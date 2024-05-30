Pork Noodle Soup With Ginger and Toasted Garlic Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Linda Hoaglund
I recommend an umami-packed combo of mirin and Vietnamese fish sauce instead of soy sauce, which tends to overpower a simple broth. Make sure to use Roland or Red Boat, any brand of fish sauce that's made with care. Or, flavor the broth with a teaspoon of Mirin, whisking in 4 tablespoons of blond miso (don't boil the miso) with a pat of butter on top. For the mirin, try to find Takara mirin, made the traditional way with 12% alcohol. Or try Shaoxing cooking wine for smokey umami.
Sheila
So good. Made with ground turkey instead of pork, did half soy sauce, half fish sauce, finished with a dash of rice vinegar on top of the condiments. Definite keeper.
Shifra
I followed the recipe in terms of water to broth ratio, using a very rich roasted pheasant stock I'd made (instead of chicken broth), high quality soy sauce, and water. Mind-blowingly good broth resulted . . . I think it would've been too rich with 100% stock. I tripled the greens (used radish sprouts, pea shoots, and rainbow chard) and added a handful of tiny enoki mushrooms. Phenomenol recipe! Never saw my husband eat three helpings of anything. But he could not stop slurping this umami bomb.
Penni Gladstone
In these times of uncertainty we must eat well, and have dessert.My family loved this. I made it with ground turkey.It was very spicy but good. Next time I will only use 1 tsp red pepper flakes.Rice noodles only came in a pack that said 8oz. I used spinach as it was cheaper than pea leaves.Go for it all.
JT
One of the best soups I've made from NYT. I did about 2.5tbsp soy sauce and a tablespoon of Red Boat fish sauce (and cut the salt slightly for the pork). Served with sriracha and limes at the table.
Beulah
Oh, wow! I was feeling a tad under the weather and didn't want to go out. Now I LOVE me a good bowl of Asian soup. No pork in my freezer but most of a pound of ground beef. I browned the garlic in toasted sesame oil, a trick I picked up long ago to intensify the sesame. Chili sesame oil would be great as well, so added some. Baby spinach, Udon noodles, although Soba would be excellent too. Raw onion gives me a tummy ache but not so green onions. A bowl of deliciousness!
Craig
Thanks for the raw onion thing. Going to try that next chance I get. I use raw onions in just about every green salad I make. Marinate them in the vinaigrette for just a few minutes before tossing… And the kids fight over them.
Jennifer
Excellent soup! I used pea shoots, which wilted beautifully into the broth, because I could find them at the regular grocery store and didn't have time to run to the Asian grocery. I also cut the red pepper flakes by half based on my family's tastes. The longest prep for the recipe is slicing the garlic. Set the water for the rice noodles to boil as you are bringing the soup up to a simmer so you can pop the noodles in to cook as you are hitting step 4.
Adam
This soup reheats so well, I think it's actually better than when it's cooked fresh. Make a big batch, eat off of it for a few days.
Carolyn
Cilantro adds a zing that other herbs, like parsely do not. When combined with other flavors, like lime or red vinegar and peanut, it really makes a dish comes alive.
Eric Phillips
Immediate hit in our house. As written the recipe is excellent, but it can be used as a scaffold to go different places according to your taste and to available ingredients. Try it as written, and then make it your own.
Excellent! Followed recipe almost to a tee
I followed most of the steps exactly as stated. I used broccolini as I couldn’t get my hands on any pea shoots. I feel like bok choy might be fun to try next time (there will be a next time). The broth is nice and light so it’s great for lunch the next day. I also top off each serving with some chili oil. Delicious!Side note: first time I’ve successfully toasted garlic without burning it!
Rose
Just made it. I had everything except the say sauce so I substituted something I'm ashamed to mention, but it was STILL good! The garlic and ginger make a huge difference. Really easy to whip up. Will use soy sauce next time, promise!
Sarah Moore
Love this recipe! So easy and quick. Used kale instead of the greens recommended because it was all I had in my fridge. Turned out great! Will make this over and over again.
