Potsticker Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This cozy potsticker soup recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and is easy to customize with your favorite dumplings and veggies.
Say hello to your newest back-pocket, quick-and-easy, cold-weather comfort soup! ♡
This simple potsticker soup recipe actually became a favorite of ours back when we were living in Barcelona, just down the street from a popular local frozen foods store. (Fun fact, in Spain, most people swing by a different store for their frozen groceries!) They sold the yummiest vegetable dumplings that we always kept stocked in our freezer for last-minute dinner rescue. And whenever the weather cooled off, we loved simmering them into a quick soup. Such a cozy and delicious way to warm up on chilly nights!
I have to confess that I mainly love this recipe because it comes together in a snap (just under 25 minutes if you’re moving quickly), plus it’s super-easy to customize with your choice of dumplings (vegetarian or meat-filled), veggies, and toppings. We typically just opt for a light garlic-ginger broth drizzled with a hint of toasted sesame oil, but feel free to add in chili crisp, miso, curry paste, or whatever may sound good here to jazz things up. This recipe is endlessly versatile, so don’t hesitate to play around with the ingredients and make it your own.
Alright, grab your favorite bag of frozen dumplings, and let’s make simmer up a delicious pot of soup together!
Potsticker Soup Ingredients
Here are a few brief notes about the ingredients you will need to make this potsticker soup recipe:
- Frozen potstickers: Dumplings are the star of this soup, so choose your favorites! We typically make ours with vegetable gyoza, but feel free to use whatever variety of dumplings (gyoza or wontons) that you prefer.
- Mushrooms: I recommend using shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced, which add such a delicious depth of umami flavor to the broth. That said, if you are unable to find shiitakes, baby bella or white mushrooms will work just fine in this recipe too.
- Baby bok choy:I really love the fresh flavor and gentle crunch that baby bok choy leaves add to this soup, plus they add such a lovely pop of green color! If bok choy isn’t your thing, a few handfuls of fresh baby spinach would work well here too.
- Scallions:We will make use of both the white and green parts of the scallions for this recipe, sautéing the white parts with the garlic and ginger, then topping the soup with the green parts for garnish. I highly recommend adding a generous handful to garnish each bowl, as the texture and bright flavor really liven up this soup!
- Fresh garlic and ginger: With such a simple broth, fresh garlic and ginger are essential aromatics here to liven things up. I recommend a generous amount of both!
- Vegetable broth: Again, with such a simple broth, I recommend using a good-quality vegetable broth (or chicken broth) that you love for this soup.
- Soy sauce:We will add a hint of soy sauce for extra umami and saltiness, which always brings out the best flavor in potstickers.
- Toasted sesame oil: Finally, I recommend finish the soup with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil. Its nutty richness complements all of these flavors beautifully. Please note that a little sesame oil goes a long way, so don’t overdo it! ;)
- (Optional) extra toppings:Feel free to add on any other fun toppings that you would like, such as chili crisp, fried garlic, furikake seasoning, toasted sesame seeds or chili oil!
Recipe Tips
Full instructions for how to make potsticker soup are included in the recipe below, but here are a few quick tips to keep in mind too:
- Try to avoid overcooking the potstickers.The wrappings on any kind of dumplings will naturally soften and break down the longer that they are cooked, so I recommend adding the potstickers just a few minutes before serving in order to keep them nice and intact. That said, it they eventually fall apart in the soup, no worries — they will still taste just as delicious!
- Season the broth to taste.This simple broth is easy to customize to taste, so don’t hesitate to tinker around with the ingredient amounts or add in additional seasonings (see notes below) if you would like.
- Be generous with the toppings:As I mentioned above, we tend to love heaping our bowls full of sliced scallions and other various toppings when making this soup, so don’t be shy!
Recipe Variations
Here are a few variations that you are welcome to try with this wonton soup recipe:
- Add an extra protein:If you are using veggie dumplings, feel free to sauté some ground pork or chicken to add extra protein to the soup.
- Add extra veggies:Add any other soup-friendly veggies that sound good, such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, peas or zucchini.
- Add miso:Add a spoonful of white miso paste to the soup for some mild, creamy, umami flavor. As always when using miso in soups, take care not to boil the miso and be sure to whisk it into a ladle-full of warm broth before adding it to the pot of soup.
- Add kimchi:Add kimchi to the soup for some extra tangy, spicy, vibrant flavor.
- Make it spicy:Add your favorite heat source to the soup — such as chili crisp, hot chili oil, or fresh Thai bird chiles — to amp up the level of spiciness.
