Pizzicati Italian Pinch Cookies + 30 Cookie Recipes (2024)

Pizzicati Italian Pinch Cookies, a delicious crunchy Cookie Recipe. Traditionally filled with your favourite Jam or why not a little Nutella? These simple, buttery cookies make the perfect snack or even dessert.

A little while ago I received a message from a reader telling me about this Italian Cookie she had eaten and explaining what it looked like and if I knew what it was called.

Well I actually did, and this cookie is sold in most bakeries (forni) in my small town. After some searching I discovered they were called Pizzicati, but also known as Pinch Cookies, Bow Tie Cookies or Envelope Cookies.

How to make Pizzicati

In a large bowl, food processor or standup mixer whisk together the flour, cornstarch, sugar and baking powder, make a well in the centre and add the egg and butter, combine with a fork until mixture almost combined.

Move to a lightly floured flat surface and gently knead until you have a soft smooth dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or even overnight.

Roll half the dough at a time on a floured flat surface until the thinness of a pie crust or a little thicker if you want, cut out with a small round cookie cutter. Place a teaspoon of jam in the middle of the circle and take the two ends and pinch them together.

Place cookies on the prepared cookie sheets and bake for approximately 12-15 minutes. Let cool completely then dust with a little powdered sugar.

How to keep the dough from opening while baking

What has always worked for me is pinch the dough then pinch it again with wet fingers and then place them on the prepared cookie sheet.

How to store Italian them

The cookies should be stored in an airtight container, each layer separated with parchment paper. They are best stored in a cool dry area. Stored properly they will last up to 4 days.

You can even make the dough in advance, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate, it will last up to 3 days. Just work the dough a bit before rolling.

They can also be frozen in a freezer safe bag or container and will last up to two months. Be sure the cookies have cooled completely before freezing. The dough can also be frozen, wrapped in plastic wrap then placed in a freezer tight bag. The dough will last up to four to five months.

Sometimes I am asked about a certain recipe, and if I have ever heard of them. If I am not familiar then I will ask friends and family and more times than not they can help me out. Unfortunately sometimes we don’t have a clue (sorry).

Could be the translation is not correct, could be the recipe is only made in a certain part of Italy and after searching and searching it appears to be nowhere to be found, or maybe it was invented in another part of the world by an Italian Expat!

Italian Dishes that aren’t really Italian

Spaghetti and Meatballs – For Italians this is two separate meals, Primo and Secondo Piatto

Garlic Bread – I love it and my Mom would make it, but nope not on an Italian dinner table.

Chicken Parmigiana – Which was actually invented by an Italian Expat.

Fettuccine Alfredo – Which strange as it sounds, was invented by an Italian in Rome but is rarely if ever served in Italy!!!

Italian Salad Dressing – No thanks just give me some Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and sprinkle of salt.

Cioppino – Was actually invented by an Italian Fisherman in San Francisco.

So I hope you get inspired for baking up a cookie or two or even giving these Italian Pinch Cookies a try. Enjoy!

Pizzicati Italian Pinch Cookies Rosemary Molloy Pizzicati Italian Cookies, a delicious crunchy Cookie Recipe.These simple, buttery crunchy cookies make the perfect snack or even dessert. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Chilling Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Dessert, Snack Cuisine Italian Servings 30 cookies Calories 83 kcal Ingredients 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour (with at least 11.5% protein)

1/2 cup corn starch

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons icing / powdered sugar (75 grams total)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch salt

1 large egg (room temperature)

1/2 cup butter (soft)

1/4 – 1/2 cup jam* * Choose your jam of choice, a thick jam is the best or even Nutella. Instructions In a large bowl sift together the flour, cornstarch, icing sugar, baking powder and salt, make a well in the centre and add the egg and butter combine with a fork until mixture is almost combined. (if you wish you can use a food processor or stand up mixer with the paddle attachment).

Move to a lightly floured flat surface and gently knead until you have a soft smooth dough (do not over knead) (if too sticky then add a little extra flour if too dry add a little more butter (a tablespoon at a time).

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Remove from the fridge and roll half the dough at a time on a floured flat surface until a little bit thicker than a pie crust (about ¼ inch), cut out with a medium (2¼ – 2½ inches / 7 cm) or small (2 inch /5 cm) round cookie cutter.

Place a teaspoon of jam in the middle of each circle and take the two ends and pinch them together, dip fingers in a little water and pinch the dough again, just to make sure that the dough sticks and doesn't open while baking.

Place the cookies on 1-2 parchment paper lined cookie sheets. Preheat oven to 350F (180C), while the oven is preheating refrigerate the cookies, then bake for approximately 12-15 minutes. Let cool completely then dust with a little icing / powdered sugar. Enjoy. Notes Be sure to use an all purpose flour with at least 11.5% protein, this will help keep the cookies from spreading. For Room Temperature remove ingredients from the fridge for approximately 60 minutes before using (longer if your house is cool). You can even bring the dough together with a food processor or stand up mixer with the paddle attachment. Nutrition Calories: 83kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 31mg | Potassium: 19mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 100IU | Vitamin C: 0.5mg | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 0.4mg

Updated from May 5, 2018.

