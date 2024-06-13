Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (2024)

This poppy seed cake is moist, and sweet and easy to make in one bowl! It’s an old, tried and tested recipe – and topped with a simple glaze – it is the best poppyseed cake ever.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (2)

Some recipes are special because of the memories they evoke – and such is the case for me and this Poppy Seed Cake. Not only is this the best poppyseed cake ever because it’s moist and flavorful with a delicious glaze, but one bite transports me back to my childhood.

When I was growing up a wonderful elderly woman named Bee lived in the house across the street. Her husband passed away, leaving her to live on her own until age 92. My dad often removed the snow from her driveway and sidewalks during the harsh Chicago winters. Bee always made this Poppy Seed Cake for us to thank my dad for taking care of her, and it was my favorite treat to receive.

She shared her recipe with me, and I have since made this poppyseed cake often. Not only is it incredibly delicious, but it’s easy to mix together in one bowl in 5 minutes. A great dessert to feed a crowd, give as a gift, or enjoy as part of a special brunch.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (3)

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

I don’t recommend making many substitutions in this poppyseed cake recipe but we’ll discuss the ingredients below.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (4)
  • All-purpose flour.Cake flour can be used in place of all-purpose flour.
  • Fine sea salt.If using iodized salt, reduce the amount by half.
  • Granulated sugar. regular white sugar or organic cane sugar are great choices in this poppy seed cake.
  • Canola oil. I don’t recommend making substitutions for the canola oil. It keeps the cake moist.
  • Evaporated milk.Another ingredient for which I do not recommend making substitutions. However, if you must, here is an article about the 5 best substitutes.
  • Eggs. Use large eggs at room temperature for the best results.
  • Poppy Seeds.No substitutes here – or else it’s not a poppy seed cake! 😉
  • Vanilla extract.In both the cake and the glaze you can use almond extract in place of some or all of the vanilla extract if you want a slightly almond flavor.
  • Whole milk.In the glaze you can use 2% milk, half and half or heavy cream in place of whole milk if necessary.
Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (5)

How to Make Poppy Seed Cake

As I stated above, this poppy seed cake recipe only takes 5 minutes to mix together in one bowl (or two depending on your preference).

Begin by combining the flour, sea salt and baking powder in a small bowl, set aside.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (6)

Then, whisk the sugar, canola oil, evaporated milk, vanilla and eggs together in a large bowl until the mixture is smooth.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (7)
Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (8)

Next, combine the wet and dry ingredients and whisk until smooth

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (9)
Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (10)

Next, add the poppy seeds and whisk until they are evenly distributed throughout the cake batter.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (11)
Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (12)

Bake

Pour the poppy seed cake batter into a prepared angel food cake pan and bake it in a preheated oven for 30-35 minutes , or until the top is just barely set and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few wet crumbs (it will look wet, test the cake at 30 minutes to ensure you don’t over-bake).

You can use a different cake pan like a bundt cake pan if you’d prefer! Just be sure to grease it very well.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (13)

Cool

Set the poppyseed cake in the pan on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes. Gently run a knife around the edges and the inside (all parts touching the pan) to release.

After 30 minutes carefully remove cake and let cool completely on the wire cooling rack.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (14)

Make the Glaze

In a small bowl whisk together glaze ingredients.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (15)

Transfer the cooled poppy seed cake to a serving plate and then pour the glaze over the cake.Let the glazed cake sit at room temperature until the glaze is hardened (about 30-60 minutes).

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (16)

Serve

Slice and serve the poppyseed cake at room temperature!

Store

Store any leftover poppyseed cake in an airtight container at room temperature for 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Freeze

You can also freeze individual slices, or the entire cake, for up to 2 months. Just be sure to wrap it well and store it in an airtight container or plastic bag.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (17)

FAQs about Poppy Seed Cake

Do you have to soak poppy seeds before baking?

Nope! Measure them straight from the jar and use to bake your favorite goodies.

How do I know when my cake is done?

Insert a cake tester into the middle of the cake and if it comes out with a few wet crumbs and the top is set, the cake is done.

Can I make this lemon poppy seed cake?

This cake is perfect as it is. If you’re looking to make it lemon, try one of these recipes: lemon poppy seed cake or lemon poppy seed bread.

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (18)

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (19)

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (20)

Poppy Seed Cake

Laura

This poppy seed cake is moist, and sweet and easy to make in one bowl! It's an old, tried and tested recipe – and topped with a simple glaze – it is the best poppyseed cake ever.

