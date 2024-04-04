Pineapple Kombucha Recipe In Flip Top Bottles - A Real Food Journey (2024)

Home » Pineapple Kombucha Recipe In Flip Top Bottles
By Heather 6 Comments
I don’t know about you but I could always use more energy. Especially after a long work day and commute. Do you ever drag yourself in the door at night and just want to take a nap? Instead drink a glass of homemade pineapple kombucha and see the difference… I am much more productive after my evening glass of this tonic.
Something about the magic drink gives an awesome energy boost! I’m not sure who invented this fermented tea, but it’s been around in many cultures for a long time. Like ancient times, in both China and Russia it was considered a wellness drink. Once I started drinking it I was hooked!
Do you want my kombucha recipe?
I earn money from purchases made through links on this post. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Why Drink Kombucha
- Ditch Soda! Tons of people swear by kombucha for getting over their soda addiction. It’s slightly sweet, bubbly and flavorful! If you are looking to kick soda to the curb, I highly suggest giving kombucha a try!
- Added probiotics! The more I learn the more it becomes clear how important our gut health is. Fermented foods and beverages are able to help support the good bugs living in our stomachs. Better digestion and absorption of nutrients from food- sounds good to me!
- Energy- I swear by the boost I get from my homemade kombucha. I don’t always feel the same about store brands, just being honest.
- The health properties for tea! Kombucha is made with black and green tea, and even after fermenting you make get some benefits from the green tea, one of the healthiest foods on the planet.
- Antioxidants– many studies show the antioxidant benefits of kombucha aid the liver. Check out one study here and another here.
This is the kind of energy I’m talking about, after an extra long work day! This is what I accomplished: made more tea to ferment, cleaned half of my kitchen floor’s grout on my hands and knees with a toothbrush, prepared and painted a door and wall in the kitchen, swept the whole house, and finished a photo shoot.
All I know is you’ve got to be drinking this magic elixir!
What’s great about this kombucha recipe is you can use up extra pineapple scraps. Whenever I try and cut up a whole pineapple there is parts near the skin that don’t look pretty so I don’t serve them. But I can add them to kombucha to give it an amazing flavor. I do this with the core as well.
You can use this method for any fruit you like for flavoring. Other flavors I like are lemon and lime, I use fresh squeezed juice and mint leaves.
If you use fruit, it works well to blend it up first, so it doesn’t get stuck in the bottle.
Here is the recipe to one of the best flavored kombuca’s I’ve ever had. You can’t get this stuff in stores, I have never seen a pineapple kombucha at any store! But even if I did, it costs pennies to make your own compared to a few bucks a bottle at the store.
The Kombucha Recipe
Yield: 3 cups
My absolute favorite kombucha flavor!
Prep Time 5 minutes
Total Time 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cupsalready finished, unflavored kombucha tea. I use my homemade kombucha drained from my continuous brew system.
- Leftover pineapple chunks up to one cup.
Instructions
- Drain 3 cups of finished kombucha tea into a jar or high sided glass measuring cup. If using a traditional blender add the tea straight to your blender. Remember to use glassif possiblewhen working with Kombucha.
- Add your pineapple to the glass vessel you are using. For 3 cups of tea, add a little shy ofa cup of pineapple chunks.
- Blend and then strain out any large chunks. I blend one more time to reduce any pineapple waste.
- Add to you fermenting vessel. Use either flip top bottles or a growler (scale this recipe up for a growler) if you want fizzy kombucha. These tightsealed vessels will producea very fizzy kombucha and it will have a soda like quality. If bubble are not important to you, you can use a mason jar.
- Here is where the magic happens. After a day on the counter the kombucha begins to eat up the sugar in the fruit and take on the flavor of the pineapple. If you are in a warmer climate pop the top after 1-2 days- outside. Remember the contents are under pressure. In a cooler climate you can let it sit on the counter for around 4 days. Each day you can take a little taste test to see if it is sweet or tangy or bubbly enoughfor you. Each day you let it sit on the counter it will become less sweet, more tangy and more bubbly.
- When the beverage hits your sweet spot, store in the fridge. Still take caution when opening as it will continue to get bubbly in the fridge just at a much slower rate.
Notes
Blending the pineapple makes it possible to get the fruit into the bottle and still clean them. If using a jar, you don’t have to blend the fruit you can just add it!
Helpful Equipment-flip top bottles or a growler, blender and a metal strainer.
Recommended Products
As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 3
Serving Size: 1 cup
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 25
I hope you give this Kombucha recipe a try and enjoyed some pineapple kombucha!
Cheers,
Heather
P.S.Learn how to get super fizzy kombucha
Paid Endorsem*nt Disclosure:
In order for me to support my blogging activities, I may receive monetary compensation or other types of remuneration for my endorsem*nt, recommendation, testimonial and/or link to any products or services from this blog.
However, I’m never going to recommend, or say anything that I don’t Love or completely believe in. Please rest assured that my deepest desire is to empower you to make the best choices for health and healing possible.
Medical Disclaimer:
Our content is not intended to replace professional medical diagnosis, treatment or advice. Information obtained from this site should never cause disregard or delay seeking advice or treatment from a medical or healthcare provider. We do encourage everyone do their own research before making informed decisions. Use of any information from the content of this site solely at your own risk.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Julie saysDecember 13, 2016 at 11:57 pm
This is my favorite flavor of kombucha too!
Reply
Billy saysJune 20, 2017 at 1:09 pm
This is such a great recipe! I’ve been looking for a pineapple flavored kombucha for a little now, and I think this one might just be the one I end up making! I want to stop buying kombucha from the market, so I think its time to dive into the deep end of making it myself! Thanks again for sharing!
Reply
Heather saysJune 21, 2017 at 12:16 pm
Let me know how it turns out! I love this flavor!
Reply
Sandy saysMarch 26, 2018 at 7:58 am
What type of tea do you use for the kombucha? Green tea?
Reply
Heather saysMarch 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm
I use half black and half green tea!
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.