Pom-Pom Cookies Recipe (Authentic Russian Hvorost) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Pom-Pom Cookies are traditional Ukrainian fried cookies that are also known as ‘hrustiki’ in Ukrainian and ‘hvorost’ in Russian. They’re fried, crunchy, sweet, and incredibly easy to make. Plus, they look great on a dessert table for just about any occasion!

These pom pom cookies are absolutely perfect for holidays, birthday parties, weddings, graduation, and even baby or bridal showers. They’re unlike our regular cookies that are baked in the oven. Instead, the dough is rolled out and cut using cookie cutters, and then fried. The fried cookies are then coated in powdered sugar!

The result is pom pom cookies that are delightfully crunchy and sweet. Layering four cookie cutouts on top of each other and adding cuts to them gives the ‘pom-pom’ look that makes them look stunning. These traditional Ukrainian cookies are one of a kind, and I’m sure you’ll absolutely love them.

Want to learn how to make this pom-pom cookie recipe? Then keep on reading.

Table of Contents What are Pom Pom Cookies?

What Makes This Pom Pom Cookies Recipe Special?

What You Need to Make Pom Pom Cookies at Home

Tips for Making the Best Pom Pom Cookies Ever

Serving Suggestions for Pom Pom Cookies

Recipe Variation Ideas for Pom Pom Cookies

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Store Leftover Pom Pom Cookies

Similar Recipes You'll Love

Recipe Card

Pom-Pom Cookies Recipe (Authentic Russian Hvorost)

Comments

What are Pom Pom Cookies?

Pom Pom cookies are a delicious treat that can be a fun and delicious addition to your cookie recipes. They are traditional Ukrainian fried cookies that are called ‘hrustiki’ in Ukraine, and ‘hvorost’ in Russia.

This recipe involves creating a dough with basic ingredients such as flour, salt, and vanilla, and then forming it into a unique pom pom shape before frying. The cookies are then dusted with a generous amount of powdered sugar, giving them

Making pom pom cookies at home is a fantastic way to spend time in the kitchen, and they taste just as good as they look! They’re the perfect holiday cookie featuring a vanilla-flavored dough combined with sweet powdered sugar. It creates a mouthwatering treat that’s hard to resist.

Plus, the homemade aspect lends a special touch to these cookies, making them perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying as a personal treat. Their unique shape and delicious flavor make pom pom cookies a standout addition to holiday cookie spread.

What Makes This Pom Pom Cookies Recipe Special?

Easy to make: This pom-pom cookies recipe is straightforward and simple, with clear instructions. From measuring and sifting dry ingredients to forming the cookies, each step is easy to follow.

This pom-pom cookies recipe is straightforward and simple, with clear instructions. From measuring and sifting dry ingredients to forming the cookies, each step is easy to follow. Family-favorite: With their unique shape and delicious taste, these cookies are sure to become a family favorite. They are perfect for sharing and are always a hit at gatherings.

With their unique shape and delicious taste, these cookies are sure to become a family favorite. They are perfect for sharing and are always a hit at gatherings. Authentic: The recipe for these cookies, known as “Hvorost” in Russian or “Hrustiki” in Ukraine, carries with it a rich cultural heritage. It’s a wonderful way to introduce your family to new flavors and traditions.

The recipe for these cookies, known as “Hvorost” in Russian or “Hrustiki” in Ukraine, carries with it a rich cultural heritage. It’s a wonderful way to introduce your family to new flavors and traditions. Versatile: The powdered sugar adds a sweet finishing touch, but feel free to experiment with different flavors. You can add a hint of vanilla, cinnamon, or even swap powdered sugar for a light dusting of cocoa powder.

The powdered sugar adds a sweet finishing touch, but feel free to experiment with different flavors. You can add a hint of vanilla, cinnamon, or even swap powdered sugar for a light dusting of cocoa powder. Crowd pleaser: Whether you're serving them at a party or packing them for a picnic, these pom-pom cookies are sure to impress. Their unique shape, delightful crunch, and sweet flavor make them a crowd-pleaser.

What You Need to Make Pom Pom Cookies at Home

All you need are some simple pantry staple ingredients to make this pom-pom cookies recipe at home. Let's look at them in more detail:

All-purpose organic flour: The backbone of these pom pom cookies, providing structure and substance. This flour is versatile and perfect for all kinds of cookie recipes.

Baking powder: This is the leavening agent that helps the cookies puff up and become light and airy.

