Potato, Corn, and Leek Chowder Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars 12/06/2008

This is one of the best soups I have made. I found that it took about 25 minutes for the potatoes to be tender enough, and I diced them fairly small. I would say that if you dice them any larger than 1/2 inch, you'll be cooking it for longer than 25 minutes. Since commenters said they felt it was more the consistency of soup than chowder, I added an additional 2 tbsp. flour and that did the trick. The fresh corn is a delicious touch. Frozen just doesn't have the same taste as fresh. I used home-made chicken broth that I had frozen after cooking chicken. It added a really nice extra dimension to the flavor.