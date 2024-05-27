Potato and Leek Soup Recipe (2024)

THIS POTATO LEEK SOUP IS MEGA CREAMY (WITHOUT ANY HEAVY CREAM!), COMFORTING, FLAVORFUL AND SO EASY!

This Potato Leek Soup recipe is SO lusciously rich and velvety, you won’t believe it’s low fat without any cheese or cream! Most importantly, you won’t believe how deeply satisfying, cozy and comforting it is. This Potato Leek Soup is made with fragrant leeks simmered with buttery potatoes, chicken broth, aromatics and seasonings, then pureed together to create the ultimate satisfying comfort food. It’s guaranteed to satisfy your warm creamy soup cravings – without ANY guilt! This Leek and Potato Soup also reheats beautifully for stress free dinners or lunches throughout the week.

Cozy and comforting Leek Potato Soup

PotatoLeek Soup has to be one of our all-time favorite soups. It’s a creamy, comforting hug of velvetygoodness bursting with layersof flavor with minimal effort that you will crave. It truly is one of life’s greatest culinary pleasures– and now you can enjoy it even more because this recipe is made withoutany cream! It tastes beautifullydecadent and restaurant elegant but is naturally thickened by its own pureewhich means you can slurp on and on and on…

More REASONS TO LOVE THIS POTATO LEEK SOUP RECIPE:

Quick and easy: This Leek and Potato Soup does require some chopping but then it’s just sauté, dump and simmer! It can be on your table in less than 45 minutes (15 of those minutes are hands-off simmering), and even quicker depending on your knife skills.

Thick and creamy: It's a happy day when you can enjoy a soup that's creamyandhealthy. I have "lightened up versions" of Potato Soup , Broccoli Soup and Tomato Soup but they still have cheese and/or half and half. But this Potato Leek Soup recipe joins my Cauliflower Soup and my Butternut Squash Soup without any cream – just pureed soup to rich and creamy splendor. YAY for guilt free comfort food that will fill you up without weighing you down!

Flavorful: Leeks and potatoes are meant for each other! Leeks with their mild tangy, onion-like flavor and potatoes with their natural buttery sweetness. Still, if not made right, Leek and PotatoSoup can be bland and boring – so it's important to build layers of flavor and generously season the soup. First, we sweat the leeks, carrots, and celery together to intensify the aromatic, sweet, onion flavors. Next, the veggies and potatoes are cooked with chicken broth and a bevy of seasonings so they actually drink up the flavor and finally everything is pureed together into one bowl of flavorful, creamy YUM.

Customizable: This Potato and Leek Soup is delicious in its simplicity (I honestly just add fresh chives) but you can also create a "Potato Soup Bar" so everyone can customize their soup with options such as chives, green onions, fresh parsley, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, bacon, turkey bacon, broccoli, sour cream, Greek yogurt, chili powder, cayenne pepper, etc.

Crowd pleaser: Everyone LOVES creamy Leek and Potato Soup which is always a dinner-time win! Even your pickiest eater will be clamoring for more!

Everyone LOVES creamy Leek and Potato Soup which is always a dinner-time win! Even your pickiest eater will be clamoring for more! Less Expensive: Potatoes are very inexpensive so you can make a hearty pot full to feed the entire family at the fraction of the price of dining out.

Potatoes are very inexpensive so you can make a hearty pot full to feed the entire family at the fraction of the price of dining out. Make Ahead:This Potato Leek Soup recipe can be made days in advance because the leftovers taste even better! Simply reheat on the stove or in the crockpot when ready to serve.

What is the origin of potato leek soup?

Thereare countless variations of potato soup, so where does potato LEEK soup comefrom? It is generally agreed upon thatPotato Leek Soup comes to us from Wales where it is simply called Leek Soup orcawl cennin in Welsh. It is an inexpensive, nutritious mealutilizing the hearty potato crop in which leeks are sautéed then combined withpotatoes, chicken broth and often heavy cream.

