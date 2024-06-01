Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (2024)

Where did pickled red beet eggs originate? Weight Watchers Points info Courtesy Points Calculation What do pickled eggs taste like? Easy Pickled eggs with beets How long do Red Beet eggs last? Looking for more meal prep friendly recipes? Printable Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe: Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom!

Posted on - Last updated:

59 Comments

Categories Weight Watchers

Don’t wait for picnic season to try this Pickled Red Beet Eggs recipe. They are so easy to make and can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish to any meal. You will want to enjoy this beet eggs recipe all year long.

Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (1)

The sweet and sour tang of the pickled beets turns your hard boiled eggs into a tasty dish. You can adjust the sweetener levels to make this a Keto or WW friendly choice.

If you have a surplus of eggs or it happens to be Easter time, this recipe is a great way to put them to use before they spoil!

Where did pickled red beet eggs originate?

You may have seen similar recipes called beet eggs, pickled eggs, and red beet eggs. No matter what you call them, in the end, they are eggs that you hard boil, pickle in a beet brine, eat and enjoy!

Their roots stem from Pennsylvania Dutch cooking which makes sense to me since we’re nestled in the heart of PA Dutch country here and these have always been part of our traditions.

Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (2)

Weight Watchers Points info

This fantastic recipe has zero Weight Watchers points. The protein-packed eggs combined with the subtly sweet beets create a symphony of flavors that won’t make a dent in your points budget. So go ahead, savor every bite, and enjoy the wonderful world of guilt-free indulgence!

Courtesy Points Calculation

  • Be sure to calculate the points value of the foods and recipes you eat in the app.
  • Always add ingredients and serving sizes and don’t rely on the nutrition facts in the recipe.
  • Accuracy will come from the information you input on the app.

What do pickled eggs taste like?

I was never sure how long you had to “pickle” your red beet eggs to get them to taste the best. I know my family likes them to be pickled in the refrigerator for at least a week until we eat them.

My sons prefer that the nice red or purple color be all the way to the yolk for the best flavor. A few places on the internet even said that it could take up to two weeks for them to hit their peak flavor.

Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (3)

Once they get dark pink the pickled eggs taste a little like pickled beets. A sweet tangy flavor with the texture of a hard-boiled egg. They are great to eat as a snack or put on salads, too.

Easy Pickled eggs with beets

I prefer to use glass jars when I make a batch of pickled eggs. Each batch normally has at least a dozen eggs and sometimes as many as 18 eggs. When I was feeding a family of five a gallon jar was the right size for me. Now I mainly use a wide mouth quart jar for 10 to 12 eggs.

They also sell 1/2 gallon jars if you are limited on space or want to make smaller batches. A curved slotted spoon is also a must.

You can use the spoon to scoop just beets or just eggs or even use it to grab the beets and eggs at the same time. Secretly, the beets themselves are my favorite part!

How long do Red Beet eggs last?

From doing some research Idiscovered you can store pickled eggs in the refrigerator up to three months after proper pickling. Most batches of pickled red beet eggs don’t last that long in our house, so we’ve never stored them that long

The maximum I’ve ever kept a batch in the refrigerator is three weeks and even that made me a bit nervous. But if you pickle them correctly, storage time shouldn’t be an issue.

Looking for more meal prep friendly recipes?

From vibrant salads bursting with flavors to hearty one-pot wonders, you’ll discover an array of delectable dishes that not only tantalize your taste buds but also make your meal planning a breeze.

  • Weight Watchers Tuna Salad
  • Weight Watchers Chicken Salad
  • Bacon and Egg Cucumber Bites
  • Weight Watchers Deviled Eggs
  • 25 Easy Meals to Freeze
Printable Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe:

Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (5)

Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom!

Yield: 12 Eggs

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Pickled eggs are a recipe you can keep in the refrigerator to eat as a snack or as a side dish to your favorite meal. It's a great way to use up leftover Easter eggs too. But we enjoy them all year long!

Ingredients

  • 12 hard boiled eggs
  • (2) 15 oz can cut beets
  • 1 c cider vinegar
  • 3/4 c sugar or equivalent sugar substitute
  • 1 c water

Instructions

  1. Place peeled hard boiled eggs in large jar (large dill pickle jar works great)
  2. Drain beets and put juice in medium sauce pan.
  3. Add the beets to the eggs in jar.
  4. Add water, vinegar, sugar to beet juice in saucepan and boil for 15 mins stirring several times. (If strong taste than add more water)
  5. Add beet juice mixture to eggs & beets & let cool before putting in the refrigerator. Gently stir or shake jar daily.
  6. The longer the eggs are pickled the better they taste. Enjoy!

Notes

You can use a sugar substitute if you prefer.

Nutrition Information

Yield 12Serving Size 1
Amount Per ServingCalories 146Total Fat 5gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 3gCholesterol 187mgSodium 91mgCarbohydrates 17gFiber 1gSugar 16gProtein 7g

As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts, WW points and nutritional information varies greatly. As a result, your nutritional content depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish. The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.

