Perfect Sous Vide New York Strip Steak Recipe (2024)

Sous Vide New York Strip Steakis my favorite steak recipe. All you need is a few very simple ingredients to bring out the best flavor of this popular cut.The sous vide method cooks it perfectly edge to edge, making a better than restaurant quality meal right at your own home!

What is a New York strip steak?

NY strip steak is also called strip steak, strip loin, and top loin steak.It’s tender and lean, often boneless with a good amount of marbling.

Why sous vide New York strip steak?

Cooking steak can be intimidating as it can be easily overcooked and dry out. As New York strip steak is one of the most expensive steaks, you’ll want to have a fail-proof way to cook this classic cut perfectly.

When cooking steak with traditional methods such as pan-frying, baking, or grilling, there is a very small window of the perfect doneness. If we miss that window, the steak will taste dry and chewy. Sous vide cooking will eliminate this issue. In addition, it cooks the food evenly from edge to edge. It’s my favorite way to cook the pricy strip steak.

What is sous vide?Sous videis a French cooking technique where the food is vacuum-sealed in a bag, and then cooked for a long time to a precise temperature in a warm water bath. I find it’s much better than any other method to cook steak. Some popular sous vide steak recipes include:Sous Vide Skirt Steak, Sous Vide Sirloin Steak, and Sous Vide London Broil.

New York strip steak seasoning

Kosher salt : you can also use table salt or sea salt. It’s best to season generously before sous vide cooking for more flavor.

: you can also use table salt or sea salt. It’s best to season generously before sous vide cooking for more flavor. Ground black pepper : use fresh ground rather than pre-ground black pepper powder for the best result.

: use fresh ground rather than pre-ground black pepper powder for the best result. Rosemary: (optional) it adds extra wonderful flavor, but if you don’t have any, you can leave it out.

Tips to make the best sous vide NY strip steak

Cook the strip steak to medium-rare to medium . Don’t cook the meat past medium doneness as it can get chewy.

. Don’t cook the meat past medium doneness as it can get chewy. Season generously before sous vide cooking to bring out the best flavor.

to bring out the best flavor. You can use zip-top bags to seal the steak without a vacuum sealer . Just place the steak in a zip-top bag, including seasonings, and seal all but one corner of the bag. Slowly place it into water, and make sure everything below the zip-line is covered by water. Then seal the rest of the bag. This technique is called the “water displacement” method.

. Just place the steak in a zip-top bag, including seasonings, and seal all but one corner of the bag. Slowly place it into water, and make sure everything below the zip-line is covered by water. Then seal the rest of the bag. This technique is called the method. Don’t leave the steak in the sous vide water bath for too long . As New York strip steak is a tender cut, it takes 1 hour to sous vide a 1-inch steak. If your steak is 2-inch thick, you can sous vide for 2 hours. It’s ok to cook for extra 30 minutes, but leaving it in the water bath for too long can cause mushy texture.

. As New York strip steak is a tender cut, it takes 1 hour to sous vide a 1-inch steak. If your steak is 2-inch thick, you can sous vide for 2 hours. It’s ok to cook for extra 30 minutes, but leaving it in the water bath for too long can cause mushy texture. Let it cool down first . After sous vide cooking, it’s best to let the steak cool down in the refrigerator or ice bath before searing.

. After sous vide cooking, it’s best to let the steak cool down in the refrigerator or ice bath before searing. Pat dry completely before searing. Wipe off any extra moisture as it inhibits proper searing.

Sous vide strip steak temperature

I like to cook my NY strip at 135°F (57°C), which produces a tender, juicy and flavorful steak. If you’d like to try other doneness,follow the chart below:

Steak Doneness Temperature Rare 130°F (54°C Medium Rare 135°F (57°C) Medium 145°F (63°C) Medium-well 155°F (68°C) Well Done 165°F (73°C)

Can I sous vide frozen NY strip steak?

Yes, you can sous vide strip steak straight from frozen. Follow the same instruction and add 30 more minutes to the cooking time.

Sides to pair with sous vide strip steak

