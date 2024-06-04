Potsticker Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe 33 Comments »

This cozy potsticker soup recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and is easy to customize with your favorite dumplings and veggies.

Say hello to your newest back-pocket, quick-and-easy, cold-weather comfort soup! ♡

This simple potsticker soup recipe actually became a favorite of ours back when we were living in Barcelona, just down the street from a popular local frozen foods store. (Fun fact, in Spain, most people swing by a different store for their frozen groceries!) They sold the yummiest vegetable dumplings that we always kept stocked in our freezer for last-minute dinner rescue. And whenever the weather cooled off, we loved simmering them into a quick soup. Such a cozy and delicious way to warm up on chilly nights!

I have to confess that I mainly love this recipe because it comes together in a snap (just under 25 minutes if you’re moving quickly), plus it’s super-easy to customize with your choice of dumplings (vegetarian or meat-filled), veggies, and toppings. We typically just opt for a light garlic-ginger broth drizzled with a hint of toasted sesame oil, but feel free to add in chili crisp, miso, curry paste, or whatever may sound good here to jazz things up. This recipe is endlessly versatile, so don’t hesitate to play around with the ingredients and make it your own.

Alright, grab your favorite bag of frozen dumplings, and let’s make simmer up a delicious pot of soup together!



Potsticker Soup Ingredients

Here are a few brief notes about the ingredients you will need to make this potsticker soup recipe:

Frozen potstickers: Dumplings are the star of this soup, so choose your favorites! We typically make ours with vegetable gyoza, but feel free to use whatever variety of dumplings (gyoza or wontons) that you prefer.

Mushrooms: I recommend using shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced, which add such a delicious depth of umami flavor to the broth. That said, if you are unable to find shiitakes, baby bella or white mushrooms will work just fine in this recipe too.

Baby bok choy: I really love the fresh flavor and gentle crunch that baby bok choy leaves add to this soup, plus they add such a lovely pop of green color! If bok choy isn't your thing, a few handfuls of fresh baby spinach would work well here too.

Scallions: We will make use of both the white and green parts of the scallions for this recipe, sautéing the white parts with the garlic and ginger, then topping the soup with the green parts for garnish. I highly recommend adding a generous handful to garnish each bowl, as the texture and bright flavor really liven up this soup!

Fresh garlic and ginger: With such a simple broth, fresh garlic and ginger are essential aromatics here to liven things up. I recommend a generous amount of both!

Vegetable broth: Again, with such a simple broth, I recommend using a good-quality vegetable broth (or chicken broth) that you love for this soup.

Soy sauce: We will add a hint of soy sauce for extra umami and saltiness, which always brings out the best flavor in potstickers.

Toasted sesame oil: Finally, I recommend finish the soup with a drizzle of toasted sesame oil. Its nutty richness complements all of these flavors beautifully. Please note that a little sesame oil goes a long way, so don't overdo it! ;)

(Optional) extra toppings:Feel free to add on any other fun toppings that you would like, such as chili crisp, fried garlic, furikake seasoning, toasted sesame seeds or chili oil!

Recipe Tips

Full instructions for how to make potsticker soup are included in the recipe below, but here are a few quick tips to keep in mind too:

Try to avoid overcooking the potstickers. The wrappings on any kind of dumplings will naturally soften and break down the longer that they are cooked, so I recommend adding the potstickers just a few minutes before serving in order to keep them nice and intact. That said, it they eventually fall apart in the soup, no worries — they will still taste just as delicious!

Season the broth to taste. This simple broth is easy to customize to taste, so don't hesitate to tinker around with the ingredient amounts or add in additional seasonings (see notes below) if you would like.

Be generous with the toppings:As I mentioned above, we tend to love heaping our bowls full of sliced scallions and other various toppings when making this soup, so don't be shy!

Recipe Variations

Here are a few variations that you are welcome to try with this wonton soup recipe:

Add an extra protein: If you are using veggie dumplings, feel free to sauté some ground pork or chicken to add extra protein to the soup.

Add extra veggies: Add any other soup-friendly veggies that sound good, such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, peas or zucchini.

Add miso: Add a spoonful of white miso paste to the soup for some mild, creamy, umami flavor. As always when using miso in soups, take care not to boil the miso and be sure to whisk it into a ladle-full of warm broth before adding it to the pot of soup.

Add kimchi: Add kimchi to the soup for some extra tangy, spicy, vibrant flavor.

Make it spicy:Add your favorite heat source to the soup — such as chili crisp, hot chili oil, or fresh Thai bird chiles — to amp up the level of spiciness.

Potsticker Soup 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star5 from 23 reviews Author: Ali

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Yield: 4 to 6 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description This cozy potsticker soup recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and is easy to customize with your favorite dumplings and veggies. Ingredients Scale 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons grated or minced fresh ginger

4 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

6 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons soy sauce

16 to 20 ounces frozen potstickers

5 scallions, thinly sliced and divided

3 baby bok choy, ends trimmed off and leaves separated

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

freshly-ground black pepper

optional toppings: chili crisp, toasted sesame seeds, furikake seasoning, fried garlic Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Sauté. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until browned. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic and ginger. Sauté for 1-2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant. Simmer. Add the vegetable broth and soy sauce and stir to combine. Continue heating until the broth reaches a boil. Add the frozen potstickers, half of the scallions, bok choy and stir to combine. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the potstickers are cooked. Stir in the sesame oil and a few twists of freshly-ground black pepper. Taste and season with additional soy sauce or black pepper if needed. Serve. Serve immediately, generously garnished with the remaining scallions and any extra toppings that sound good.