Potato Leek Soup, orpotage parmentier, is also a French classic with plenty of heavy cream and some argue that it originated in France. It is the base of many other French Soups, for example, add watercress forpotage au cresson, or serve it chilled forvichyssoise (named for Vichy, France, and the French Vichy regime).

Of course, Irish Potato Leek Soup is a classic and Scotland has their own version calledTattie and Leek; inRomania, it’s known asCiorbă de praz. So, it seems the humble potato has transformed into a worldwide Leek and Potato Soup phenomenon – for good reason. But, no matter the origin, serve it up with some crusty bread and you will be grateful that someone, somewhere, invented Leek and Potato Soup.

Leek and Potato Soup ingredients

Leeks: if you aren’t familiar with cooking with leeks, don’t be intimidated! They are accessible at every grocery store and easy to work with – I’ve also included step-by step instructions below. Leeks are in the onion family and boast a mild, subtly sweet, tangy flavor. To me, they look like giant green onions, but instead of cooking with the top of the onions, you discard the top dark green stalk and use just the white and light green parts below.

Yukon Gold Potatoes : emerge tender, creamy, naturally buttery and melt-in-your-mouth – please DO NOT substitute with Russets.

: emerge tender, creamy, naturally buttery and melt-in-your-mouth – please DO NOT substitute with Russets. Carrots and celery: are part of the flavor base of all great soups (called mirepoix when combined with onions) and add a complex level of flavor that is absolute essential when using so few ingredients. Please don’t skip them or you will be missing out on layers of flavor!

are part of the flavor base of all great soups (called mirepoix when combined with onions) and add a complex level of flavor that is absolute essential when using so few ingredients. Please don’t skip them or you will be missing out on layers of flavor! Butter: I love the added flavor butyou can substitute with olive oil for a vegan soup.

I love the added flavor butyou can substitute with olive oil for a vegan soup. Olive oil: you can substitute with your preferred cooking oil if you wish.

you can substitute with your preferred cooking oil if you wish. Chicken broth: I prefer chicken broth over vegetable broth because it has more flavor.

I prefer chicken broth over vegetable broth because it has more flavor. Salt and pepper: Potato Leek Soup requires a significant amount of salt and pepper to awaken the rest of the flavors. If you feel like the soup is missing something at the end of cooking, it probably just needs more salt or pepper – so adjust to taste.

Potato Leek Soup requires a significant amount of salt and pepper to awaken the rest of the flavors. If you feel like the soup is missing something at the end of cooking, it probably just needs more salt or pepper – so adjust to taste. Herbs: dried parsley, dried thyme, dried oregano and dried rosemary add subtle earthy, herby flavor.

dried parsley, dried thyme, dried oregano and dried rosemary add subtle earthy, herby flavor. Chicken bouillon: adds a salty flavor and is crucial in my opinion. If you want to skip it, you will need to add more salt to taste. 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder is two cubes chicken bouillon. You may also use better than bouillon.

adds a salty flavor and is crucial in my opinion. If you want to skip it, you will need to add more salt to taste. 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder is two cubes chicken bouillon. You may also use better than bouillon. Lemon Juice: just a splash is added at the very end for touch of bright acidity. It will not make your Leek and Potato Soup taste lemony – it just awakens the rest of the flavors.

Can I use Russet Potatoes?

Technically you can use Russet potatoes, but that doesn’t mean you should. The end result will be inferior in both flavor and texture to using Yukon golds potatoes. Yukon gold potatoes boast superior flavor and smoother texture. They also hold up better if you don’t want to puree your entire soup (I always leave some buttery potato chunks), as opposed to Russet which can disintegrate and become mealy.

HOW MANY POTATOES IS TWO POUNDS?

For this Potato and Leek Soup recipe, youwill need two pounds Yukon gold potatoes. This is about four medium sizepotatoes. Potatoes vary in size, so I suggest weighing them on theproduce scale just to be safe. You can use more or less potatoes, but itwill affect the ratio to other ingredients.