FAQs

How to make pickled eggs that aren t rubbery? ›

And If the eggs sit in that liquid too long, you get rubbery eggs. There's a simple enough way to avoid this problem. You want the pickling liquid to do its job in the beginning, and then after the eggs have reached the proper degree of pickling, you can dilute the solution with some water.

Why are my pickled eggs rubbery? ›

One problem may be you started with overcooked hard-boiled eggs. Another issue may be with the brining liquid itself. Leaving the eggs in a pickling liquid that's too strong will change their texture over time.

How long does it take for pickled eggs to be ready to eat? ›

Add the eggs, make sure they are submerged (you can top them off with an additional 1-2 tablespoons water if you need to). Cover and chill overnight. The eggs will intensify in flavor and color the longer they are pickled. We suggest waiting at least 2-3 days before eating them.

Are pickled beet eggs good for you? ›

Red beet pickled eggs provide high protein snacks for weight loss. But they are great to eat as a side dish with any meal. Or you may want to use them in egg recipes such as deviled eggs. So good for winter meals and even better with summer picnics!

Why don t pickled eggs go bad? ›

The process involves immersing hard-boiled and peeled eggs in a flavorful pickling liquid, typically consisting of vinegar, spices, and other seasonings. Over time, the eggs absorb these flavors, resulting in a fantastic tangy flavor and a longer shelf life.

Do you have to boil vinegar for pickling? ›

No, there are other methods for pickling, including quick pickling and refrigerator pickling. But this pickling method does call for boiling the brine. This process helps bloom the flavors of the ingredients and help speed up the pickling process when it's added to the fresh vegetables or fruit.

Is apple cider vinegar better than white vinegar for pickled eggs? ›

For pickled eggs, swapping white vinegar for apple cider vinegar is a no-brainer. While white vinegar has a pretty even taste and doesn't affect the eggs much in terms of color, apple cider vinegar brings a complexity of flavors and provides the eggs with a unique hue.

How long should you let pickled eggs sit? ›

Your eggs can be eaten after only a few hours of marinating, but for best results, allow your eggs to pickle for 5-7 days, which allows that salty-vinegar brine to penetrate the eggs and produce a deeper flavor. Once they're sealed in an airtight jar, your pickled eggs will last for up to 3 months in the fridge!

What makes eggs tough and rubbery? ›

If you keep the heat turned up too high or too long when you cook an egg, the proteins in the egg white form more and more bonds, squeezing some of the water out of the protein network and making the egg white rubbery.

Do you refrigerate eggs while pickling? ›

Pickled eggs need to be hard-boiled and peeled prior to making the brine solution of vinegar, salt, spices, and other seasonings. Pickled eggs MUST be always stored in the refrigerator. The pickling solution must completely cover all hard-boiled eggs.

How to tell if pickled eggs are bad? ›

Color Cues: Vibrant yellow, orange, or even a pinkish hue are hallmarks of healthy pickled eggs. However, dullness, discoloration, or the presence of off-putting green or gray tones signal trouble. These color changes often stem from oxidation or bacterial growth and indicate spoilage.

Can you leave pickled eggs out on the counter? ›

Pickled eggs should never be at room temperature except for serving time, when they should be limited to no more than 2 hours in the temperature danger zone of 40 to 140 degrees F. Caution: Home pickled eggs stored at room temperature have caused botulism.

Is it OK to eat pickled beets every day? ›

The answer is yes! Pickled beets can offer several potential health benefits. If you want to boost your fiber intake or get more antioxidants in your diet, pickled beets may be a good option. Just remember to watch your sodium intake, as some brands of pickled beets can be high in sodium.

Are pickled beets bad for high cholesterol? ›

The phytosterols, or plant sterols, present in beets, are structurally similar to cholesterol and can help to lower LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol. In the body, phytosterols compete with the cholesterol to decrease the amount of cholesterol absorbed and lower harmful LDL cholesterol.

What causes eggs to be rubbery and dry? ›

If the proteins are overheated or overbeaten, the bonds will tighten and squeeze out the moisture, leaving the eggs dry, firm and rubbery.

Why do eggs become tough and rubbery when overcooked? ›

High heat causes the protein in eggs to become tough and rubbery. When you use high heat to boil an egg, it causes a chemical reaction between the yolk and the white that leaves a green film around the yolk. That film is iron sulfide, caused by iron in the yolk reacting with hydrogen sulfide in the white.

Does salt make eggs rubbery? ›

Salt made very little difference on the final texture of the eggs, but, if anything, the longer the eggs were salted, the more tender and moist they were. While salt certainly doesn't hurt the eggs (and may even help), there's no question that the most important factor when cooking eggs is the cooking technique itself.

