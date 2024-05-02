Phone Case Stickers: The Ultimate Customization Tool (2024)

Apply stickers: Wait for your phone case stickers to be delivered and then apply them to your phone for a personalized and protected device.

Receive email: After purchasing your stickers, you will receive an email confirmation of your order and tracking information for your phone case stickers.

Add to cart: Once you've found the design you want, add your phone case stickers to cart.

Upload your design: Select the photo or design you want your phone case stickers to be made into and upload them under the 'choose image button'

Decide on the size and quantity , ensuring that your phone case stickers are the correct size to fit on your model of device.

With so many different phone case stickers, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are some tips to help you choose the right phone case sticker for you:

Ease of use: Phone case stickers are designed for ease of use and can be changed quickly and easily. The process of switching from one design to another requires only a few simple steps, making it possible to update the look of your device in just a matter of minutes. The adhesive backing of phone case stickers makes removing and repositioning them easy, allowing you to try different designs until you find the perfect one. Most phone case stickers are created with a thin and flexible structure that allows them to conform to the curves and edges of your device, resulting in a seamless and professional-looking finish.

Affordability: Compared to other phone accessories, phone case stickers are very affordable. They're a cost-effective alternative to purchasing a new phone case or device and can be easily changed to match your changing style or mood. Most phone case stickers are priced competitively, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers. The low cost of entry also makes it easy to experiment with different designs, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your device without spending too much.

Protection: Many phone case stickers are made from high-quality materials that provide extra protection against scratches and minor impacts. By adding a layer of defense, phone case stickers can extend your device's lifespan and reduce the need for costly repairs. They can help prevent damage from accidental drops, reducing the risk of cracks or dings to your screen or casing. Some phone case stickers are even weather-resistant, making them ideal for use in different environments.

Personalization: Phone case stickers offer a unique and creative way to express your personal style and individuality. They allow you to switch up your phone's appearance whenever you please, giving you the freedom to express your unique personality. Plus, they're an eco-friendly alternative to constantly upgrading your phone, as you can update your device's appearance without having to purchase a new case or phone.

One of the best things about phone case stickers is that they are incredibly versatile. You can switch them out and change them up whenever you want, giving you the freedom to experiment with different designs and styles until you find the perfect one for you. And with their weather-resistant properties, you can be sure that your phone case sticker will stay looking fresh and vibrant for a long time to come.

So, how do these stickers actually work? Phone case stickers are created from a durable vinyl material that is specially designed to adhere to the surface of a phone case. They are incredibly thin and flexible, allowing them to wrap around the curves and edges of your device with ease. Applying a phone case sticker is a breeze, just peel off the backing paper and stick it onto the desired area of your phone case. Once applied, these stickers offer an added layer of protection against scratches and minor impacts.

Personalizing your phone has never been easier, and phone case stickers are one of the most popular ways to make your device truly unique. These fun and vibrant decorative elements are the perfect way to express your personality and make a statement with your phone. Available in a vast array of designs and styles, from funky patterns to eye-catching graphics and logos, phone case stickers are an affordable and easy way to add some pizzazz to your device.

FAQs

Once you are satisfied with your sticker layout, take your paint brush and dab some of the Mod Podge onto the full surface of the cell phone case. Yes, that means right over the stickers. The Mod Podge is a waterbased sealer, glue, and finish. This will bind the stickers to the plastic case.

You obviously can't design or order a phone case sticker without knowing the size of your phone. We found that between Android and iPhone the standard size is between 5.5 to 6.5 inches diagonally. So that said the width is roughly 2.7” to 3.2” making the ideal size for a phone case sticker about 2” to 2.5” by 3” to 4”.

While it would be better to decorate a separate case, you can still attach non-permanent decorations directly onto the back of your phone, such as stickers. Remember, though, that when decorating a phone case, you should also think about the permanence of the decorations.

A: Vinyl stickers will stick to silicone, so if you're looking for a way to decorate your phone case or tablet cover, this is the best option!

Sticker material



Materials that are not resistant to extreme environment tend to deteriorate quick and start cracking or peeling off. Some materials such as monomeric vinyl try to go back to its original shape, causing shrinkage. This shrinkage can cause the stickers edges to peel off and curve.

Remove it and keep it safely inside the packaging that came with the phone.

Decoupage glue is the most ideal — it's similar to white glue in that it goes on opaque and dries clear but it's stronger and works well as a sealant and adhesive. You can also use polyurethane spray, which gives the sticker a protective satin clear varnish.

1. Rectangular (3.5×2 inches) One of the most common sticker sizes that's similar to an average business card is a rectangle, which is 3.5×2 inches.

Draw your design on any paper, or cut pictures from magazines. After the sticker has been cut to the shape you want, place double back tape on the back of the sticker. Cut the tape down so it doesn't go over the sides of the sticker. Place on wax paper until you are ready to use the sticker.

A standard business card is 3.5x2 inches (8.9x5 cm), but this is also one of the most popular custom sticker sizes. These rectangle stickers can be good for wordmark logo stickers that you can use as custom labels on shopping bags, or greeting cards for your customers.

