Poor Man's Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe - BBQ Grill and Smoke (2024)

The poor man’s burnt ends are indeed just as mouth-watering as the traditional burnt ends prepared from beef brisket. So, in this guide, our focus will be on the “Poor Man’s Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe.”

With this recipe for poor man’s burnt ends, you will be able to perfectly make use of chuck roast to make these finger-licking BBQ bites.

You might be a little bit surprised about the chuck roast; well, it is quite more affordable, and it will come out extremely soft, juicy, and delicious along with its smoky BBQ flavor.

If or when you are craving burnt ends, this recipe is your best bet, especially when you don’t want to spend money on beef brisket.

Poor Man’s Burnt Ends

Well, if you want to make poor man’s burnt ends in the oven, you might as well know what burnt ends are.

And, to answer that, typically, they are crunchy, tasty pieces of meat that are gotten from the pointed end of a brisket.

This cut has a higher percentage of fat, and to make it crunchy and seared, you will have to give it a longer cooking time.

It is often called “the poor man’s burnt ends,” due to the fact that this recipe makes use of the economical chuck roast instead of brisket.

Using this, you will also have a lot of extra unused time on your hands, thanks to the fact that you won’t need to trim as much fat from the beef.

You can cook them with BBQ sauce and a spice rub; you can also add butter, which will help them get crunchy and pleasant.

If you want a more traditional smoky flavor and fall-apart soft meat, try grilled or smoked burnt ends.

Poor Man’s Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe

Poor Man’s Burnt Ends are an excellent way to produce beefy smoked meat, along with all of the first-rate BBQ flavors you love and crave. All of this without having to smoke an entire brisket.

Poor Man‘s Burnt Ends are dry-rubbed, soft, and juicy beef chuck, cooked low and slow for a crunchy exterior. You will get addicted to this oven-burnt ends recipe.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours and 40 minutes

Course: Main

Cuisine: American

Method: Oven

Servings: 5 people

Equipment

Rimmed Sheet Pan

Wire Rack

Kitchen Knives

BBQ Spice Rub Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of chili powder

½ teaspoon of dried mustard

1 teaspoon of coarse black pepper

1 ½ teaspoon of sea salt

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Burnt Ends Ingredients

3 pounds of chuck roast

2 tablespoons of spice rub

1 – 2 cups of barbecue sauce, I recommend Sweet Baby Rays

8 tablespoons 1 stick of salted butter, slice into 1 tablespoon of pats

Laid-Out Instructions

First, you are to get all the ingredients of the spice rub which include 1 tablespoon of paprika, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, ½ teaspoon of dried mustard, 1 teaspoon of coarse black pepper, 1 ½ teaspoon of sea salt, and ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper.

Put them in a small bowl and blend them together. Stir till they are well blended. Then, you can proceed to measure out 2 tablespoons of the spice rub and get the remainder in a sealed container for storage.

With that being done, you are to warm up the oven to a temperature of 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can then proceed to spray 1 to 2 tablespoons of the spice rub over the whole chuck roast. Make sure this is done liberally.

Then, with your hands, you are to rub it in to slather all sides completely. You are to then place the seasoned roast on a roasting rack that is placed over a sheet pan.

Proceed to bake it and allow it to go on for 3 hours, more or less. With that being done, you can now remove the roast from the oven.

And, slice into 1″ cubes. Get the baking sheet and spread the chunks of meat on it, and then flip it over with the BBQ sauce.

Get the pats of butter and place them over the meat, and then proceed to transfer the sheet pan back to the oven.

You are to then bake the meat at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for an additional 30 minutes, more or less.

Allow this to continue until the edges of the meat are crunchy and deeply seared. The meat should be stirred halfway through cooking.

This should be done at the 15-minute mark. Then, you can now serve your oven-baked poor man’s burnt ends with additional BBQ sauce. This is based on your desire.

Tips for Burnt Ends

If you are going to use a smoker to cook your meat, it is quite essential that you make use of a meat thermometer.

Cooking to the proper temperature is something very important. The time stated in a recipe is just a guide, you need to be aware that the amount of time varies all the time.

Make sure you do not skip the butter. This might seem funny, but it is important. Burnt ends are not made to be healthy.

Traditionally, they are the fatty part of the brisket; you sometimes need to include a little bit of fat to produce the same texture and flavor.

I will suggest that you go for the most marbled chuck roast. The marbling is what results in the soft and juicy bite of beef, thanks to the fact that it breaks down as it cooks.

Final Thoughts: Poor Man’s Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe

Let’s quickly talk about the serving suggestions for these poor man’s burnt ends, or the dishes or side dishes you can serve along with them.

These oven-baked burnt ends are incredible to be served on their own as a main meal, as a snack while watching movies, or probably as a special treat for a game day.

For game day and tailgating, you can serve these oven-baked burnt ends with smoked hot dogs, smoked chicken wings, smoked chili, and smoked brisket and beer queso.

And, for a block party, cookout, or BBQ, you can serve them with grilled Kobe beef cheeseburger kebabs, smoked hamburgers, grilled ribeye cap steak, and slow cooker Guinness baked beans.

With all that being said, this will be the conclusion of the guide on “Poor Man’s Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe.”

