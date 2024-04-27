Phone Case Stickers | Scratch Resistant Custom Stickers for Phone Cases (2024)

Add a DTF Sample Pack toCart - $0.01 -Add to Cart
As Low As-$0.03 per square inch. No Setup or Art Fees
Save an Additional 10% as an Elite Member Join Now
Print any design and transfer it onto any hard surface with incredible durability. No Setup or Art Fees - No Minimums - Super Fast Shipping - Satisfaction Guaranteed
Print any design and transfer it onto any hard surface with incredible durability. No Setup or Art Fees - No Minimums - Super Fast Shipping - Satisfaction Guaranteed
How To Order Tutorial
How To Order Tutorial
Print Size Guide
-
Product
Width
-
Youth Full Front
7" to 9" width
-
Adult Full Front
9" to 12" width
-
Front Left Chest
3" to 4.5" width
-
Hat Front
4 to 5" width
-
Tote Bag
8" to 10" width
After uploading
Choose your Size & Quantities, and view your price
Continue to Size and Quantity
Select size (your design should fit within)
Choose variants
Select size (your design should fit within)
Buy more and save
Quantity
Bulk Discount
Regular
Elite Member
Join | Log In
1-14 pcs
$
ea
$
ea
15-49
35% off
$
ea
$
ea
50-99
45% off
$
ea
$
ea
100-249
55% off
$
ea
$
ea
250+
65% off
$
ea
$
ea
Quantity
$
ea
Price
$1.59
And now also offering & in checkout
Product Details
Our Phone Case Stickers utilizes advanced UV DTF printing technology combined with superior adhesive qualities, ensuring that your designs remain intact for an extended period. They offer unmatched durability, exceptional sticking power, and limitless design options, making them ideal for artists, businesses, and individuals.
These stickers are meticulously produced using high-end printing technology, resulting in vivid colors that maintain their brightness and resist fading, even under sun exposure and adverse weather conditions.
Distinction & Disclaimer
PermaStickersare extremely durable, color fast, chip & weather resistant stickers/decals, but they can still wear down or lose adhesion depending on the conditions & circ*mstances.For that reason, we can’t make any warranties or guarantees and should not be used for mission-critical applications or equipment.
Features
- Unrivaled Adhesive Performance:Experience the pinnacle of adhesive innovation with our UV DTF PermaStickers. These stickers are designed to stay put, gracing laptops, water bottles, car windows, and more with incredible adhesion.
- Exceptional Durability:Blending cutting-edge UV DTF technology with unbeatable adhesive properties, our PermaStickers are built to stand the test of time, offering unmatched durability for your designs.
- Vibrant Colors That Endure:Crafted using state-of-the-art UV DTF printing technology, our PermaStickers showcase vibrant colors that resist fading over time, even when exposed to sunlight and harsh weather conditions.
- Microwave and Dishwasher Safe:Enjoy convenience without compromise. Our PermaStickers are not only vibrant and durable but also microwave and dishwasher safe, ensuring your designs remain intact and vivid.
Satisfaction Guarantee
We stand behind the quality of the transfers we print for you. If you are not satisfied, we will reprint with a new or revised file at no additional charge.
Learn More
Pressing Instructions
Click here to watch our UV DTF PermaStickers™ Application Instructions Tutorial Video.
To ensure your PermaStickers™ adhere correctly, follow these four simple steps.
1. Prep Your Surface and Pre-Squeegee Your PermaSticker
Prepping the Area - Clean the surface of your item before applying the PermaSticker using either soap & water or a mixture of rubbing alcohol and water (50/50 mix). The cleaner the surface, the more permanent to natural elements and wear and tear.
Pre-Squeegee - After cutting out your PermaSticker, place the design face down with the white side facing up. Using the padded end of the included squeegee or credit card, run over it with hard pressure, back and forth 3-5 times. This forces the design onto the clear carrier sheet.
2. Separating The Clear Carrier Sheet From The White Backing
Separate the clear carrier sheet from the white backing by making a small tear. Do not tear near the design. Next, SLOWLY separate the clear carrier sheet from the white backing. We have a saying in the dojo - Don’t use your hands, use your EYES. This ensures every piece of your design is lifting onto the clear carrier sheet. If it’s not, set it back down, squeegee again, and try pulling that specific area which didn’t lift from a different side. The more thin and separated design elements there are, such as small text, the slower you should peel. The larger the design elements, the less careful you need to be. You will get a feel for it as you continue to work with our PermaStickers.
3. Placing your PermaSticker Onto Your Item
First, identify the placement area on your item. Then lay the design down starting from one side and ending at the other. This will help control your placement, reduce bubbles underneath the design, and avoid wrinkling of the carrier sheet which could cause design elements being offset and/or design overlapping. Tip: Leave an edge of the carrier sheet lifted, aka “dog-eared”, so you can easily grip it.
4. Completing The Transfer Process
After placing, use the padded end of the squeegee to run over it with hard pressure, back and forth 3-5 times. This forces adhesion to your item. Don’t squeegee over the “dog-eared” edge to retain something to grip. You are now ready to SLOWLY peel. Again, use your eyes while you peel to ensure every element of your design remains on your item. While peeling, move your grip inward to maintain a controlled peel. If allelements do not transfer, you can lay the clear carrier sheet back down, squeegee hard again, and try pulling that specific area which didn’t lift from a different side.
Shipping & Returns
All orders ship out the same or next business day. Orders over $75 will automatically qualify forFree Shipping. Express shipping options using RushDelivery andour Guaranteed Delivery option UPS Next Day Air Saver®available at checkout.
Read our Shipping Policy for more information.
Refunds & Reprints
Contact uswithin 45 days of receiving your order to submit arequest for a refund or reprint.We will reprint any order where there is a print quality or adherence issue. However, we will not issue a reprint if the uploaded file is low quality.If you'd like arefund or reprint for another reason, it must be approved by management first.
Art Upload Recommendations
All file types accepted, vector files are always preferred, raster art should be at least 300 dpi.
Apply to ANY Hard Surface
They work on any hard product or surface that does not have any stretch to it, like metal, glass, wood, fiberglass, hard plastics, and more. Do not use on stretchy surfaces.
3D Epoxy-Like Coating
Our high grade UV ink and clear varnish are cured with a UV light, which is how we end up with a beautiful, glossy, 3D epoxy-like finish.
Limitless Design Possibility
PermaStickers™ can handle any design with full color, detail, and components. There are no limits to what you can print or what hard surface you can apply our UV DTF stickers
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
We stand behind the quality of the stickers/decals we print for you. If you are not satisfied, we will reprint with a new or revised file at no additional charge.