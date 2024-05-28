Porchetta Recipe on the Rotisserie | Napoleon (2024)

By: Andrea Alden
This year we wanted to go big AND go home for the holidays with this traditional holiday feast – a Porchetta on the Rotisserie. This traditional feast will feed the masses and fill your family and friends with awe! It may look complicated, the only challenging thing with this recipe is having enough hands to tie it before getting the Porchetta onto the grill. Rustic herbs, succulent meat, and insanely crispy cracklings make this a meal that people won’t soon forget.
**NOTE:If you get a pork belly that is rather thin or has very little meat, try adding a pork tenderloin to the center of your Porchetta for a little extra heft.
Prep Time
45 min
Cook Time
240 min
Yield
8+
Difficulty
Medium
Porchetta Recipe on the Rotisserie
Ingredients
Method
Photos
Ingredients
5 lbs.
pork belly, skin on
1
pork tenderloin – *OPTIONAL* see notes
2 tbsp.
kosher salt
1 tbsp.
baking soda
2 tbsp.
fennel seeds, toasted
2 tsp.
red pepper flakes, toasted
¼ cup
sage, thyme, or rosemary, minced
1
full head of garlic, minced
2
clementine, zested
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- This step is optional, but produces even crispier crackling when you finish cooking. The day before cooking, combine the 2 tbsp. salt with the 1 tbsp. of baking soda in a small bowl. Sprinkle the skin side of the pork belly with this mixture, then set on a rack, uncovered, in the fridge overnight.
- The day of cooking, rinse the baking soda mixture from the skin and pat the whole pork belly dry. Remove the skin with a sharp knife, without taking off much meat or fat from the belly itself. Set aside.
- In a small frying pan, add the fennel seeds and red pepper flakes. Toast over low heat until fragrant – about 5 minutes. Using a mortar and pestle grind the fennel and red pepper flakes. Add the salt and pepper, continuing to grind, then add the sage/thyme/rosemary and the minced garlic, until you have a paste.
- Preheat your grill to 325°F using the outermost burners.
- Rub the inside of the pork belly and optional tenderloin with the seasoning mixture, then roll the pork into a tight log. Wrap the pork belly skin around the rolled meat, either sewing the skin together or tying the package with butcher’s twine.
- Carefully slide the meat onto the spit through the center, holding in place with the second set of rotisserie forks, and balancing as needed with the counterweight. Set the Porchetta onto the grill and turn on the rotisserie motor. Place a drip tray under the roast to catch the drippings, they can be used for gravy, roasting potatoes, and this will help keep your BBQ clean.
- Cook the Porchetta using indirect heat for 2 to 6 hours, until an instant-read thermometer reads an internal temperature of 150°F. Then turn off the two bottom burners and turn on the rear burner to high for between 15 minutes and an hour until the pork skin is crisp and bubbly.
- Remove the Porchetta from the BBQ, remove the spit and forks. Rest for 5 to 15 minutes before slicing and serving with your favorite side dishes.
Porchetta on the Rotisserie may take a little time, but it’s well worth it. What are your favorite holiday recipes? Share your recipes, photos, and stories on our social pages like grills Facebook and grills Instagram. Just use the hashtags #HolidayBBQ and #NapoleonGrills.
Happy Grilling!
Optional: sprinkle pork belly skin with salt and baking soda, then place in fridge uncovered on a rack,overnight.
Season the pork belly and roll into tightly. Wrap with theskin and secure
Place on a preheated grill with a drip tray underneath
Cookfor 2 to 6 hours until an internal temperature of150°F. Once the Porchetta is cooked, turn on the rear burnerfor 15 to 60 Min to crisp skin
Rest Porchetta for 5 to 15 Minbefore slicing
Serve this succulent and crispy Porchetta with your favourite holiday sides
This traditional holiday feast will sure be a hit
A little time is worth it for this delicious Porchetta
Andrea Alden
I used to be the Sultana of Sizzle, but you can call me Andrea. I have always been passionate about food. Even though I was majoring in Art and Graphic Design, I would frequently be found cooking for my friends and family.
Read More
