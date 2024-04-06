Pioneer Woman Swiss Steak Recipe - Delish Sides (2024)

This Pioneer Woman Swiss Steak is really one of the best and easiest Swiss Steak recipes ever! Inspired by the Pioneer Woman herself, this homemade recipe is made with bottom round beef, seasoned with salt and pepper, and dredged in flour. It’s then baked in the oven in a rich sauce made from onions, garlic, celery, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, and beef broth for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

What Is Swiss Steak

Swiss Steak is a dish made with a tough cut of beef, usually bottom round, that is tenderized through pounding or needling. The meat is seasoned with salt and pepper, dredged in flour, and then browned in vegetable oil or bacon drippings.

It’s slow-cooked in a rich sauce made from onions, garlic, celery, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, and beef broth, along with spices like smoked paprika and dried oregano.

They call it “Swiss Steak” because the term “Swissing” refers to the process of tenderizing the meat, which is a key step in making this dish.

Swiss Steak Ingredients

2 pounds beef bottom round, trimmed of excess fat

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup vegetable oil or bacon drippings

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups beef broth

How To Make Swiss Steak In The Oven

Preparation: Preheat your oven to 325°F. Cut the meat into 1/2-inch thick slices and season both sides with salt and pepper. Dredge the meat in flour. Tenderize: Use a needling device to tenderize the meat until each slice is 1/4-inch thick. Dredge the slices again in flour. Searing: Heat vegetable oil or bacon drippings in a 4 to 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the steaks on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Sauté and Mix: Remove the steaks and sauté onions, garlic, and celery. Add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, paprika, oregano, Worcestershire sauce, and beef broth. Stir well. Bake: Return the meat to the pot, cover, and bake in the oven for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the meat is tender and falling apart.

How Long To Cook Swiss Steak In Oven

You should bake Swiss Steak in the oven at 325°F for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the meat is tender and falling apart. You will know that Swiss Steak is done baking when the meat is easily pulled apart with a fork.

What To Serve With Swiss Steak

The best side dishes to serve with Swiss Steak are:

White Bean Dip Yorkshire Pudding Mashed Potato Pasta Primavera Apple Chutney Pea Salad

How Long Does Swiss Steak Last In The Fridge

Leftover Swiss Steak can last in the fridge for about 3 to 4 days when stored in an airtight container.

Can I Freeze Swiss Steak

Yes, you can freeze Swiss Steak for up to 2 to 3 months. Make sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and aluminum foil before freezing.

How To Reheat Leftvers

To reheat leftover Swiss Steak, place it in a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Warm it in the oven at 325°F until heated through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Swiss Steak Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 of 6 servings

Calories: 478

Total Fat: 28g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 20g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 35g

Cholesterol: 113mg

Sodium: 815mg

