Phone Stickers - Phone Case Stickers | Decals.com (2024)

Design Methods Design from Scratch With our easy to useonlinedesigner, you can quickly design your custom stickers. Just upload an image or logo from your computer, or choose from our wide selection of clipart to create your personalized sticker. Upload a File If you decide to upload an original file, instead of designing your own, you will need to uploadan .epsfile. This ensures that you will receive the highest quality stickerpossible! Once you have added your product to your cart and select your shipping method, a proof will be emailed to you. When you approve your proof and make a payment, your order will be complete. Payment All stickersmust be paid up front prior to being put into production. We accept VISA, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards. We also accept checks, which must be received prior to your stickersbeing put into production. Live Order Tracking Back in the early days of making decals, we built a system called Live Order Tracking that enables our customers to track their order through every stage of our streamlined process, from order placement to delivery. See Also The Ultimate Guide To Printable Phone Case Stickers | TheCraftersCloset.Com After placing your order for stickers, you'll receive a unique Live Order Tracking number via email that will allow you to track your stickers every step of the way. Need the current status of your order? Just click the link in the email and get the most recent updates from our dynamic Live Order Tracking system.

Production Time Tables Our flexible production times range from one to five business days. This allows you to make the final decision on when you need your order. 1 Business Day Priority: Timelines can be tight. That's why we offer this zippy oneday turnaround option. Orders approved after 5:00 PM CST will be processed the following business day,

Note: The time it will take to receive your product includes the production time as well as the shipping time.

Turnaround starts from the time the file upload is complete. If an order is flagged in our prepress department or a proof is requested awaiting approval, turnaround starts from the time the approval is given. 2 Business Days Express: Have an extra day, but still need your products quickly? The express option is ideal for you! Orders approved after 5:00 PM CST will be processed the following business day,

Note: The time it will take to receive your product includes the production time as well as the shipping time.

Turnaround starts from the time the file upload is complete. If an order is flagged in our prepress department or a proof is requested awaiting approval, turnaround starts from the time the approval is given. 3 Business Days Standard: This is our most popular fast turnaround option. Free and speedy enough for almost any custom order. Orders approved after 5:00 PM CST will be processed the following business day,

Note: The time it will take to receive your product includes the production time as well as the shipping time.

Turnaround starts from the time the file upload is complete. If an order is flagged in our prepress department or a proof is requested awaiting approval, turnaround starts from the time the approval is given. 5 Business Days Saver: If you're not in a rush, then you can save some money by choosing our 5 Day Saver option. Orders approved after 5:00 PM CST will be processed the following business day,

Note: The time it will take to receive your product includes the production time as well as the shipping time.

Turnaround starts from the time the file upload is complete. If an order is flagged in our prepress department or a proof is requested awaiting approval, turnaround starts from the time the approval is given.

Die Cut Stickers VS. Kiss Cut Stickers The main differences between these two cut options, comes down to the paper backing on each sticker. For a more elaborate explanation, please visit our helpful blog articleDie-cut vs Kiss-cut: A Simple Guide. Die-Cut Die-cutmeans that we are cutting through both the vinyl sticker material and the paper backing. This cut type doesn't leave any material around the sticker. Another way to look at it is to think of it like a "cookie cutter." Your stickers are all individually cut out to the contour of your design, so you have individually cut stickers with no paper material around the design. * Please note, back slit (crack and peel) is only available on stickers 2" x 2" up to 12" x 12". * If selected on sizes larger than 12" x 12" your decals will not be backslit Kiss-Cut Kiss-cut means we are only cutting through the vinyl layer ("sticker material") and not cutting through the paper backing, leaving a paper material border around your sticker. When you choose a kiss-cut sticker, you will have extra material around your sticker for easy peeling.

Custom Sticker Artwork Specifications Preferred Files for Printing The maximum file size we accept is 100 MB. Our preferred file types are: Adobe Illustrator EPS (Encapsulated Post Script)

PDF (Adobe PDF) When submitting these files, make sure you convert all fonts to outlines or curves to ensure they print correctly and the fonts are not substituted. Additional Files Accepted JPG (High Resolution JPEG)

TIFF (High Resolution TIFF)

PNG (High Resolution PNG) File Tips Set up size proportionate to the exact size productyou are ordering

Convert all text to outlines

Only Allow for bleed if necessary

Never flatten/merge layers in a PSD file

Indicate the cut line clearly for all sticker products Vector Art Vector art consists of lines and curves that are mathematically defined objects. When viewing art in key line mode you can see the points or vectors when connecting your lines and curves. They can also be seen when using the pen tool or editing the points along a path. Vector art is ideal for type and drawn shapes because they can be enlarged to any size while maintaining crisp outlines and details without sacrificing quality. The distance between the vectors is calculated mathematically and is not dependent upon resolution. Raster Art Raster images consist of colored squares, called pixels. They are created by combining a series of various colored pixels. Digital photographs are made up of pixels. If you view a raster image at 200% or more you are able to see the individual pixels that make up the image. Raster images are dependent upon resolution so image enlargement is limited by the individual size at which the file was created. If a file is produced at a size that is larger than its resolution will allow, the quality will decrease. Printing a low resolution file will result in pixelation. Individual pixels are large enough to be easily discernable. Increasing the resolution will not solve this problem ifthere are not enough pixels to begin with. The program will add more pixels based upon the estimation of their location and will then assign their neighboring pixels's color value. This may cause an image to look muddy. If submitting these files, please follow the guidelines below: 100% scale (full size output) at 100 dpi

50% scale at 200 dpi or higher

25% scale at 300 dpi or higher

10% scale at 600-1200 dpi recommended Design Services If you are not able to provide us with a print ready artwork, our art department would be able to recreate your artwork in vector format for printing. Most logos or images can be recreated for and additional cost, which depends on the difficulty of your design. Artwork design service discounts may apply.Please contact a customer service representativetoday for more details. This service needs to be paid for in advance of us printing your order.We will keep your recreated vector artwork on file for you to use on all future orders. Releasing the recreated vector artwork to you for personal use can be done for an additional cost.

Shipping Decals.com ships within 2 - 4 business days to 90% of the United States.

Unless otherwise specified, at the time of ordering, your custom stickers will ship via UPS Ground.

If you have any questions about shipping rates or rush production, please contact our friendly Customer Service Representatives at (320) 391-5250 prior to ordering.

You will receive a tracking number once your package has shipped.

To readmore about our shipping information visit our shipping policy page . Shipping Methods: Economy (5-15 Days)

Standard (3-5 Business Days)

Three Day (3 Business Days)

Two Day (2 Business Days)

Overnight (1 Business Day) Important Economy Shipping Notes: If choosing economy shipping, please include additional postal information such as your P.O. Box in the "Address Two" field on the checkout page to help ensure delivery.

Using economy shipping can also add an additional 5 - 10 days, depending on where the package is being shipped to. National and International Shipping Notes: Decals.com ships throughout the United States and Internationally.

All international shipments must have shipping labels as well as customs documentation provided by the customers. We will only accept international shipping labels from the following carriers, USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

Contact a Customer Service Representative at (320) 391-5250 for more information.