CAN I MAKE VEGAN POTATO LEEK SOUP?

Absolutely! Simply substitute the butter with oil, omit the chicken bouillon and replace the chicken broth with vegetable stock. You will want to add additional salt to taste due to the absence of the salty bouillon.

IS POTATO LEEK SOUP GLUTEN FREE?

Yes! This Leek andPotato Soup doesn’t use any flour or other thickeners to thicken the soup. Therest of the ingredients are just seasonings, veggies and broth!

How to prep leeks for Potato and Leek Soup

Prepping leeks for Potato Leek Soup is very simple. First, you’ll want to chop off the top dark green stalks and keep only the white and light green bottom portion. Next, it is important to clean the leeks because they grow underground and can be hiding lots of sand and dirt in between their layers. Slicing the leeks a few times lengthwise exposes the layers and allows us to thoroughly clean them before chopping. Here’s how:

Cut off top and bottom of leeks. Slice the roots off of the leaks (which allows them to separate) then chop off the top dark green stalks. You will keep the bottom white and light green parts of the leeks. The top dark green stalks are tougher and can bitter tasting. You can discard the dark green portion or refrigerate or freeze for making stock.

Sliceleeks. Slicethe remaining stalks in half lengthwise, then in half again to create 4 piecesper leek.

Wash leeks. Add sliced leeks to a bowl of cold water and stir them around to separate them from each other and to dislodge any dirt. Just swirling them around should loosen them, but you’ll want to pull apart any layers that may be stuck together to remove any hidden dirt. Scoop them out with a fine mesh sieve, and be amazed at how much dirt has sunk to the bottom of your bowl!

Chop leeks. Chop the leeks thinly cross-wise. Now you’reall ready to use your leeks!

How to make Potato Leek Soup

Step 1: Sweat leeks and vegetables. First, we build flavor by sweating the aromatics. Sweating is a process in which vegetables soften and sweeten instead of turning golden and nutty. This will enhance the natural sweetness of the leeks.

Melt the butter in the olive oil over medium-low heat in a Dutch oven or large soup pot. Add the leeks, carrots and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, about 10 minutes. If the leeks or onions are turning brown, then lower the heat. Once they’re translucent, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Step 2: Simmer the soup. Add the potatoes, broth, chicken bouillon and all remaining seasonings. Cover pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer an additional 10-15 minutes, until potatoes are soft. It is better for your potatoes to be on the softer side than the firmer side so they puree easily and become mega creamy.

Step 3: Purée the soup. Working in batches if necessary, remove desired amount of soup to a high-powered blender, don’t fill blender more than ⅓ way full or it can overflow and explode. For a smooth soup, puree all of the soup; for a chunkier soup, don’t puree all of the soup. Blend until very smooth, being careful to let smoke escape the blender or it will explode. You can do this by leaving the blender cap open and covering with a paper towel or loose dishtowel. You may also use an immersion blender but I don’t find the soup gets as smooth.

Step 4: Add soup to pot. Pour pureed soup back into pot and whisk in lemon juice. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

CAN I PREP LEEK and POTATO SOUP AHEAD OF TIME?

Yes! You can prep all of the ingredientsa day ahead of time so dinner can come together in a flash! Here’s how:

Veggies: chop the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic and place them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

chop the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic and place them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Potatoes: peel and chop the potatoes; submerge in water, cover and refrigerate to prevent them from browning due to oxidation. This works like a charm!

peel and chop the potatoes; submerge in water, cover and refrigerate to prevent them from browning due to oxidation. This works like a charm! Seasonings:you can measure out all of the seasonings and store them in a plastic aright bag.

CAN I MAKE POTATO LEEK SOUP RECIPE AHEAD OF TIME?

Yes! The flavors of this Potato Leek Soup recipe only get better the next day so it is great to make ahead and also makes great leftovers.

Can I make Potato and Leek Soup in the crockpot?

A large part of the flavor in this Leek and Potato Soup comes from sweating the leeks, so I recommend making Potato Soup on the stove. If you would like a crockpot potato soup, you can check out this fabulous potato soup recipe instead.

