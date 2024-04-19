Potsticker Sauce - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to RecipeJump to Video This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

Potsticker sauce is easy to make at home and is the perfect dipping sauce for potstickers or any Asian appetizer! This delicious sauce is salty, and tangy, and has a touch of sweetness to balance out the flavors.

I love to serve this potsticker sauce any time I serve Asian cuisine because it’s THAT good! It compliments so many delicious appetizers and recipes and it will be a staple in your house. Try this dipping sauce with egg rolls, cream cheese wontons, and of course my homemade potstickers!

Potsticker Dipping Sauce

Potsticker sauce is a must when serving Asian-inspired appetizers. It is a savory and salty sauce that elevates whatever you dip it in. The combination of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil are the perfect complimentary flavors in this dipping sauce. It has a salty tang with a hint of sweetness and spice. You are going to love how easy and delicious this sauce is to make!

Everyone will love starting their meal off with potstickers and this amazing dipping sauce. Now let’s make the meal complete! Serve alongside my easy fried rice, this delicious cashew chicken, and my favorite lettuce wraps. Your family will ask for this meal over and over again. It’s the best!

Ingredients For Potsticker Sauce

This easy sauce for potstickers only takes 5 pantry ingredients to make! The garnishes are an extra bonus of flavors but are optional. The base of this recipe makes a perfect dipping sauce for potstickers, dumplings, gyoza, and egg rolls. This is a staple recipe for all your favorite Asian appetizers!

Soy Sauce: I love using low sodium soy sauce because it still has all the flavor and is better for the heart.

I love using low sodium soy sauce because it still has all the flavor and is better for the heart. Rice Vinegar: This gives it a bit of tang. I love using Chinese vinegar in this recipe if you can find it. It adds a delicious authentic flavor.

This gives it a bit of tang. I love using Chinese vinegar in this recipe if you can find it. It adds a delicious authentic flavor. Sesame Oil: Look for sesame oil near the oils or bottles of vinegar. It can also be found in the Asian aisle.

Look for sesame oil near the oils or bottles of vinegar. It can also be found in the Asian aisle. Sugar: Just a touch of sweetness to balance out the salt. You can use brown sugar or honey in this recipe with excellent results.

Just a touch of sweetness to balance out the salt. You can use brown sugar or honey in this recipe with excellent results. Green Onions: Sliced green onion is the perfect garnish for this sauce.

Sliced green onion is the perfect garnish for this sauce. Red Pepper Flakes: This is optional but delicious if you like a little spice!

This is optional but delicious if you like a little spice! Sesame Seeds: Optional but adds great flavor and texture. It’s a beautiful garnish.

Potsticker Sauce Recipe

This potsticker sauce recipe takes less than 5 minutes to make! It’s tangy and salty with the perfect blend of sweetness and spice if you want. You are going to love how quickly this potsticker sauce comes together and how delicious it is too! It’s so easy to whip up when you need to take your appetizer game to the next level!

Combine Soy Sauce, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, and Sugar: Combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and sugar together in a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Add Green Onion and Garnishes: Stir in the sliced green onion then garnish with red pepper flakes and sesame seeds. Serve and Enjoy: Whisk well before serving then enjoy as a dipping sauce for potstickers, egg rolls, gyoza, or wontons.

Homemade Dipping Sauce Tips This dipping sauce for potstickers is the perfect combination of salty, sweet, spicy, and savory! You can make this sauce to your liking by adding more sweetness or making it spicier! This potsticker sauce recipe is so easy to make and so easy to flavor just the way you want. Try these extra tips for the best flavor! Make it Gluten-Free: Look for gluten-free soy sauce and you have a luscious gluten-free sauce that will taste amazing.

Look for gluten-free soy sauce and you have a luscious gluten-free sauce that will taste amazing. Low Sodium: Use low-sodium soy sauce to help control the salt. You won’t even taste the difference!

Use low-sodium soy sauce to help control the salt. You won’t even taste the difference! Replace Soy Sauce with Tamari: This Japanese version of soy sauce can be used in place of soy sauce. It is a little thicker, so you can add a splash of water to thin out the dipping sauce.

This Japanese version of soy sauce can be used in place of soy sauce. It is a little thicker, so you can add a splash of water to thin out the dipping sauce. Sugar Swap: You can trade out the sugar for honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar if you desire. The honey and maple syrup will change the consistency and taste just a bit. So adapt the other ingredients as needed by tasting them!

You can trade out the sugar for honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar if you desire. The honey and maple syrup will change the consistency and taste just a bit. So adapt the other ingredients as needed by tasting them! Make it Spicy: Add a bit more spice with more red pepper flakes or a squeeze of sriracha sauce! I’ve also used a few drops of chili oil for extra spice. I love spicy!

Add a bit more spice with more red pepper flakes or a squeeze of sriracha sauce! I’ve also used a few drops of chili oil for extra spice. I love spicy! Add More Flavor:This potsticker sauce is so versatile! Play around with the flavors by adding fresh garlic and ginger. It gives it more depth in flavor.

How to Store SauceFor Potstickers Use the homemade sauce immediately as needed or stored it in the refrigerator for later. This potsticker sauce is perfect to make ahead because the flavors meld together and the sauce gets better with time. I love to make this recipe a day in advance because it’s ready to serve when you need it. In the Refrigerator: Place leftover sauce in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Whisk before serving. Garnish with green onions and red pepper flakes. Enjoy as a dipping sauce for potstickers, egg rolls, sushi, and much more!