Potsticker Soup
Description
This cozy potsticker soup recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and is easy to customize with your favorite dumplings and veggies.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons grated or minced fresh ginger
- 4 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 16 to 20 ounces frozen potstickers
- 5 scallions, thinly sliced and divided
- 3 baby bok choy, ends trimmed off and leaves separated
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- freshly-ground black pepper
- optional toppings: chili crisp, toasted sesame seeds, furikake seasoning, fried garlic
Instructions
- Sauté. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until browned. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic and ginger. Sauté for 1-2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.
- Simmer. Add the vegetable broth and soy sauce and stir to combine. Continue heating until the broth reaches a boil. Add the frozen potstickers, half of the scallions, bok choy and stir to combine. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the potstickers are cooked. Stir in the sesame oil and a few twists of freshly-ground black pepper. Taste and season with additional soy sauce or black pepper if needed.
- Serve. Serve immediately, generously garnished with the remaining scallions and any extra toppings that sound good.
-
Irma — October 16, 2023 @ 11:35 am Reply
This looks so delicious! My question is regarding the potstickers.. do they disintegrate when reheating the soup? I am really interested in trying this recipe for my husband to take to work, but I’m concerned about that.
-
Ali — October 16, 2023 @ 1:36 pm
It can depend on the type of dumplings that you use — some different gyoza or wontons have wrappers of different types and thicknesses — but yes, we’ve had some fall apart during reheating. If you’re making a batch of the soup specifically for meal prep, you could always just set aside some of the broth and pop the frozen wontons in just before reheating the soup, which would definitely ensure that they remain intact. But either way, the soup will still taste great even if they fall apart a bit. :)
-
-
Emily — October 16, 2023 @ 12:09 pm Reply
Looks delicious! What are your favorite quality veggie broth brands? Thank you for the recipe!
-
Ali — October 16, 2023 @ 1:32 pm
I’ve currently been using Trader Joe’s organic veggie broth, but I need to do some more taste-testing now that we’re back in the States again. :)
-
Michele — January 11, 2024 @ 7:02 pm
I wanted warm soup for my sniffling kids but needed something quick and stumbled upon this recipe. Delicious! I added carrots, corn, and spinach because I didn’t have the other veggies. I also added some teriyaki sauce along with the soy sauce for a bit of additional sweetness. My daughter loves hot pot and said this was just as good as the restaurant’s. Thank you!
-
-
sonny — October 16, 2023 @ 2:49 pm Reply
hi! how do you make the chili crisp for a topping? sounds like it would go perfectly. ty :)
-
Jola — October 17, 2023 @ 11:20 am Reply
Made it yesterday as written and it was delicious. I used Costco pork soup dumplings ( had them in the freezer) and added some prawns for color. I will be definitely making it again. I may use a bit more of mushrooms and bok choy the next time. Thank you! Welcome back! I bet Barcelona misses you!
-
Victoria — October 17, 2023 @ 5:34 pm Reply
Just made this soup tonight for my family and it was a hit! I followed the recipe as written except I substituted coconut aminos for the soy sauce because that is what I had on hand. I always look forward to the emails announcing a new recipe or post and haven’t been disappointed yet! Thank you Ali!
-
Gina — October 17, 2023 @ 7:15 pm Reply
This soup was amazing. I made it for dinner tonight and it was delicious. I added some spice to it and it just sealed the deal! Thank you!!
-
Mauri — October 20, 2023 @ 8:23 pm Reply
When I first read the recipe I knew I had to make this soup. I followed directions but added extra firm, drained tofu. My husband and I loved it. I had most of the staples at home . So glad I tried this. I never had a potsticker before and we loved them. Thank you 😀
-
Katie Kurtz — October 21, 2023 @ 4:31 pm Reply
Very very good. Used pork pot stickers, baby spinach, shiitakes, mixture of vegetable and chicken broth (didn’t have enough veggie), and reduced sodium soy sauce. The chile crisp adds a lovely punch. Easy and quick to pull together. I would add more mushrooms. Made enough for 5.See AlsoChicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
-
Arthur T. — October 23, 2023 @ 7:19 pm
I forgot to mention in my review, but I also used all chicken broth too. I thought I had veggie, but I was mistaken. I think the chicken broth made it even better! But, next time I make this, I’ll try to have all of the original ingredients on hand.
