Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers Recipe - Low Carb! (2024)

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers are the perfect low carb gluten free dinner with juicy steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, and spices. It’s a great way to enjoy a philly cheesesteak without worrying about the bread!

If you love these Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers, you’ll also love stuffed peppers casserole, easy stuffed peppers, and this !



Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers are the perfect easy dinner to make on a weeknight. Melted provolone cheese around seasoned and thinly cut steak, sautéed with spicy poblano peppers, onions, and mushrooms. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a philly cheesesteak on a gluten free diet, with the added bonus of being low carb stuffed peppers AND keto stuffed peppers!It’s a double win!

What is a Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers Recipe?

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers are exactly what they sound like. They’re incredibly easy to make, with only a few simple, wholesome ingredients. All you have to do is slice the steak as thin as possible, then sauté it with the poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and spices. Cook it until the steak is just browned, and looking delicious. While that’s cooking, you can get your peppers ready in a baking dish with some provolone. Then just fill up the peppers, top with more provolone, and bake. That’s it!

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bell Peppers are incredibly easy to make!

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers are insanely easy to make. In fact, I would categorize this as a no-fail recipe, for even the novice chef. If you can cut a bell pepper in half and fill it up, then you can make these philly cheesesteak stuffed bell peppers.

Also keep in mind that these don’t have to be philly cheesesteak stuffedbellpeppers. They could be stuffedpoblanopeppers, or sweet mini peppers. Or basically any kind of pepper you want! Feel free to get creative. I’ve even stuffed this into zucchini before, and it was great!

This is a low carb stuffed peppers recipe AND a keto stuffed peppers recipe!

Another thing I love about this recipe is that it’s not only a low carb stuffed peppers recipe, but it’s also a keto stuffed peppers recipe! It’s high in protein from the steak and cheese, and full of nutritious vegetables, and that’s it! It’s perfect if you’re on the keto diet, or just a low carb diet. I also love this for the gluten free diet, because there’s no bread to worry about, like a typical Philly cheesesteak would have.

Making Stuffed Peppers Without Rice

Making stuffed peppers without rice is actually pretty simple, even if it’s not typical. Rice helps soak up the liquid that comes from the peppers when you cook them. But I find that if you add enough cheese, you won’t even be able to notice. So go ahead and make these stuffed peppers without rice! If you really miss having a grain in here, feel free to throw a handful of minute rice in. Just keep in mind that if you decide that making stuffed peppers without rice is not your cup of tea, and you opt to use rice, these will no longer be a low carb stuffed peppers recipe (or a keto stuffed peppers recipe).

What To Serve With Stuffed Peppers

You don’t have to worry about what to serve with stuffed peppers, I’ve got you covered! You can serve cheesesteak stuffed peppers as a main dish without any issues. But there’s a few dishes that go particularly well with this recipe.

Rice. As we mentioned above, for this recipe we’re making stuffed peppers without rice. So if you don’t know what to serve with stuffed peppers, you can serve some rice (or quinoa)on the side, for anyone who wants it. But stay away from the starchy grains if you want to keep this a keto stuffed peppers or a low carb stuffed peppers recipe.

As we mentioned above, for this recipe we’re making stuffed peppers without rice. So if you don’t know what to serve with stuffed peppers, you can serve some rice (or quinoa)on the side, for anyone who wants it. But stay away from the starchy grains if you want to keep this a keto stuffed peppers or a low carb stuffed peppers recipe. Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad . A healthy side dish that adds a fresh, light flavor on the side of the cheesesteak stuffed peppers.

. A healthy side dish that adds a fresh, light flavor on the side of the cheesesteak stuffed peppers. Bacon Wrapped Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos . Another savory, cheesy dish. I would serve these together as two entree options, plus the next suggestion…

Another savory, cheesy dish. I would serve these together as two entree options, plus the next suggestion… Creamy Potato Leek Soup. I love serving a creamy soup with a main entree. And potato leek soup is a really great addition to cheesesteak stuffed peppers!

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers Recipe - Low Carb! Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers are the perfect low carb gluten free dinner with juicy steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, and spices. It's a great way to enjoy a philly cheesesteak without worrying about the bread! 5 from 2 votes PrintPinReview Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 35 minutes mins Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Author: Jacqui Yield: 6 servings Ingredients ▢ 12 slices provolone cheese

▢ 3 large green bell peppers , cut in half, seeds removed

, ▢ 1 1/2 lb NY strip steak , fat removed, sliced thin

, ▢ 1 medium onion , sliced

, ▢ 1 medium poblano pepper , sliced, seeds removed

, ▢ 1 cup mushrooms , sliced

, ▢ 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil Instructions Preheat oven to 375F. Grease a medium baking dish and set aside.

In a large sauté pan, add olive oil, onion, and mushrooms. Cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add steak slices and cook until about half way done.

Place bell peppers in baking dish, open-side-up. Put 1 slice of provolone in each pepper. Scoop steak mixture evenly into each pepper. Top each pepper with remaining provolone.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until peppers are soft and a fork goes through them easily. Notes Click on the time in the instructions to start a timer! Nutrition Calories: 460kcal (23%)Carbohydrates: 8g (3%)Protein: 35g (70%)Fat: 32g (49%)Saturated Fat: 14g (88%)Cholesterol: 117mg (39%)Sodium: 397mg (17%)Potassium: 663mg (19%)Fiber: 2g (8%)Sugar: 4g (4%)Vitamin A: 711IU (14%)Vitamin C: 84mg (102%)Calcium: 328mg (33%)Iron: 2mg (11%) Did you make this recipe?Share it on Instagram @Jacqui_DishingDelish and tag #dishingdelish!

We are a participant in both the RewardStyle and Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which are affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com and through RewardStyle.