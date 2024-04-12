Phone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors — here are your options (2024)

The iPhone 15 color options are going to play a big part in which model you actually buy. Now the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have been announced at the Apple September event, we know exactly what options are available. Which means it's time to make the decision on which of the 9 colors is right for you.

If you followed the iPhone 15 color rumors, you'll already be well aware of the different options that are available. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five new flavors, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in four metallic shades.

If none of these options really appeal, there are guaranteed to be countless cases to choose from, letting you pick colors or designs that match your own sense of style. Likewise there's a solid chance Apple will release another color option around springtime, much as it did with the yellow iPhone 14 earlier this year.

But for now, here's everything you need to know about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro color options.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in the same five color options, which are a little brighter than those available on the Pro and Pro Max. Those colors include the traditional black, alongside blue, pink, yellow and green.

One thing to note is all the non-black colors are rather bright. Green is closer to what some might call "mint green" than the green iPhone 13, while the blue is more of a sky blue. Likewise the shade of yellow is so pale that it's almost cream colored, especially compared to the banana-yellow iPhone 14. Pink is, well, just pink — albeit a lightened version.

The most notable absence from this line-up is a [Product] Red option, which has been a part of the iPhone launch line-up for the past few years. It's possible that color could appear at a later date, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are different in that they're the first iPhones to feature a brushed titanium frame. To commemorate this, Apple is releasing the phone in 4 metallic colors that seem to be trying to emphasize the new lightweight metal.

Both phones are available in Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, Blue Titanium and White Titanium. Natural Titanium is essentially silver, but without any of the color-enhancements you may have seen in previous silver iPhones. Instead that color is supposedly what a lump of titanium would look like if you held it in your hand.

The other three colors are pretty self-explanatory. The Blue Titanium is much darker than the blue seen in both iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, however. Plus, like previous white iPhones the White Titanium model's frame is more silvery than the white back glass would suggest. But that's hardly a dealbreaker.

iPhone 15 colors: What Apple's done recently

Now that we know what the iPhone 15 colors are, we can add them to our table of recent iPhone color options for comparison — dating back to 2019's iPhone 11.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Standard models Pro models iPhone 15 Black, Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium iPhone 14 Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, [Product] Red Space Black, Gold, Silver, Deep Purple iPhone 13 Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, [Product] Red Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue iPhone 12 Black, White, Blue, Green, [Product] Red Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue iPhone 11 Black, White, Purple, Green, Yellow, [Product] Red Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green

The iPhone 15 options aren't completely out of the ordinary, even if the colors themselves are a little different to what we've seen in the past. The company also seems to have ditched the more flowery names for its colors, instead reverting back to simple, self-explanatory options. Except maybe Natural Titanium, which needs a little extra explanation.

Just note that this chart doesn't include any colors that Apple added to the line-up after the launch event. Much like how we got the yellow iPhone 14 a few months back and the green iPhone 13 last year.

There's no telling what the next iPhone 15 color might be, or if there are even plans to release one. But if we were betting types, we'd wager [Product] Red may appear at some point in the near future. While it's been part of the iPhone launch line-up for the past four years, red iPhones historically launched several months after the first wave of devices. It could be that Apple is returning to that release pattern, though nothing has been confirmed right now.

More from Tom's Guide