Phone Screen Protectors | Fashion Phone Screen Protectors (2024)

3pcs High Definition Ceramic Explosion-Proof Soft Screen Protector For Mobile Phone, High Density Molecule Flexible Material, Strongly Resistant To Bending Without Breaking Edges, Fingerprint-Proof And Non-Greasy, Keeping The Screen Clean And Smooth With High Sensitivity And Smooth Hand Feeling, Full Screen Protection With No Dead Angle, Scratch-Proof, Explosion-Proof, And Durable, Suitable For Galaxy A10-73 Series

R53