Plan Z Diet Guide - Country Recipe Book (2024)

Key Takeaways of the Plan Z Diet

The Plan Z diet is about shifting your mindset and cravings from high carb binge eating to craving whole, real food that promotes a healthier, thinner you.

The food you are encouraged to eat is high protein and lean meat

The program is about lowering your insulin levels through diet, releasing fat cells into the blood where they are processed due to the good food choices you are making.

It is ideal for people who are tired of a life of dieting, and are instead looking to form healthy lifelong habits.

What Is Plan Z?

Plan Z is a weight loss plan and coaching service. Dieters receive a set of manuals and several bottles of appetite-suppressing spray, along with access to a private online community where they can connect with others who are trying to lose weight.

Who Created Plan Z?

On the Plan Z site, the creator is credited as “Zola.” A little research shows that this is the pseudonym for Sarah McCann, a Chicago resident who writes, speaks, and runs her own company.

According to Zola’s story shared on the Plan Z website (planz.com), she was someone who struggled with excess weight. After trying several different types of dieting plans, she found none that were effective for her.

She has been following a low carb diet since she lost 50 pounds in one year. Her diet consists of eating lots of vegetables and fruits, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding processed foods. She takes supplements daily and exercises regularly.

The creators stress repeatedly that Plan Z is neither a diet that requires special food or supplements nor a points or calories counting system. Rather, they use its unique approach to lose weight.

Phase 1: ZBinge (2 Days)

Junk food…kiss it goodbye.

This two-day phase is your time to say goodbye to all the foods you’re going to miss while on ZReduction. You’ll also start taking your ZR50 Crave Control spray. It takes a couple of days for the formula to kick in, so by starting the diet with a binge you won’t be hungry when you start reducing. Don’t worry, the weight comes off fast.

Phase 2: ZReduction (48 Days)

Follow the rules and you’ll lose the pounds.

ZReduction lasts four weeks. You’ll consume low fat meat, fresh fruits and vegetables. You’ll avoid high fat dairy products, refined grains and sugary treats. The high protein intake is similar to the Protein Efficient Diet. The ZR50 Spray controls your cravings for sweets and salty snacks. Hunger pangs disappear so you can enjoy life without worrying about food.

When you eat healthy whole foods instead of processed junk, your blood sugar levels become normalized. Fatty acids from your fat cells can be released into your blood stream. These fats contain calories you’ve eaten in the past but your body has never burned.

When stored fat is burned, your body will happily use it for energy. Without exercise, however, it won’t be used up quickly enough to keep you from gaining weight. Plan Z® shows how to get rid of excess fat safely and effectively.

Phase 3: ZReboot (42 Days)

Lose the pounds without regaining them.

Over the next six months on ZReboot, you’ll be eating more than ever before. You’ll be drinking more water than usual. And you’ll be maintaining your current body mass index (BMI). But you’ll also know how to get back into shape if you start to lose control.

We teach you what not to eat, and why. You’ll learn about the dangers of the fast-paced modern world, and what to avoid. You’ll be amazed at how much you can eat without gaining weight. ZReboot proves that Plan Z®, through your own experience, really does work – and it lasts forever. In addition, you’ll find your relationships with foods can be fun again. No more guilt trips, no more backslides. Just good times ahead!

Phase 4: ZLife (Ongoing)

You’re going to be thinner!

Phase four is called Lifestyle, and yes, it lasts forever. You can eat whatever you want, but you’ll no longer feel compelled to stuff yourself. You’ll develop new, lifetime eating patterns that will help you stay slim. Picture being able to take charge of your body again and having full knowledge about what food triggers weight gain. You’ll also learn how to course correct if your weight starts to creep back up.

We want to help you lose weight so you don’t ever have to worry about dieting again. And we’re confident that you’ll love the results. So let’s get started!

Pros of the diet:

Efficient and healthy weight loss

No hCG shots required

Healthy nutrient intake throughout the day-Easy to implement

If you want a low calorie plan that helps you lose fat without compromising your health, then the Plan Z is the best choice for you.

If you are looking to lose weight quickly, another diet that may interest you is the Dr Nowzaradan Diet.

Plan Z Diet Reviews

Many people were surprised by the fact that this diet was met with mixed reviews.

Let us talk about the pluses. You receive plenty of useful tips that are easy to follow. If you prepare them properly, you might obtain meals that are healthy and tasty. That is an excellent thing, however you can discover these things in various other diets.

There isn’t a workout program included with the plan. If you want to go to the fitness center, you have that option. However, you will not be given any help from the idea behind the plan. It also means you will not increase your weight-losing ability by mixing a low-carbohydrate plan with cardio exercises.

What Are Other People Saying?

Reviews on the website’s Facebook page are mostly positive and there is only a single negative review. In this review, a user states that the program does not work for him. Other than these, independent Zola reviews of Plan Z are difficult to find.

The Plan Z Review Section contains an abundance of positive testimonials from people who have used the program. Many of these testimonials include specific details about the number of pounds they’ve lost, but some simply describe how the program has improved their life.

Plan Z Diet Recipes

Some of the below recipes may be suitable if you are on the Plan Z diet. They are based on using high protein whole foods, which is the types of foods you are encouraged to eat on the Plan Z diet.

Country Baked Chicken Breast

Oven Steak Recipe

Chicken and Brocolli

Pan Seared Boneless Pork Chops

Southern Chicken Salad Recipe

Chicken and Asparagus Recipe

Is the Plan Z Diet Right For You

The plan Z diet seems to be ideal for those who cannot conquer their cravings. The whole system is built around overcoming your cravings and changing the way you think.

If you are looking for a long term lifestyle change to promote a healthier, thinner version of yourself, then this diet may be just the kick start you need.