5 from 17 votes

Course cake, Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 16 Servings

Calories 291

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Cook Time35 minutes minutes

Total Time40 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Poppy Seed Cake

Glaze

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Very lightly grease an angel food cake pan, set aside.

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder, set aside

  • In a large bowl, whisk together sugar, canola oil, evaporated milk, vanilla and eggs until mixture is smooth.

  • Add dry ingredients and stir to combine.

  • Add poppy seeds and stir until evenly distributed.

  • Pour mixture into prepared angel food cake pan and bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes , or until the top is just barely set and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few wet crumbs (it will look wet, test the cake at 30 minutes to ensure you don’t overbake).

  • Set the poppyseed cake in the pan on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes. Gently run a knife around the edges and the inside (all parts touching the pan) to release.

  • After 30 minutes carefully remove cake and let cool completely on the wire rack.

Make the Glaze

  • In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth.

Assemble & Serve

  • Immediately pour it over the cooled cake.

  • Let sit at room temperature until hardened (about 30-60 minutes).

  • Serve at room temperature.

Notes

Ingredients & Substitutions

  • All-purpose flour.Cake flour can be used in place of all-purpose flour, but that’s the only substitution I have tried and can recommend.
  • Fine sea salt.If using iodized salt, reduce the amount by half.
  • Granulated sugar. regular white sugar or organic cane sugar are great choices in this poppy seed cake.
  • Canola oil. I don’t recommend making substitutions for the canola oil. It keeps the cake moist.
  • Evaporated milk.Another ingredient for which I do not recommend making substitutions.
  • Eggs. Use large eggs at room temperature for the best results.
  • Poppy Seeds.No substitutes here – or else it’s not a poppy seed cake! 😉
  • Vanilla extract.In both the cake and the glaze you can use almond extract in place of some or all of the vanilla extract if you want a slightly almond flavor.
  • Whole milk.In the glaze you can use 2% milk, half and half or heavy cream in place of whole milk if necessary.

Store

Store any leftover poppyseed cake in an airtight container at room temperature for 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Freeze

You can also freeze individual slices, or the entire cake, for up to 2 months. Just be sure to wrap it well and store it in an airtight container or plastic bag.

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice | Calories: 291kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 178mg | Potassium: 164mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 18g | Vitamin A: 81IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 113mg | Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

Poppy Seed Cake Recipe (2024)

Do you have to soak poppy seeds before baking?

It is not absolutely necessary but some bakers like to soak the poppyseeds in warm water or warm milk to soften the slightly hard outermost part of the poppyseed. I like that little crunch with poppyseeds but if you don't, soak the poppyseeds in the milk you'll be using in this recipe.

How do you grind poppy seeds for baking?

Push the poppy seeds through a food grinder, using the fine grinding plate. I use my KitchenAid food grinder attachment for my stand mixer. You can also use a coffee grinder and do it in smaller batches. Note: If using a meat grinder, you need to push firmly.

Which is better for you, poppy seeds or chia seeds?

Poppy Seeds shine with their mineral-rich profile, while Chia Seeds take the crown for their omega-3 fatty acids and versatile culinary uses. The key is to incorporate both into your diet to enjoy a wide range of nutrients.

What can replace poppy seeds in a recipe?

If you're looking for some good substitutes for poppy seeds you may have several options such as chia seeds, sesame seeds, nigella seeds, hemp seeds, etc.

Do poppy seeds need to be soaked before grinding?

It's important to soak the poppy seeds in boiling water before grinding them. This will help soften them, making them easier to grind, and will help take away some of their bitterness.

What happens if you soak poppy seeds?

When poppy seed is soaked in water, the morphine and other opiates on the outer surface of the poppy seed can seep into the water. Drinking this water can cause side effects or death due to the opiate content. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: Poppy seed is commonly used as a spice or flavoring in foods.

Can I just sprinkle poppy seeds?

Pour some poppy seeds into your hand and sprinkle them very thinly across the ground to create natural looking drifts. Allow 7-30 days to germinate, depending on the variety, soil condition and growing temperatures. Keep the soil moist during germination.

Can I bake with poppy seeds from my garden?

So, no, garden poppy seeds should not be used in baking. Instead, save the seeds to plant and grow more poppies in the coming seasons. California poppies are terrific plants that are native to Oregon and attract bees.

