Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (2024)

Published: Modified: by Lizzy

Making a traditional Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe from my Portuguese mother's recipe box. Arroz Doce as we say in Portugal, is a family tradition for every holiday season.

While my mom was here she decided to make my favorite Portuguese dessert. Which is never a disappointment and brings back many childhood memories. You see it is a very common dessert to bring to people's homes and celebrate any special occasion.


I love the creamy taste of the Rice Custard and when visiting Portugal, you will commonly see it on the menu or pick it up ready to go from the grocery store. Another thing that this dessert has is a little cinnamon on top.

I am not a fan of cinnamon so I left it out. It is very easy to make and I usually have all the ingredients at home so if I ever have to just whip it up for a craving or a get-together, I’m always prepared to make this Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe.

List of Ingredients

These are the brands that I prefer in my cooking, in my list on Amazon to check out.

  • Rice, Dynasty Jasmine Rice 2 lbs Bag
  • Salt, Sherpa Pink Himalayan Salt
  • Lemon, fresh peelthe size of your thumb
  • Water, use Spring water or a filter, the tap will affect the taste
  • 3cupsmilk, Whole Milk
  • 1tspvanilla, Madagascar Vanilla Beans
  • ⅔cupsugar, Florida Crystals Organic Cane Sugar
  • 2egg yolks

Step by Step - Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe

I always pick my bowls in advance and set them on the table so when I'm done with everything I just pour them right into the bowls or into a glass pie dish.

1. Add the water, salt, a wedge of lemon, a stick of cinnamon, and rice into a pot to start cooking the rice slowly for about 15 minutes.
2. Add the milk slowly as the rice cooks and stir.

3. Once the rice starts to cook add the sugar and mix, in a separate bowl mix the egg yolk, vanilla, and milk and stir.
4. Turn your heat down and add the mixture to the rice in the pot while mixing steadily and fast so as not to cook the egg yolk and have a custard base.
5. Pour the rice into a pie dish or bowl and let the rice cool. About 4 hours.
6. Top with fruit or cinnamon.

Variations

You can always add a little anise to the rice once it's done cooking with raisins for a little extra in the Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe. Also, a little sprinkle of cinnamon is traditional before serving.

Ways to Serve

I like to serve it with fresh fruit on the side such as mangos, strawberries or even green grapes. I tend to spoon it into a bowl and serve it with fruit on top.

Tip

When cooking the rice, I tend to watch it cook so not to overcook it. I also rinse my rice under cold water, it helps it to cook it better and holds the shape of the grain,

Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe

Lizzy Cascalheira

Recipe from Portugal! Making a traditional, gluten-free Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe for dessert is so easy. It's quick and easy to make and a must in my family for Easter Sunday.

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 50 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine Portuguese

Servings 14

Calories 125 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rice Jasmine Rice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 lemon, peel size of your thumb
  • 4 cups water
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • cup sugar
  • 2 egg yolks

Instructions

Cooking Rice

  • Add the 4 cups of water, salt, a wedge of lemon, with a stick of cinnamon into the pot along with the rice.

  • Add rice and let it start cooking the rice for about 15 minutes.

  • Add the 2 cup of room temperature milk slowly as the rice cooks and stir quickly.

  • Once the rice starts to cook add the sugar and mix everything together.

  • Turn heat down to medium and stir as it cooks. About 20 minutes until you see this creamy looking rice.

Custard Mix

  • In a separate bowl mix the egg yolk, vanilla and 1 cup of milk and stir.

  • Turn your heat down and add the mixture to the rice in the pot while mixing steadily and fast so not to cook the egg yolk and have a lumpy custard base.

  • Pour the rice into a pie dish and let the rice cool. About 4 hours

  • Top with fruit or cinnamon

Notes

  • When cooking the rice, I tend to watch it cook so not to over cook and burn at the bottom
  • I also rinse my rice under cold water, it helps not become too starchy.
  • Cinnamon is the most common top for in Portugal but I am not a fan so I like fruit of raisins on top.

Nutrition

Serving: 770gCalories: 125kcalCarbohydrates: 23gProtein: 3gFat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 33mgSodium: 360mgPotassium: 87mgFiber: 1gSugar: 12gVitamin A: 122IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 68mgIron: 1mg

  1. Erika

    Hi Lizzy! In the middle of making this and it mentions vanilla, but vanilla isn’t mentioned in the ingredient list. How much vanilla?

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      Oh I'm so sorry! 1 tsp of vanilla or 1 vanilla bean. Hope you enjoy!

      Reply

  2. Amy

    Are we talking about long grain or short grain rice??

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      Hi Amy - I use Jasmine Rice and I prefer the brand Dynasty Jasmine Rice. Let me know how it turns out. Oxox Lizzy

      Reply

  3. Lisa Ann

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (14)
    Tried this last night and it was delicious, thanks for sharing!

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      So glad you loved it. xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

  4. Maria

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (15)
    I wonder if you can put raisins in while the rice is cooking?

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      I have made it with raisins and put them closer to the end of cooking time. xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

  5. Liza

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (16)
    I love this recipe, thank you for sharing

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      Thank you hope you enjoy, xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

  6. Cheryl

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (17)
    What a wonderful dish from Mom

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      Thank you hope you enjoy, xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

  7. Maria

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (18)
    I can't wait to make this on the weekend.

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      Thank you hope you enjoy, xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

  8. Lizzy

    Portuguese Rice Custard Recipe (19)
    did your mom live in Portugal?

    Reply

  9. Sue Dalton

    Is it 2 or 3 cups of milk? You have 3 as a listed ingredient, but it says 2 in the making the recipe section. Thank you, I cant wait to try this!

    Reply

    • Lizzy

      In a separate bowl mix the egg yolk, vanilla and 1 cup of milk and stir, then it is mixed together. That way the egg does not cook in the rice mix but gradually is introduced. So it's 3 cups total but 2 for the rice first. Hope that helps, xoxo Lizzy

      Reply

Leave a Reply

