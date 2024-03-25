Potato Salad Bake Recipe (2024)

Pin Share Tweet Share

This Baked Potato Salad is your favorite potato salad recipe turned into a warm and cheesy casserole. Hot potato salad is comfort food at its finest!

This recipe costs approximately $8.82 to make. The recipe makes ten servings for about $0.88 per serving.

You’ll probably have potatoes if you have ham, lamb, chicken, or fish for Easter dinner—potatoes in some form, like mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, or potatoes au gratin.

Table of Contents Hot Potato Salad

Ingredients and Estimated Cost

How To Make Baked Potato Salad

Recipe Variations

Storage and Serving Tips

Recipe FAQs

Baked Potato Salad

Hot Potato Salad

While these choices are entirely delicious, I want to make a different potato dish this Easter. And this recipe is different!

So let’s state the obvious; this recipe is a caloric black hole. But, seriously, it just may be the more decadent savory dish I have ever made.

So, I suggest eating carrots and nothing but carrots the entire week leading up to Easter. Seriously eat carrots!

This side dish is your favorite potato salad recipe that meets cheesy gratin potatoes baked to bubbly perfection.

The potatoes are cut into cubes and cooked in a creamy, cheesy sauce. The result is a tender potato bake that is covered in creamy goodness. This Potato Bake is a total crowd pleaser that is the best side dish for BBQs, family gatherings, and holiday parties.

Ingredients and Estimated Cost Per Serving Cost: $0.88 Recipe Cost: $8.82 6 bacon slices – $0.84

4 pounds russet potatoes – $2.40

1 teaspoon salt – $0.06

1 cup mayonnaise – $0.64

½ cup sour cream – $0.49

¾ cup milk – $0.18

3 Tablespoons dill pickle juice – $0.25

1 Tablespoon yellow mustard – $0.09

¼ cup dill pickles – $0.33

½ teaspoon ground black pepper – $0.20

1 teaspoon celery seed – $0.16

½ cup yellow onion – $0.31

1 cup pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives – $0.65

2 cups cheddar cheese – $2.22 NOTE: The recipe prices are calculated by using grocery store websites. The recipe cost is calculated by the amounts needed for the recipe. The actual cost of the recipe will vary depending on what ingredients you already have. I updated the pricing for this recipe in March 2023.

How To Make Baked Potato Salad ***For complete recipe instructions, see the recipe card below. First, preheat the oven to 325 degrees F and spray a 9×13-inch pan with non-stick cooking spray. Then, cook bacon in a large pan over medium heat for about four to six minutes. Place the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Next, put the potatoes in a large pot with cold water and bring to a boil. Add one teaspoon of salt and reduce the heat to simmer for about ten to fourteen minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, pickle juice, pickle, mustard, pepper, and celery seed. Fold the drained potatoes into the mixture with olives and cheese. Pour the potato mixture into prepared pan and top with the bacon. Finally, bake for forty-five to fifty-five minutes. Serve after finished baking. See Also How To Make Parmesan Cheese Recipe At Home | Curd Nerd10 Great Traditional Dutch Recipes (Updated 2022)Homemade Beaver Tail RecipeThe Very Best Scottish Recipes For Burns Night - Larder Love

Recipe Variations

You can use pork or turkey bacon in this recipe.

Instead of Russet potatoes, you can use red, white, or Yukon gold potatoes.

You can use low-fat mayo and sour cream, but please don’t use fat-free.

Storage and Serving Tips MAKE AHEAD: This Potato Salad Bake can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving. Make the potato salad up to baking, cover it with foil, and refrigerate until baking. You can refrigerate it up to 24 hours in advance. SERVE: As with most recipes with dairy products, you shouldn’t leave this Potato Salad Bake out for longer than 2 hours. STORE: Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 4 days. FREEZE: I do not recommend freezing this recipe because the texture will turn grainy upon defrosting.

Recipe FAQs

Do potatoes bake faster, covered or uncovered? The potatoes in this potato bake are boiled before baking, so there is no need to cover the potatoes while baking in the oven.

More Side Dishes

Carrot Puree with Ginger

Creamed Pearl Onions

Oven Roasted Broccoli

Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Best Crockpot Cheesy Potatoes

Pull-Apart Potato Rolls Recipe

Ambrosia Salad with Cool Whip

Crescent Rolls Recipe

Aunt Nancie’s Sweet Potato Soufflé

Cornbread Casserole with Cheese and Green Onions

Skillet Green Beans + 7 Variations

5 from 7 votes Baked Potato Salad Author Jillian – a Food, Folks and Fun original! Recipe Cost $ $8.82 Serving Cost $ $0.88 Prep Time 25 minutes minutes Cook Time 55 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes 10 people See Also Le Bernardin's Salmon Rillettes Recipe This Baked Potato Salad is your favorite potato salad recipe turned into a warm and cheesy casserole. Hot potato salad is comfort food at its finest! Equipment cutting board

chef's knife

large frying pan

potato peeler

large pot

large mixing bowl

9×13-inch pan Ingredients ▢ 6 bacon slices cut into 2-inch pieces

▢ 4 pounds russet potatoes peeled and cut into 1 ½ -inch pieces

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup mayonnaise

▢ ½ cup sour cream

▢ ¾ cup milk

▢ 3 Tablespoons dill pickle juice

▢ ¼ cup finely chopped dill pickles

▢ 1 Tablespoon yellow mustard

▢ ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon celery seed

▢ ½ cup chopped yellow onion

▢ 1 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives

▢ 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese Instructions PREP OVEN AND PAN: Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 325 degrees F.

Spray a 9×13-inch pan with non-stick cooking spray; set aside. COOK BACON: Cook bacon in a large pan over medium heat until chewy but not crispy, about 4-6 minutes.

Move bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain until ready to use. COOK POTATOES: Place potatoes in a large pot with cold water to cover by 1 inch.

Bring to a boil over high heat, add one teaspoon salt, and reduce heat to medium-low.

Simmer until potatoes are fork-tender (but NOT mushy), 10-14 minutes. ASSEMBLE CASSEROLE: While potatoes boil, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, pickle juice, pickles, mustard, pepper, and celery seed in a large bowl.

Once the potatoes are done, drain and add them to the bowl along with olives and cheese.

Fold until potatoes are coated evenly. BAKE AND SERVE: Pour potato mixture into prepared pan and top with bacon.

Bake for 45-55 minutes or until bubbly and the bacon is crisp.

Serve immediately. Nutrition Serving: 0.75cup | Calories: 501kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 50mg | Sodium: 923mg | Potassium: 867mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 395IU | Vitamin C: 11mg | Calcium: 234mg | Iron: 2mg did you love this recipe? Share it with me on Facebook and find more recipes on foodfolksandfun for more!

Pin Share Tweet Share

Related Posts Deli Style Macaroni Salad Grilled Corn Salad French Carrot Salad