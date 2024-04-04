Pineapple Kombucha Recipe In Flip Top Bottles - A Real Food Journey (2024)

I don’t know about you but I could always use more energy. Especially after a long work day and commute. Do you ever drag yourself in the door at night and just want to take a nap? Instead drink a glass of homemade pineapple kombucha and see the difference… I am much more productive after my evening glass of this tonic.

Something about the magic drink gives an awesome energy boost! I’m not sure who invented this fermented tea, but it’s been around in many cultures for a long time. Like ancient times, in both China and Russia it was considered a wellness drink. Once I started drinking it I was hooked!

Do you want my kombucha recipe?

Why Drink Kombucha

Ditch Soda ! Tons of people swear by kombucha for getting over their soda addiction. It’s slightly sweet, bubbly and flavorful! If you are looking to kick soda to the curb, I highly suggest giving kombucha a try!

Energy- I swear by the boost I get from my homemade kombucha. I don’t always feel the same about store brands, just being honest.

Antioxidants– many studies show the antioxidant benefits of kombucha aid the liver. Check out one study here and another here.

This is the kind of energy I’m talking about, after an extra long work day! This is what I accomplished: made more tea to ferment, cleaned half of my kitchen floor’s grout on my hands and knees with a toothbrush, prepared and painted a door and wall in the kitchen, swept the whole house, and finished a photo shoot.

All I know is you’ve got to be drinking this magic elixir!

What’s great about this kombucha recipe is you can use up extra pineapple scraps. Whenever I try and cut up a whole pineapple there is parts near the skin that don’t look pretty so I don’t serve them. But I can add them to kombucha to give it an amazing flavor. I do this with the core as well.

You can use this method for any fruit you like for flavoring. Other flavors I like are lemon and lime, I use fresh squeezed juice and mint leaves.

If you use fruit, it works well to blend it up first, so it doesn’t get stuck in the bottle.

Here is the recipe to one of the best flavored kombuca’s I’ve ever had. You can’t get this stuff in stores, I have never seen a pineapple kombucha at any store! But even if I did, it costs pennies to make your own compared to a few bucks a bottle at the store.

The Kombucha Recipe