Potato Leek Soup Recipe tips

Use correct potatoes. Use Yukon gold potatoes and NOT Russets for their superior flavor and texture. Your soup will not be as creamy if you use Russets.

Use Yukon gold potatoes and NOT Russets for their superior flavor and texture. Your soup will not be as creamy if you use Russets. Chop potatoes uniformly . Chop the potatoes uniform ally so they cook in the same amount of time.

. Chop the potatoes uniform ally so they cook in the same amount of time. Shortcut food processor. You can use your food processor for the celery, carrots and even the leeks.

You can use your food processor for the celery, carrots and even the leeks. Don’t brown leeks. The key to bringing out the sweet flavor of the leeks is to sweat them without browning – if the leeks are turning brown, then lower the heat.

The key to bringing out the sweet flavor of the leeks is to sweat them without browning – if the leeks are turning brown, then lower the heat. Cook until potatoes are very tender. It is better for your potatoes to be on the softer side than the firmer side so they puree easily and become mega creamy.

It is better for your potatoes to be on the softer side than the firmer side so they puree easily and become mega creamy. Use your blender. You can use an immersion blender, but I find a high-powered blender results in a smoother soup.

You can use an immersion blender, but I find a high-powered blender results in a smoother soup. Let steam escape. The hot steam continuously released from the soup can cause your blender to explode if it doesn’t have a release so take care you either leave the blender cap off and cover the opening with a paper towel or lift a corner of the blender and cover with a paper towel.

The hot steam continuously released from the soup can cause your blender to explode if it doesn’t have a release so take care you either leave the blender cap off and cover the opening with a paper towel or lift a corner of the blender and cover with a paper towel. Choose consistency . The consistency of the Leek and Potato Soup is completely up to you! I like to leave part of the soup whole so I get bites of tender potatoes swaddled in the velvety broth.

. The consistency of the Leek and Potato Soup is completely up to you! I like to leave part of the soup whole so I get bites of tender potatoes swaddled in the velvety broth. Salt as needed. Potatoes need a lot of salt so if your finished soup feels like it’s missing something, it is probably salt.

How to make this Potato and Leek Soup thick and creamy

This Potato Leek Soup shouldn’t require anythickening. Just blend the soup in your blender or use an immersion blender andthe softened potatoes will create a lusciously, thick and creamy soup. If you puree less of your soup, you may beleft with a slightly thinner soup, but this is what I always do and never haveto thicken it. Still, if you would athicker soup, cornstarch works beautifully:

Remove about ⅓ cup pureed soup and whisk in 1 tablespooncornstarch with a fork until smooth then whisk it back into the soup.

Simmer until thickened to desired consistency.

If you would like an even thicker soup,repeat.

How to thin out Leek Potato Soup

This Leek and Potato Soup is on the luxuriously thick side but it easy to thin to desired consistency by stirring in additional chicken broth.

How to serve this Potato and Leek Soup Recipe

This Leek and Potato Soup is SO good all on its own or it provides the perfect base to add toppings and add-ins to mix up the flavor profile. Here are just a few ideas:

chives

green onions

fresh parsley, rosemary and/or thyme

sharp cheddar cheese

blue cheese

bacon

sour cream or Greek yogurt

crackers

croutons

chili powder or cayenne

What to serve with Potato Leek Soup

Main dishes to serve with Leek Potato Soup

This easy Potato Leek Soup can be a meal allin itself, or a side to a main protein or sandwich. It goes well with:

Side dishes to serve with Potato and Leek Soup

I love serving Potato Leek Soup with a bigchunk of bread and green salad. It also goes well with:

BREAD. I love mopping up soup with a hearty piece of bread. This soup is delicious with grilled cheese (try Gruyere or Gouda!), garlic bread, breadsticks , dinner rolls or. sweet moist cornbread .

