Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (2024)

Making a traditional Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe from my Portuguese mother's recipe box. Arroz Doce as we say in Portugal, is a family tradition for every holiday season.

While my mom was here she decided to make my favorite Portuguese dessert. Which is never a disappointment and brings back many childhood memories. You see it is a very common dessert to bring to people's homes and celebrate any special occasion.



I love the creamy taste of the Rice Custard and when visiting Portugal, you will commonly see it on the menu or pick it up ready to go from the grocery store. Another thing that this dessert has is a little cinnamon on top.

I am not a fan of cinnamon so I left it out. It is very easy to make and I usually have all the ingredients at home so if I ever have to just whip it up for a craving or a get-together, I’m always prepared to make this Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe.

List of Ingredients

Rice, Dynasty Jasmine Rice 2 lbs Bag

Salt, Sherpa Pink Himalayan Salt

Lemon, fresh peelthe size of your thumb

Water, use Spring water or a filter, the tap will affect the taste

3cupsmilk, Whole Milk

1tspvanilla, Madagascar Vanilla Beans

⅔cupsugar, Florida Crystals Organic Cane Sugar

2egg yolks

Step by Step - Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe

I always pick my bowls in advance and set them on the table so when I'm done with everything I just pour them right into the bowls or into a glass pie dish.

1. Add the water, salt, a wedge of lemon, a stick of cinnamon, and rice into a pot to start cooking the rice slowly for about 15 minutes.

2. Add the milk slowly as the rice cooks and stir.

3. Once the rice starts to cook add the sugar and mix, in a separate bowl mix the egg yolk, vanilla, and milk and stir.

4. Turn your heat down and add the mixture to the rice in the pot while mixing steadily and fast so as not to cook the egg yolk and have a custard base.

5. Pour the rice into a pie dish or bowl and let the rice cool. About 4 hours.

6. Top with fruit or cinnamon.

Variations

You can always add a little anise to the rice once it's done cooking with raisins for a little extra in the Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe. Also, a little sprinkle of cinnamon is traditional before serving.

Ways to Serve

I like to serve it with fresh fruit on the side such as mangos, strawberries or even green grapes. I tend to spoon it into a bowl and serve it with fruit on top.

Tip

When cooking the rice, I tend to watch it cook so not to overcook it. I also rinse my rice under cold water, it helps it to cook it better and holds the shape of the grain,

Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe Lizzy Cascalheira Recipe from Portugal! Making a traditional, gluten-free Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe for dessert is so easy. It's quick and easy to make and a must in my family for Easter Sunday. 4.24 from 30 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine Portuguese Servings 14 Calories 125 kcal Ingredients 1 cup rice Jasmine Rice

1 tsp salt

1 lemon, peel size of your thumb

4 cups water

3 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

⅔ cup sugar

2 egg yolks Instructions Cooking Rice Add the 4 cups of water, salt, a wedge of lemon, with a stick of cinnamon into the pot along with the rice.

Add rice and let it start cooking the rice for about 15 minutes.

Add the 2 cup of room temperature milk slowly as the rice cooks and stir quickly.

Once the rice starts to cook add the sugar and mix everything together.

Turn heat down to medium and stir as it cooks. About 20 minutes until you see this creamy looking rice. Custard Mix In a separate bowl mix the egg yolk, vanilla and 1 cup of milk and stir.

Turn your heat down and add the mixture to the rice in the pot while mixing steadily and fast so not to cook the egg yolk and have a lumpy custard base.

Pour the rice into a pie dish and let the rice cool. About 4 hours

Top with fruit or cinnamon Notes When cooking the rice, I tend to watch it cook so not to over cook and burn at the bottom

I also rinse my rice under cold water, it helps not become too starchy.

Cinnamon is the most common top for in Portugal but I am not a fan so I like fruit of raisins on top. Nutrition Serving: 770gCalories: 125kcalCarbohydrates: 23gProtein: 3gFat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 33mgSodium: 360mgPotassium: 87mgFiber: 1gSugar: 12gVitamin A: 122IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 68mgIron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