-
-
Morgan — October 23, 2023 @ 3:09 pm Reply
Delicious! I added some julienned carrots. You are so right about the sesame oil! I love how this soup has so many flavors. My new weekday lunch staple. :)
-
Arthur T. — October 23, 2023 @ 7:18 pm Reply
OMG… SO GOOD!! I just made this tonight, and my whole family LOVED it! Including a still-rather-finicky-seven-year-old. That, to me, is a true measure of success in my house. Ha ha!
Seriously, though, this came together so quickly, and it was very filling and delicious. I did substitute a few things, but it was by necessity. I couldn’t find baby bok choy in my local supermarket, so I went with half a bunch of kale (trimmed from the stalks, chopped into small pieces). It was probably too much kale, but hey, no such thing, right? It gave the soup a lot more body, which was nice, but it was still very light overall.
I also didn’t have fresh ginger or garlic, but I used the jarred chopped variety with seemingly no ill effect. When I make this again (and I will), I’ll use fresh and see how it turns out, likely even better.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! It will be going into my rotation, no doubt!
-
Leanne — October 25, 2023 @ 4:02 pm Reply
Delicious and very easy to make.
-
Cindy — October 31, 2023 @ 5:58 pm Reply
Just had our first colder day in south Texas. The recipe was quick and easy and tasty. My picky eaters really liked the simple broth and dumplings.
-
Joanne Peyton — November 6, 2023 @ 2:27 pm Reply
Ali, I have stacks of soup recipes. It’s my favorite foods to cook. This soup is so delicious! The flavor profile is perfect as written. Per your suggestion I did add chili crisp which was fabulous! Gave it a beautiful color too.
-
AC — November 17, 2023 @ 12:30 pm Reply
Delicious! Halved the recipe and have enough for another lunch. Used 8 pounces of baby Bella mushrooms. Came together easily. Will definitely make again.
-
faith-victoria — November 20, 2023 @ 7:48 pm Reply
This was amazing! I’ll definitely make it again and again. I added snow pea leaves, snow peas, and some thinly sliced carrots. I used shrimp gyoza and added some whole peeled shrimp to the broth.
-
Sam — November 21, 2023 @ 8:38 pm Reply
This was excellent and easy. Made exactly as described with the suggestions of kimchi, bell pepper, and awase miso (after turning soup off a boil). So good! I’ll make again and add even more veggies!
-
Stacey — November 25, 2023 @ 9:48 pm Reply
My whole family enjoyed this soup, including the kids. And it was very easy to make. Thank you!
-
Natasha — November 30, 2023 @ 6:53 am Reply
Have an intolerance to mushrooms. How can I adjust?
-
Kendall Shedden — December 30, 2023 @ 7:37 pm Reply
Hi Aly!! My fiancé has. Sesame and sesame oil allergy, do you have a substitute for it? Maybe fish sauce ? Thank you and I hope all is well! :)
-
K~ — January 7, 2024 @ 7:59 pm Reply
Delicious! I was leery of the large amount of garlic, but it’s great! Cilantro was a nice topping along with the green onions and sesame oil.
-
Hilary — January 9, 2024 @ 7:29 am Reply
This was so comforting and delicious! I used Trader Joe’s mini cilantro wontons since that’s what I had on hand, and it still worked perfectly.
For those wondering about making it ahead, and made the broth portion (ginger, mushrooms, etc.) and then put it in the fridge for later. Then, when it was time to eat, I boiled the broth, added the wontons and the final touches. It was perfect and still only took a few minutes!
-
Nick — January 14, 2024 @ 10:37 am Reply
This was delicious! Added the Thai Bird Chilis for some extra heat and used pork gyoza. Would definitely recommend for a cold day!
-
Cara — January 17, 2024 @ 2:31 pm Reply
This was fantastic. The second time I made it, I also added a splash of rice wine vinegar, which added a little acid to it. Also very good! We will be making this on rotation during cold weather.
-
Emily W. — January 22, 2024 @ 12:31 pm Reply
So good! Used green cabbage instead of bak choy. Any suggestions for doing this in a slow cooker? Great recipe. Thanks!
-
Shannon — January 28, 2024 @ 1:31 pm Reply
Made this today on a Sunday with my youngest daughter visiting us for a few days. This is amazing as is in the full recipe. We like spicy so we added some heat to our individual servings. I’m not a fan of a lot of posted recipes, but kudos to this one! My new favorite! Thank you!
-
Deb — February 6, 2024 @ 6:22 pm Reply
We just made this for a 2nd time….the recipe is SO good…..the whole family loves this soup! This recipe
Is a keeper! Thank you!