I love mopping up soup with a hearty piece of bread. This soup is delicious with grilled cheese (try Gruyere or Gouda!), , or. . ROASTED VEGETABLES . Although this Potato Leek Soup boasts hidden veggies, its soothing warm creaminess is delightfully complimented by nutty, crisp tender roasted veggies such as roasted cauliflower , roasted broccoli , r oasted carrots , Brussels sprouts or roasted asparagus .

. Although this Potato Leek Soup boasts hidden veggies, its soothing warm creaminess is delightfully complimented by nutty, crisp tender roasted veggies such as , , , or . SALAD. Soup and salads are a match made in heaven! I love pairing this soup with Wedge Salad , Strawberry Salad , Fall Salad , Apple Salad , Pear Salad or Cucumber Tomato Salad .

HOW TO STORE POTATO LEEK SOUP?

Transfer Potato Leek Soup to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to five days. It will thicken upon standing, so you may want to whisk in a splash of milk before reheating.

How to reheat Potato and Leek Soup

Crockpot: Transfer soup to a slow cooker and heat on low for 1-2 hours or until heated through.

Transfer soup to a slow cooker and heat on low for 1-2 hours or until heated through. Stove: Transfer soup to a Dutch oven or soup pot and warm over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until heated through.

Transfer soup to a Dutch oven or soup pot and warm over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until heated through. Microwave:For smaller batches or individual servings, transfer soup to a microwave-safe dish, cover with a microwave-safe lid or paper towel. Microwave for 2 minutes, stir, then continue to microwave for 30-second intervals, if needed.

Can I freeze Leek and Potato Soup?

No, I do NOT recommend freezing Potato Leek Soup.Potatoes don’t freeze and can become a mealy, grainy texture.

More like this Potato Leek Soup Recipe

©Carlsbad Cravingsby CarlsbadCravings.com

Leek Potato Soup This Potato Leek Soup recipe is SO lusciously rich and velvety, you won’t believe it’s low fat without any cheese or cream! Most importantly, you won’t believe how deeply satisfying, cozy and comforting it is. This Potato Leek Soup is made with fragrant leeks simmered with buttery potatoes, chicken broth, aromatics and seasonings, then pureed together to create the ultimate satisfying comfort food. It’s guaranteed to satisfy your warm creamy soup cravings – without ANY guilt! This Leek and Potato Soup also reheats beautifully for stress free dinners or lunches throughout the week. Servings: 6 servings Total Time: 45 minutes mins Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 30 minutes mins Save This Recipe To Your Recipe Box You can now create an account on our site and save your favorite recipes all in one place! Print RecipePin RecipeSave Recipe Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 large leeks

2 medium carrots diced

2 stalks celery diced

4-6 cloves garlic minced

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes peeled, chopped (about 1/4-½ inch)

5 cups low sodium chicken broth

1-2 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 tsp EACH dried thyme, dried oregano, rosemary

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice Instructions Slice the roots off of the leaks then chop off the top dark green stalks; discard. Slice the remaining white/light green stalks in half lengthwise, then in half again (see photos in post). Add sliced leeks to a bowl of cold water and stir them around to separate them from each other and to dislodge any dirt. Scoop them out with a fine mesh sieve, dry, thinly slice and set aside.

Melt the butter in the olive oil over medium-low heat in a Dutch oven or large soup pot. Add the leeks, carrots and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, about 10 minutes (we are sweating the vegetables, the leeks should not brown). Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds.

Add the potatoes, broth, chicken bouillon and all remaining seasonings. Cover pot, leaving just a crack open, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer an additional 10-15 minutes, until potatoes are soft. Discard bay leaves.

Working in batches, remove desired amount of soup to a high-powered blender, don’t fill blender more than ⅓ way full or it can overflow and explode. For a smooth soup, puree all of the soup; for a chunkier soup, don’t puree all of the soup. Blend until very smooth, being careful to let smoke escape the blender or it will explode. You can do this by leaving the blender cap open and covering with a paper towel or loose dishtowel. You may also use an immersion blender but I don’t find the soup gets as smooth.