This is the leavening agent that helps the cookies puff up and become light and airy. Sea salt: A tiny bit of salt is essential in sweet recipes as it enhances the flavors and balances out the sweetness.

A tiny bit of salt is essential in sweet recipes as it enhances the flavors and balances out the sweetness. Eggs: These act as the binder in the dough, holding all the ingredients together. They also add richness and moisture.

These act as the binder in the dough, holding all the ingredients together. They also add richness and moisture. Pure vanilla extract: This is the flavor enhancer, giving the cookies a sweet, aromatic taste that compliments the other ingredients.

Olive oil: Used for sautéing, it adds a subtle, savory flavor to the cookies. It also helps in creating a tender and moist texture.

Used for sautéing, it adds a subtle, savory flavor to the cookies. It also helps in creating a tender and moist texture. Powdered sugar: This is used for drenching the cookies, giving them a sweet, snowy exterior that’s simply irresistible!

Crinkled Pastry Cutters: These are used to cut the dough into the traditional pom pom shape. They add a fun and festive touch to these cookies.

How to Make Pom-Pom Cookies Dough

Firstly, prepare your dry ingredients. Measure out your flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Sift them together into a medium-sized bowl to guarantee they're thoroughly mixed and free of lumps.

Next, beat the eggs. In a separate smaller bowl, use a hand mixer on a low setting to beat the eggs for about a minute, or until the egg yolks and whites are well combined. Stir in a splash of vanilla extract to add a hint of flavor.

Now, it is time to combine the ingredients. Add your beaten eggs to the flour mixture. Use a silicone spatula to stir the mixture until it forms a dough. Dust your work surface with a little flour and transfer the dough onto it.

Knead the dough into a ball and place it into a clean bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about half an hour. This resting time allows the dough to firm up and makes it easier to roll out.

How to Shape Pom-Pom Cookies

Once the dough has chilled, split it in half for easier rolling. Dust your work surface with a bit more flour and place your dough onto it. Flatten the dough into a disk shape and lightly coat it with flour.

Take a rolling pin and start rolling out the dough from the center outwards, making sure to coat it with flour as needed. Continue until the dough is almost paper thin.

Now, use your dough cutter to cut out cookies from the rolled dough.

Separate the cutouts from the rest of the dough and gather the excess dough into a ball. Place this ball back in the fridge to rest.

Arrange your cookie cutouts in rows of five pieces.

Dip your fingertip into some water and tap the center of four cutouts.

Stack them on top of each other, alternating dry and wet sides and ending with a dry side on top. Press down firmly in the middle with your finger to seal them together. Repeat this process with all the cutouts.

Use a pair of clean kitchen scissors to make five to six evenly spaced cuts around the edge of each cookie. This gives your pom-pom cookies their unique shape.

How to Cook Pom-Pom Cookies

Pour olive oil into a medium pot, filling it about a quarter of the way full, or about two inches deep. Heat the oil over medium heat until it reaches a temperature of around 300 ℉.

Carefully drop ten of your pom-pom cookies into the hot oil, stirring them gently to make sure that they don't stick together or to the pot. Be careful not to break off the "petals" of your cookies. Fry them until they turn a light golden brown color.

Once the cookies are cooked, remove them from the oil and place them onto a large plate lined with paper towels. This will help to absorb any excess oil. Allow the cookies to cool slightly before coating them in powdered sugar.

Pour a quarter cup of powdered sugar into a large Ziploc bag. Place ten of your cooled cookies into the bag, seal it well, and gently shake it until the cookies are fully coated in sugar. Repeat this process with the rest of your cookies.

Finally, arrange your beautiful and delicious pom-pom cookies on a serving platter and enjoy!

Tips for Making the Best Pom Pom Cookies Ever

Master the Dough: The key to perfect pom-pom cookies is handling the dough correctly. After combining the egg yolks with the flour mixture, be sure to knead the dough into a ball and allow it to rest in the refrigerator. This will make the dough easier to roll out and cut.

The key to perfect pom-pom cookies is handling the dough correctly. After combining the egg yolks with the flour mixture, be sure to knead the dough into a ball and allow it to rest in the refrigerator. This will make the dough easier to roll out and cut. Roll Dough Thin: When rolling out your dough, aim for almost paper thin. This will help your cookies achieve the desired lightness and crispiness.

