Potato, Corn, and Leek Chowder Recipe (2024)

Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2022
It definitely needed spicing up. I added cumin and a bit of red pepper plus more salt to help it along. At the end I added powdered garlic. Mmmmm, much better. It got very thick so added another cup of soup. JanG
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2013
Great comfort soup on a cold, rainy night! Garlic and hot pepper flakes added to the flavor. I used plain soy milk since we are avoiding dairy and water sauted the veggies rather than using the oil and butter to reduce fat calories.
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2013
Outstanding -- with modifications. First, this recipe needs some spice. I included two cloves of garlic and half an onion from the start. Also, food processing definitely speeds up preparation of ingredients, so I recommend that as well. AND you'll get a creamier texture. I don't have fresh corn, so I used canned creamed corn and kernel corn. Honestly, I would just recommend using two cans of the creamed corn -- it's tasty. I subbed baking potatoes. I added bay leaf, lots of salt, a few jigs of bitters and worcestershire, red pepper flakes, black pepper, and cayenne. I added more potato and water than the recipe called for since I had more veggies. Now it's almost done and the flavor is right on!
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2012
This is such a versatile recipe. I thickened the soup up by pureeing 2 cups and adding it back to the pot. Smoked paprika also makes a nice flavour. I'm wondering if it would add flavour if I included a bay leaf next time. Seafood would also make a nice addition. I'm wondering if this would work in the crockpot.
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2012
I've been making this one for a while and it is always a big hit for Sunday football in Chicago! I add fresh garlic for a little more flavor and always top with sharp cheddar. I also tried it with fresh sweet corn this time - what a difference! To thicken it up a bit - just before soup is done put a few cups into a blender to blend the potatoes then return to pot. Makes it rich and creamy but you still have lots of potato chunks left.
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2012
This is a family favorite! I included this recipe in my new weekly menu planning blog, rainbowdelicious.com with a link back to this page. Thank you!
Rating: 3 stars
02/16/2012
A good winter weekend lunch recipe. If you use fresh corn, you may want to saute it for a few mintues with the other vegetables. The fresh corn I had was a bit too "crunchy" in the soup. I think a little chopped bacon would be good on top. This was my first time cooking with leeks, and I can't wait to use them again.
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2011
Solid recipe. I used Chilies in lieu of red bell. I only had 1% milk so I and added about 1/4 C cheddar cheese, it was just enough to add a touch more creaminess.
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2011
This is a superb soup with a few changes to intensify the flavor. I used 2% milk and russet potatoes, some Anaheim pepper along with red bell, a good heaping teaspoon of smoked paprika, and an all-natural chicken bouillon base instead of salt. Simmered without a lid and served with cheese toast and a simple green salad with orange slices and viniagrette.
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2011
As a culinary student, I make this soup A LOT (because I can practice several different knife cuts on the various veggies). I eat it myself and give it to friends and family, and everyone always loves it.
Rating: 1 stars
11/14/2010
This is not good The parsely interfers with the leek - need bacon, garlic, onion. Barf !!
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2010
A friend of mine made this recipe for some friends and I. It was absolutely fabulous! I couldn't wait to get home and make it for my family. My husband and son absolutely loved it too. I have made it twice in the last week - it's that good!!
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2010
Absolutely loved this recipe. Did tweak it a little by cooking the potatoes longer than indicated and added about 1 cup of half n half with an additional tablespoon of flour mixed into the half n half. Made it richer. Also added additional pepper and 5 strips of bacon that were fried, drained and crumbled up. Would like to make it with some fresh crab next time. Good special occasion dish too.
Melmay
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2010
I really liked this recipe and it was so easy to make. It was good after it was made, but it was much better the next day. If you want some comfort food, this recipe is the way to go. I agree with some people that it use a little hot sauce, but it's still good without it.
Rating: 1 stars
11/22/2009
I found that the leek overpowered all the other ingredients. I like onion very much, but for some reason I do not care for a strong leek flavor. Right after I made it, I thought it tasted like floury leek soup, but I put it in the fridge and let it sit; the next day I added homemade vegetable stock, other vegetables and some crumbled gorgonzola and used it as the base for a potato-corn vegetable soup, which did taste good, since the leeks seemed to lose some of their punch over time. I would not make this recipe again, however.
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2009
This is a real winner. So easy and tasty. I used the small peg frozen white corn instead of fresh, added mushrooms, and a little Tabasco to spice it up a little. This will be a regular on a cool night.
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2009
This recipe is very good, and easy to make. Minor modifications made it better - I left out the peppers, as I don't like them, added four cooked and crumbled bacon strips and stirred in 16 oz. of crab meat about 15 minutes before serving. The addition of the crab makes it a delicious and filling main course soup.
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2009
This was delicious. The only change I made was to add 1/2 cup of thick-sliced, chopped, pepper bacon with the leek, celery and red pepper. The bacon I buy has very little fat, so I didn't precook the bacon and drain off the fat. I will definitely make this again. Do not cover while cooking.
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2009
Very good and easy to make. I used a combination of buttermilk and nonfat milk because that's what I had, and the buttermilk added to the flavor. I also added some paprika and white pepper for flavor. Nicely subtle flavor and robust soup.
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2009
I thought this was excellent, but I am also a huge leek fan to begin with. I used fat free milk and veggie broth, because that's what I had and it turned out great. I think I may have dipped my immersion blender in there to thicken it up, but I can't remember for sure.
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2009
Very good, but it does need some hot sauce as recommended. Some additional seasoning may also help, but we're watching our salt intake so the hot sauce worked well.
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2009
My family loved it. We try to limit dairy so I substituted Rice Dream for the Milk, increased the flour to 4T and added a homemade Cajun Seasoning. Worked Great!
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2008
Really good as written. Served it for dinner and even the two year old liked it.
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
This is one of the best soups I have made. I found that it took about 25 minutes for the potatoes to be tender enough, and I diced them fairly small. I would say that if you dice them any larger than 1/2 inch, you'll be cooking it for longer than 25 minutes. Since commenters said they felt it was more the consistency of soup than chowder, I added an additional 2 tbsp. flour and that did the trick. The fresh corn is a delicious touch. Frozen just doesn't have the same taste as fresh. I used home-made chicken broth that I had frozen after cooking chicken. It added a really nice extra dimension to the flavor.
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2008
My husband, a trained chef, proclaimed this to be one of his most favorite things I have made for him. I have no idea how one of the other reviewers thought it was too bland. I thought it was creamy, soothing and delicious. It was also E-A-S-Y. I did add some chopped up bacon and lots more pepper to this before serving! I am thinking of how I can play with the ingredients to make different types of chowders using the basic leek-celery-potato combination.
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2008
This recipe was good and filling on a cold Autumn day. I found the consistency to be just right and the colors of the vegetables were very beautiful. It did take slightly longer than 20 minutes for the potatoes to cook. Add in 15 minutes chopping time and the overall cooking time was 45 minutes. Served with a simple salad. Delicious!
Rating: 2 stars
11/24/2008
Very bland. I tweaked it quite a bit then it was good. Might make it again using my variation. I added 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 1/2 tbsp worchestershire sauce, 2 tbsp ketchup, 1 1/2 tsp italien seasoning and also same of basil. /2 cup buttermilk. It becomes more tasty.
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2008
I have made this soup numerous times and have always loved it, I have even made it for my mothers church luncheon for 40 and they love it. The consistency is more like soup than a thick chowder so I usually let the potatoes cook a little longer than stated and as the potatoes start to fall apart they thicken it up a bit. When I don't care about the fat/calories I top it with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions.