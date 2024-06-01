Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Don’t wait for picnic season to try this Pickled Red Beet Eggs recipe. They are so easy to make and can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish to any meal. You will want to enjoy this beet eggs recipe all year long.

The sweet and sour tang of the pickled beets turns your hard boiled eggs into a tasty dish. You can adjust the sweetener levels to make this a Keto or WW friendly choice.

If you have a surplus of eggs or it happens to be Easter time, this recipe is a great way to put them to use before they spoil!

Where did pickled red beet eggs originate?

You may have seen similar recipes called beet eggs, pickled eggs, and red beet eggs. No matter what you call them, in the end, they are eggs that you hard boil, pickle in a beet brine, eat and enjoy!

Their roots stem from Pennsylvania Dutch cooking which makes sense to me since we’re nestled in the heart of PA Dutch country here and these have always been part of our traditions.

What do pickled eggs taste like?

I was never sure how long you had to “pickle” your red beet eggs to get them to taste the best. I know my family likes them to be pickled in the refrigerator for at least a week until we eat them.

My sons prefer that the nice red or purple color be all the way to the yolk for the best flavor. A few places on the internet even said that it could take up to two weeks for them to hit their peak flavor.

Once they get dark pink the pickled eggs taste a little like pickled beets. A sweet tangy flavor with the texture of a hard-boiled egg. They are great to eat as a snack or put on salads, too.

Easy Pickled eggs with beets

I prefer to use glass jars when I make a batch of pickled eggs. Each batch normally has at least a dozen eggs and sometimes as many as 18 eggs. When I was feeding a family of five a gallon jar was the right size for me. Now I mainly use a wide mouth quart jar for 10 to 12 eggs.

They also sell 1/2 gallon jars if you are limited on space or want to make smaller batches. A curved slotted spoon is also a must.

You can use the spoon to scoop just beets or just eggs or even use it to grab the beets and eggs at the same time. Secretly, the beets themselves are my favorite part!

How long do Red Beet eggs last?

From doing some research Idiscovered you can store pickled eggs in the refrigerator up to three months after proper pickling. Most batches of pickled red beet eggs don’t last that long in our house, so we’ve never stored them that long

The maximum I’ve ever kept a batch in the refrigerator is three weeks and even that made me a bit nervous. But if you pickle them correctly, storage time shouldn’t be an issue.