Juliet Jones
I’ve made this twice now. It’s very good. The first time I followed the recipe to the letter, the second time I did not pre-cook the noodles separately, I just added them to the soup for a couple of minutes. It turned out fine, and one less part to wash.
Alexandra
Ground pork? Everything about this flavor palette is lovely, but I could not get the ground pork to behave the way this recipe seems to require. Browned, but not granular, in bite sized clusters? Maybe you all are getting better ground pork than I am.Broth quality: excellentProtein texture: middling.
Clare
I am still in awe of this recipe. For a meal so simple and so quick to make, without any exotic ingredients, it was shockingly delicious and satisfying. My family loved it, will be a new weeknight staple.
Loves_to_cook
To update my comment from several months ago, this is our regular go to recipe because we usually have everything in the recipe at home. The only substitution I’d make is for an umami punch I’ve been using colatura di alici and it’s a wow. A half teaspoon usually suffices. It’s anchovie sauce made from fermented anchovies and it’s unlike any other fish sauce I’ve ever had.
Christine VB
This was different and good. I made the following tweaks: Used half the garlic (and I thought it was still plenty garlicky), and used three rather than four cups of water. Spinach rather than pea shoots. And I threw the noodles and all the other ingredients in the broth and simmered till the noodles were done.
Carrie
I made this as written with one exception: I used pork stock from parboiling spareribs. Fantastic flavour, even better with sriracha and hoisin sauce drizzled on top!
LBS
I don't know, this was...fine. Felt a little empty and like it was missing something. I almost wish I hadn't cut the broth with water. I also feel this might be the kind of thing that's better in a day or two when the flavors have mingled.
Jodi
Delicious soup! Love anything Alison Roman does. Honestly, I could have doubled the ginger. I also served it with a drizzle of sesame oil, which was a delight. Don’t forget to salt the pork!
Tsvetz
It is quite tasty, thank you. My son wanted it while he was ill and to be honest I wanted to strangle him for wanting that. ;-)I haven't really cooked anything asian before and it was my first. I turned out well. Only thing I changed was that my minced meat was pork/veal ( 60/40 ), because this is what I had. Everything else I followed to the letter just to make sure I don't mess it up.It turned out quite well and we will be having it again. Thank you.
Tsvetz
I didn't use real chiken broth as I had none. I used two cups cubed broth from a reputable company (quite tasty) and I used one chicken and one mushroom. Mushroom flavour goes well with spinach, so this is why I used it.One lady said she used enochi mushrooms, I really want to try it with them too. In the chicken/mushroom broth. :-) And some boc choi as other ladies suggested. It is a recipe that keeps on giving, as long as your imagination goes on. Very tasty! :-)
Stacey
SO GOOD! Make this. Now. Incredible flavor punch.
Theresa C
This is my favorite NYT recipe, the easiest & most flavorful. I share it all the time and it gets added to everyone’s rotation. I couldn’t believe the intensity of flavor for so little effort. I made it almost exactly the first time. The second time, I used bok choy; next time, broccolini. I also added star anise and extra ginger, plus a little 5 spice. I thinly sliced a jalapeño and threw that in too. I’m living proof a monkey could make this and look like a star!
AmyW
I have made this multiple times. Always seem to use a different green and all work well. Kale, spinach, bok choy…. Other than adding Sambal Oleck, I’ve kept the recipe as is.
Cookie
Recommend adding 2 tablespoons of fish sauce and 1 of sugar with the soy, plus a dash of lime at the end. Cuts the oil
RDY
Added a splash of Chinese black vinegar and a spoon of chili crisp upon serving. So delicious!
Loves_to_cook
I’ve made this probably 30 or so times. Usually just add frozen peas and use soy sauce/mirin, that is,until I discovered Red Boat fish sauce. These days I use half fish sauce/half low sodium soy sauce. Bean thread? Check. Sautéed slices of garlic? Check. This usually lasts three nights in our 2 person household
