are the ingredients in my protein bar? ›

Ingredients: Protein Blend (22%) (Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate), Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Fibre, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (10%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Palm Kernel, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweet Whey ...

Read The Full Story
Top Articles
Easy Japanese Cheesecake Recipe - so fluffy and jiggly! - Foxy Folksy
The Shortest Tenured Speakers Of The House In US History - Grunge
Electronic For Sale By Owner In Craigslist
Craigslist Bayshore Ny
Latest Posts
Cinnabon Frosting Recipe - CopyKat Recipes
October 20, 2023 - House Republicans drop Rep. Jim Jordan as speaker nominee
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5961

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.