When rolling out your dough, aim for almost paper thin. This will help your cookies achieve the desired lightness and crispiness. Use the Right Tools: Utilize dough cutters for precise shapes and a hand mixer for a perfectly combined dough. These tools will make your baking process more efficient and your cookies more uniform.

Utilize dough cutters for precise shapes and a hand mixer for a perfectly combined dough. These tools will make your baking process more efficient and your cookies more uniform. Oil Temperature is Crucial: Gradually heat your oil to the right temperature (300 ℉). This helps make sure that your cookies are cooked evenly and acquire a beautiful golden brown color.

Gradually heat your oil to the right temperature (300 ℉). This helps make sure that your cookies are cooked evenly and acquire a beautiful golden brown color. Proper Coating: After frying, allow the cookies to cool slightly before coating them in powdered sugar. This prevents the sugar from melting and helps guarantee a beautiful, snowy finish on your pom-pom cookies.

Serving Suggestions for Pom Pom Cookies

For a delicious morning surprise, serve these pom-pom cookies with a cup of your favorite coffee. Their light, crunchy texture, and sweet taste make them the perfect complement to a strong, dark brew.

If you're a tea lover, pair these pom-pom cookies with a cup of Earl Grey tea. The bergamot flavor in the tea will wonderfully complement the sweetness of the cookies.

For an afternoon treat, serve these pom-pom cookies alongside a bowl of fresh fruit. The tangy fruit flavors will balance out the sweetness of the cookies.

If you're hosting a party, these pom-pom cookies make a fantastic dessert option. Arrange them on a platter with some dark chocolate chips and coconut sprinkles for a fancy touch.

Want to make your ice cream dessert even more special? Crumble these pom-pom cookies over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The contrast of the cold, creamy ice cream and the crunchy cookies is simply divine!

For a late-night snack, warm these pom-pom cookies in the microwave for 10 seconds and serve with a glass of milk. The warm cookies and cold milk are a comforting end to any day.

Recipe Variation Ideas for Pom Pom Cookies

This delicious pom-pom cookies recipe is absolutely perfect as is, but if you're looking to change things up, here are a few variation ideas you can try:

Coconut Bliss: If you're a fan of coconut, this variation is for you. Simply sprinkle some shredded coconut along with the powdered sugar. It’ll give the cookies a delicious coconut flavor and crunch..

If you're a fan of coconut, this variation is for you. Simply sprinkle some shredded coconut along with the powdered sugar. It’ll give the cookies a delicious coconut flavor and crunch.. Vanilla Boost: For a more pronounced vanilla flavor, double the amount of pure vanilla extract in the recipe. This will enhance the overall flavor of the cookies, making them more fragrant and delicious.

For a more pronounced vanilla flavor, double the amount of pure vanilla extract in the recipe. This will enhance the overall flavor of the cookies, making them more fragrant and delicious. Salty-Sweet Balance: If you love the balance of sweet and salty flavors, add an extra pinch of sea salt into your dough. This will enhance the sweetness of the cookies and add a surprising flavor contrast.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I form the pom-pom shape? You can form the pom-pom shape by cutting out cookies with dough cutters and stacking them on top of each other. You then need to make evenly spaced cuts around the cookie with kitchen scissors, creating a pom-pom effect. What is the cooking process for these cookies? The cookies are cooked by dropping them into a pot of heated olive oil and stirring them until they turn light golden brown. After cooling, they are drenched in powdered sugar for a sweet finish. Are these cookies a traditional dish in any culture? See Also Homemade Fig Newton Bars Recipe | Simple Nourished Living Yes, these cookies are traditionally known as "Hvorost" in Russian and "Hrustiki" in Ukraine. They are not only delicious but also make a gorgeous dessert décor, perfect for any festive occasion.

How to Store Leftover Pom Pom Cookies

Storing your leftover pom pom cookies properly will guarantee that they stay fresh and delicious.

Firstly, allow your pom pom Cookies to cool completely. Once cooled, place them in an airtight container, separating layers with parchment paper to prevent them from sticking together. They can be stored in the fridge for up to one week.

You can also freeze these cookies. After they've completely cooled, wrap each cookie individually in plastic wrap and then put them all into a freezer-safe bag or container. They can be frozen for up to three months. When you're ready to enjoy them, allow the cookies to thaw at room temperature.

Reheating your pom pom Cookies is a breeze. Simply place them on a baking sheet and warm them in a preheated oven (350°F) for about five minutes. Be sure to watch them closely to prevent them from burning. Once they're warmed through, they're ready to be enjoyed all over again!

