Pork Roast With Roasted Jalapeño Gravy Recipe (2024)

This was great as written! I made it with chili powdered sweet potato fries and roasted asparagus which were all excellent with the white gravy on top! I also roasted the jalapeños with the meat as someone had suggested and used 3 of them instead of 2. I took the pork loin out of the oven at 140 and let it rest. It was a little dry, so next time I will take it out a bit sooner. Don't let that discourage you! It was very tasty! I am just giving feedback.