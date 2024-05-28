Porchetta Recipe on the Rotisserie | Napoleon (2024)

By: Andrea Alden

This year we wanted to go big AND go home for the holidays with this traditional holiday feast – a Porchetta on the Rotisserie. This traditional feast will feed the masses and fill your family and friends with awe! It may look complicated, the only challenging thing with this recipe is having enough hands to tie it before getting the Porchetta onto the grill. Rustic herbs, succulent meat, and insanely crispy cracklings make this a meal that people won’t soon forget.

**NOTE:If you get a pork belly that is rather thin or has very little meat, try adding a pork tenderloin to the center of your Porchetta for a little extra heft.