Thawing pom pom Cookies is as easy as leaving them out at room temperature. Just remove the desired number of cookies from the freezer and let them sit at room temperature for about an hour. They'll be ready to eat or reheat in no time.

Perfect with a cup of homemade latte or tea.

Similar Recipes You'll Love

Classic Christmas Cookies Recipe

Mushroom Cookies Recipe

Perfect Shortbread Cookies

Peppermint Glazed Cookies

Hedgehog Cookies Recipe

Meat Grinder Cookies

See all cookie recipes.

Recipe Card

Pom-Pom Cookies Recipe (Authentic Russian Hvorost) Valya's Taste of Home This pom pom cookies recipe is traditionally known as “Hvorost”, and are not only easy and delicious but also makes a gorgeous dessert décor! 3.77 from 34 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Course Cookies Cuisine Italian Servings 40 cookies Ingredients For the Pom-Pom Cookies Recipe ▢ 2 cups – all-purpose organic flour

▢ ½ tsp. – baking powder

▢ ⅛ tsp. – sea salt

▢ 4 large – eggs

▢ ½ tsp. – pure vanilla extract

▢ Olive oil (for sautéing)

▢ Powdered sugar (for drenching cookies)

▢ Crinkled Pastry Cutters Read More Instructions How to Make Pom-Pom Cookies Dough ▢ Firstly, prepare your dry ingredients. Measure out your flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Sift them together into a medium-sized bowl to guarantee they're thoroughly mixed and free of lumps.

▢ Next, beat the eggs. In a separate smaller bowl, use a hand mixer on a low setting to beat the eggs for about a minute, or until the egg yolks and whites are well combined. Stir in a splash of vanilla extract to add a hint of flavor.

▢ Now, it is time to combine the ingredients. Add your beaten eggs to the flour mixture. Use a silicone spatula to stir the mixture until it forms a dough. Dust your work surface with a little flour and transfer the dough onto it.

▢ Knead the dough into a ball and place it into a clean bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about half an hour. This resting time allows the dough to firm up and makes it easier to roll out. How to Shape Pom-Pom Cookies ▢ Once the dough has chilled, split it in half for easier rolling. Dust your work surface with a bit more flour and place your dough onto it. Flatten the dough into a disk shape and lightly coat it with flour.

▢ Take a rolling pin and start rolling out the dough from the center outwards, making sure to coat it with flour as needed. Continue until the dough is almost paper thin.

▢ Now, use your dough cutter to cut out cookies from the rolled dough.

▢ Separate the cutouts from the rest of the dough and gather the excess dough into a ball. Place this ball back in the fridge to rest.

▢ Arrange your cookie cutouts in rows of five pieces.

▢ Dip your fingertip into some water and tap the center of four cutouts.

▢ Stack them on top of each other, alternating dry and wet sides and ending with a dry side on top. Press down firmly in the middle with your finger to seal them together. Repeat this process with all the cutouts.

▢ Use a pair of clean kitchen scissors to make five to six evenly spaced cuts around the edge of each cookie. This gives your pom-pom cookies their unique shape. How to Cook Pom-Pom Cookies ▢ Pour olive oil into a medium pot, filling it about a quarter of the way full, or about two inches deep. Heat the oil over medium heat until it reaches a temperature of around 300 ℉.

▢ Carefully drop ten of your pom-pom cookies into the hot oil, stirring them gently to make sure that they don't stick together or to the pot. Be careful not to break off the "petals" of your cookies. Fry them until they turn a light golden brown color.

▢ Once the cookies are cooked, remove them from the oil and place them onto a large plate lined with paper towels. This will help to absorb any excess oil. Allow the cookies to cool slightly before coating them in powdered sugar.

▢ Pour a quarter cup of powdered sugar into a large Ziploc bag. Place ten of your cooled cookies into the bag, seal it well, and gently shake it until the cookies are fully coated in sugar. Repeat this process with the rest of your cookies.

▢ Finally, arrange your beautiful and delicious pom-pom cookies on a serving platter and enjoy! Tried this recipe?Share your photo on Instagram @valyastasteofhome or tag #valyastasteofhome! LIKE FOLLOW

Thank you for following me onInstagram,Facebook,andPinterest!

This recipe was originally posted onMay 9, 2017,and updated for a better user experience.The post may contain affiliate links. Read mydisclosure.