Pork Roast With Roasted Jalapeño Gravy Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
731
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
果十襄
I was a little skeptical about trying this since it looked so simple but it’s actually wonderful! Tender and well-seasoned, and the gravy is the perfect touch. I made the recipe mostly as described, but I did decide to roast the jalapeños in the beginning, right as I put in the pork, to save time at the end. I would add that I don’t think the suggestion by Ralph Wood would help this dish. The powdered spices helped to create a nice crust on the fat of the pork and I would not change that.
Ralph Wood
Although I have not tried this recipe, i have used similar technique on prime beef. I have found the dried garlic and onion do not add much flavor to meat if used as recipe directs. Rubbing spices on and immediately putting it in a 475 deg oven the spices char before implanting any flavor to meat. i would rub with fresh garlic and onion and letting it rest for 3 to 4 hours before roasting. A 300 deg oven to a 145 deg internal temp results in a more moist meat still with nice crust.
Jim Bettinger
1. Used 3-1/4 lb roast, took 50 minutes2. Prepared jalapeños ahead of time, which reduced last-minute frenzy (I had a couple of other dishes finishing at the same time).3. Gravy is lighter in hue than I expected.Very good
Donovan
Ha, I think I'll trust the professional chef with the cookbook and the delicious restaurant's recipe.
Drew P
Gravy is very tasty. I used garlic and onion powder because I had that on hand. Will make again.
EugeniaH
Wow! If I had a restaurant, this would be on it! Changes: (1) I cooked the pork to 155 - our preference. (2) I halved the gravy; there were two of us, and we used up all the gravy! (3) I added diced mushrooms to the gravy (and also umami & Worcestershire in small quantities) & 2 jalapenos. (4) Powdered onion & garlic, & put the rub on a few hours before I cooked it. (5) Cooked it at 450 (but I have a convection oven). Mashed potatoes & green beans.
TriciaPDX
Freeze it if you must, but first make biscuits and see if you have any gravy leftover afterward.
Kat
Wow! This is a fun recipe because it's not your average Sunday roast! Jalapeño gravy - delicious and really spicy... I used two jalapeño's. The rub was perfect but I could do with half the salt in the rub... however it added a great crust as told. I covered it loosely with foil as it started to brown... Served with Moros y Cristianos and plantains...
Phillip J.
I'm from Atlanta and have frequented Taqueria but have somehow never had this special. We had it with skin-on red potato mash and roasted brussels sprouts. It's absolutely delicious but I will add a caveat, ours took much longer to get to temp. We probably overloaded the oven with the veg or it hadn't come to room temp before roasting. Had a 2.8lb fatty pork loin and it took nearly 2x the time. Gravy was great. All a bit salty, an acidic (lime!) side would be welcome. Or just a good drink.
Melissa
Well, this was delicious but I might pull back on salt next time. Also, put pork on biscuit, smother in gravy - as it was intended...
Damon
The seeds and pith make it hotter
Stephen
This was really tasty and easy to cook for a beginner like me.
Lydia Sugarman
Is there any reason why you can't employ the usual Southern gravy technique? That is, make the roux in a skillet. When it reaches the desired color, add the salt, jalapenos, stock. Whisk or stir to combine into a smooth sauce. Slowly add half-and-half, stirring all the while to combine. Bring back to a very low simmer and slightly reduce as desired.
beulah
Even after going to 3 grocery stores, couldn't find granulated garlic or onion. Ended up skipping onion and bought something that *looked* like granulated garlic -- it was freeze dried garlic granules. They burnt to a crisp while the pork was roasting. The meat was fine but the burnt garlic was floating around in the drippings, which meant I couldn't add it to the gravy. Make sure you have the right kind of granules before making this.Also, I cosign on everything Jim Bettinger said.
Andrew
This recipe is easy to make, features a delicious crust on the pork, and uses an inexpensive cut of meat. Makes a fantastic family dinner.
Easy And Delicious
If you don't want it too spicy but with jalapeños flavor, I used 1 not 2. Everyone loved the juiciness of the pork with the gravy! Served with rice and gravy worked well with the rice too. Will definitely make it again.
Edward
This was very tasty and unusual. My roast didn’t have a full layer of fat, so it didn’t brown and crisp evenly like in the image. For the gravy, I added an extra jalapeño for more kick and a little bit of cheddar cuz why not. But that’s a personal preference.
Tom Kalagher
I had candied jalapenos on hand and used them instead of roasting them, WOW! This came out great.
Joe F
In my oven, it took 55minutes to reach 145F on a 2 1/2 lbs pork loin. Were these timing evem tested!?
ryan Grange
If you double the size of the meat, you’ll need to nearly double the cooking time to reach temperature!
jt
I made this exactly with no changes and only one addition. Because the tenderloin was in two thin pieces, I rubbed both and then lashed them on top of one another with twine to prevent them from drying out too much. The result was really outstanding— delicious, tender, juicy. The gravy was superb. And the recipe is easy,
Diana
Absolutely delicious! For just a few jalapenos, I roast them over an open flame, brush them with olive oil and cover them in a bowl with plastic wrap to "sweat" so the skin falls off easily, and remove the seeds. Much easier. I added pork juices to the roux, and served the sauce separately, with tiny potatoes roasted in duck fat, and asparagus. I have not had appetite for the last few weeks due to a nasty bronchitis, but I ate 3 thick slices of pork and veggies, and froze the remaining pork.
Jean
Substituted whole milk for half and half with no problem. Removed seeds and membranes from 3 halves of the two large jalapeños, which created a distinct but not overpowering heat.
eric
Very good. Took longer to cook. Don’t use all of roux. Take seeds from peppers
marty
Followed the recipe (other than when to roast jalapeños). Pork worked and so did gravy. But I found even with added jus from roast (pork was probably too lean), gravy needed more salt and then I added cumin and Spanish paprika for more flavor. Very much an easy comfort dinner.
Liz
This was great as written! I made it with chili powdered sweet potato fries and roasted asparagus which were all excellent with the white gravy on top! I also roasted the jalapeños with the meat as someone had suggested and used 3 of them instead of 2. I took the pork loin out of the oven at 140 and let it rest. It was a little dry, so next time I will take it out a bit sooner. Don't let that discourage you! It was very tasty! I am just giving feedback.
Janice
The pork loin came out really well, although it took longer - around an hour - to get to an internal temp of 145-150F. Very easy to do, uses pantry staples. The best part is the jalapeño “gravy”. More of a white sauce with spice; really delicious.
Griph
This was excellent - only change was roasting on a spit on Big Green Egg. Made the frijoles de fiesta for a side along with egg noodles. Unconventional but amazing.
David
I was intrigued by the jalapeño gravy. I bought whipping cream instead of half-n-half. The gravy came out almost like cheese dip! It was absolutely delicious. My thought is to thicken the ‘gravy’ a little more and use as a topping on carnitas, burritos, pulled pork, etc. I will make this many more times.
Somewhere In 413
I love this recipe and wanted to add that I normally lightly oil the roast then put the spices on a plate and roll the roast patting the spices onto the roast a few hours to 8 hours before I cook it. It adds to the flavor and I think tenderizes the roast as a dry brine. It is one of my favorite recipes. And yes I char and roast the jalapenos at the beginning and use all for the gravy as others have stated. And the gravy and leftover pork is great on biscuits, rolled up in tortillas, or
Private notes are only visible to you.