Pour pureed soup back into pot and stir in lemon juice. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Notes TIPS AND TRICKS Use correct potatoes. Use Yukon gold potatoes and NOT Russets for their superior flavor and texture. Your soup will not be as creamy if you use Russets.

Use Yukon gold potatoes and NOT Russets for their superior flavor and texture. Your soup will not be as creamy if you use Russets. Chop potatoes uniformly . Chop the potatoes uniform ally so they cook in the same amount of time.

. Chop the potatoes uniform ally so they cook in the same amount of time. Shortcut food processor. You can use your food processor for the celery, carrots and even the leeks.

You can use your food processor for the celery, carrots and even the leeks. Multi-task. I sweat the leeks, carrots and celery while I'm peeling and chopping my potatoes. This saves 10 minutes of prep time! Just make sure you still stir your veggies occasionally.

I sweat the leeks, carrots and celery while I'm peeling and chopping my potatoes. This saves 10 minutes of prep time! Just make sure you still stir your veggies occasionally. Don’t brown leeks. The key to bringing out the sweet flavor of the leeks is to sweat them without browning - if the leeks are turning brown, then lower the heat.

The key to bringing out the sweet flavor of the leeks is to sweat them without browning - if the leeks are turning brown, then lower the heat. Cook until potatoes are very tender. It is better for your potatoes to be on the softer side than the firmer side so they puree easily and become mega creamy.

It is better for your potatoes to be on the softer side than the firmer side so they puree easily and become mega creamy. Use your blender. You can use an immersion blender, but I find a high-powered blender results in a smoother soup.

You can use an immersion blender, but I find a high-powered blender results in a smoother soup. Let steam escape. The hot steam continuously released from the soup can cause your blender to explode if it doesn’t have a release so take care you either leave the blender cap off and cover the opening with a paper towel or lift a corner of the blender and cover with a paper towel.

The hot steam continuously released from the soup can cause your blender to explode if it doesn’t have a release so take care you either leave the blender cap off and cover the opening with a paper towel or lift a corner of the blender and cover with a paper towel. Choose consistency . The consistency of the Leek and Potato Soup is completely up to you! I like to leave part of the soup whole so I get bites of tender potatoes swaddled in the velvety broth.

. The consistency of the Leek and Potato Soup is completely up to you! I like to leave part of the soup whole so I get bites of tender potatoes swaddled in the velvety broth. Salt as needed. Potatoes need a lot of salt so if your finished soup feels like it’s missing something, it is probably salt. PREP AHEAD Yes! You can prep all of the ingredients a day ahead of time so dinner can come together in a flash! Here’s how: Veggies: chop the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic and place them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

chop the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic and place them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Potatoes: peel and chop the potatoes; submerge in water, cover and refrigerate to prevent them from browning due to oxidation. This works like a charm!

peel and chop the potatoes; submerge in water, cover and refrigerate to prevent them from browning due to oxidation. This works like a charm! Seasonings:you can measure out all of the seasonings and store them in a plastic aright bag. STORAGE Transfer Potato Leek Soup to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to five days. It will thicken upon standing, so you may want to whisk in a splash of milk before reheating. MAKE AHEAD The flavors of this Potato Leek Soup recipe only get better the next day so it is great to make ahead and also makes great leftovers. HOW TO I REHEAT Crockpot: Transfer soup to a slow cooker and heat on low for 1-2 hours or until heated through.

Transfer soup to a slow cooker and heat on low for 1-2 hours or until heated through. Stove: Transfer soup to a Dutch oven or soup pot and warm over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until heated through.

Transfer soup to a Dutch oven or soup pot and warm over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until heated through. Microwave:For smaller batches or individual servings, transfer soup to a microwave-safe dish, cover with a microwave-safe lid or paper towel. Microwave for 2 minutes, stir, then continue to microwave for 30-second intervals, if needed. Follow Me On Pinterest! Never Miss a Craving









Carlsbad Cravings© Original