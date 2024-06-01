Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom! (2024)

Posted on - Last updated:
Don’t wait for picnic season to try this Pickled Red Beet Eggs recipe. They are so easy to make and can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish to any meal. You will want to enjoy this beet eggs recipe all year long.
The sweet and sour tang of the pickled beets turns your hard boiled eggs into a tasty dish. You can adjust the sweetener levels to make this a Keto or WW friendly choice.
If you have a surplus of eggs or it happens to be Easter time, this recipe is a great way to put them to use before they spoil!
Where did pickled red beet eggs originate?
You may have seen similar recipes called beet eggs, pickled eggs, and red beet eggs. No matter what you call them, in the end, they are eggs that you hard boil, pickle in a beet brine, eat and enjoy!
Their roots stem from Pennsylvania Dutch cooking which makes sense to me since we’re nestled in the heart of PA Dutch country here and these have always been part of our traditions.
This fantastic recipe has zero Weight Watchers points. The protein-packed eggs combined with the subtly sweet beets create a symphony of flavors that won’t make a dent in your points budget. So go ahead, savor every bite, and enjoy the wonderful world of guilt-free indulgence!
Courtesy Points Calculation
- Be sure to calculate the points value of the foods and recipes you eat in the app.
- Always add ingredients and serving sizes and don’t rely on the nutrition facts in the recipe.
- Accuracy will come from the information you input on the app.
What do pickled eggs taste like?
I was never sure how long you had to “pickle” your red beet eggs to get them to taste the best. I know my family likes them to be pickled in the refrigerator for at least a week until we eat them.
My sons prefer that the nice red or purple color be all the way to the yolk for the best flavor. A few places on the internet even said that it could take up to two weeks for them to hit their peak flavor.
Once they get dark pink the pickled eggs taste a little like pickled beets. A sweet tangy flavor with the texture of a hard-boiled egg. They are great to eat as a snack or put on salads, too.
Easy Pickled eggs with beets
I prefer to use glass jars when I make a batch of pickled eggs. Each batch normally has at least a dozen eggs and sometimes as many as 18 eggs. When I was feeding a family of five a gallon jar was the right size for me. Now I mainly use a wide mouth quart jar for 10 to 12 eggs.
They also sell 1/2 gallon jars if you are limited on space or want to make smaller batches. A curved slotted spoon is also a must.
You can use the spoon to scoop just beets or just eggs or even use it to grab the beets and eggs at the same time. Secretly, the beets themselves are my favorite part!
How long do Red Beet eggs last?
From doing some research Idiscovered you can store pickled eggs in the refrigerator up to three months after proper pickling. Most batches of pickled red beet eggs don’t last that long in our house, so we’ve never stored them that long
The maximum I’ve ever kept a batch in the refrigerator is three weeks and even that made me a bit nervous. But if you pickle them correctly, storage time shouldn’t be an issue.
Printable Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe:
Pickled Red Beet Eggs Recipe from Mom!
Yield: 12 Eggs
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Pickled eggs are a recipe you can keep in the refrigerator to eat as a snack or as a side dish to your favorite meal. It's a great way to use up leftover Easter eggs too. But we enjoy them all year long!
Ingredients
- 12 hard boiled eggs
- (2) 15 oz can cut beets
- 1 c cider vinegar
- 3/4 c sugar or equivalent sugar substitute
- 1 c water
Instructions
- Place peeled hard boiled eggs in large jar (large dill pickle jar works great)
- Drain beets and put juice in medium sauce pan.
- Add the beets to the eggs in jar.
- Add water, vinegar, sugar to beet juice in saucepan and boil for 15 mins stirring several times. (If strong taste than add more water)
- Add beet juice mixture to eggs & beets & let cool before putting in the refrigerator. Gently stir or shake jar daily.
- The longer the eggs are pickled the better they taste. Enjoy!
Notes
You can use a sugar substitute if you prefer.
Nutrition Information
Yield 12Serving Size 1
Amount Per ServingCalories 146Total Fat 5gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 3gCholesterol 187mgSodium 91mgCarbohydrates 17gFiber 1gSugar 16gProtein 7g
As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts, WW points and nutritional information varies greatly. As a result, your nutritional content depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish. The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.