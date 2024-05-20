Poulet Yassa (Senegalese Chicken Recipe) (2024)

Published on Sep 29, 2022 . Updated on Sep 29, 2022 . By Tayo. This post may contain affiliate links. See Disclosure. 20 Comments

Poulet Yassa is a Senegalese dish made of chicken that has been marinated in a mixture of garlic, lemon juice, dijon mustard, and spices. It has become very popular throughout West Africa and in other parts of the world.

The chicken is then cooked in a hot skillet with caramelized onions. Chicken broth is then added to the pot, and the dish is cooked until the chicken is tender. This delicious Poulet Yassa is so tasty and is sure to become your favorite African recipe!

❤️ Why you'll love it

You will absolutely love the spiciness and flavor of this dish! The chicken is cooked to perfection, and the onions add a sweetness that takes this dish to the next level.

This recipe is perfect for those who love African food or want to try something new. You will absolutely love this easy chicken dish!

Poulet Yassa, also known as Chicken Yassa, is a popular Senegalese dish made with chicken, caramelized onions, dijon mustard, and other spices. It has a tangy, smoky taste that is so finger-licking good!

The chicken is usually grilled, seared, or baked in the oven before sauteeing in a sauce rich in caramelized onions and other spices.

Chicken thighs: I prefer to use chicken thighs because they have more flavor. You can also use other chicken parts like chicken breasts or chicken legs.

I prefer to use chicken thighs because they have more flavor. You can also use other chicken parts like or chicken legs. Olive oil : This will be used to cook the chicken and onions. You could also use avocado oil.

This will be used to cook the chicken and onions. You could also use avocado oil. Dijon mustard: This adds a great depth of flavor to the dish.

This adds a great depth of flavor to the dish. Garlic cloves: I like to use freshly peeled garlic cloves, but you can also use pre-peeled garlic.

I like to use freshly peeled garlic cloves, but you can also use pre-peeled garlic. Onions: You will need large onions for this recipe! I prefer to use yellow onions, but you can also use white onions.

You will need large onions for this recipe! I prefer to use yellow onions, but you can also use white onions. Lemon juice: This adds acidity and brightness to the dish.

This adds acidity and brightness to the dish. Chicken broth : This will be used to cook the chicken and add flavor. You could also use chicken stock.

This will be used to cook the chicken and add flavor. You could also use chicken stock. Spices: I like to use smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, bouillon powder, and salt. You can adjust the spices to your liking.

🔪 How To Make This Recipe

Wash and pat dry the chicken, then cut the onions and mince the garlic. Then, place the chicken in a large bowl. Add the garlic, onions, lemon juice, mustard, and spices. Mix together and place in the fridge to marinate for 2 hours or overnight. Take the chicken out of the marinade and scrape off the onions and marinade, but don't toss it. Add some olive oil to a skillet or large dutch oven and place the chicken on it. Brown it for 4-5 minutes on both sides on medium-high heat. Take the chicken out, add the onions, and pour in the remaining marinade. Cook on low to medium-low heat for about 10 minutes till it is caramelized. Add the browned chicken pieces to the sweet caramelized onions. Then, pour in the chicken broth and cook for 15-20 minutes, till the chicken is fully cooked. Taste for salt and adjust if needed.

🥫 Storing and Reheating

You can store this tasty dish in the fridge for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Just be sure to keep it in an airtight container with a lid or wrapped in plastic wrap or aluminum foil.

When you're ready to reheat, simply place the leftover Senegalese chicken Yassa in a skillet over medium heat and cook until heated through. You may need to add a splash of chicken broth if the dish seems too dry.

💭 Tips and Variations

Try using a different type of mustard, such as whole-grain mustard or spicy brown mustard, if you do not have any dijon mustard.

Add some chopped bell peppers to the dish for extra color and sweetness. For a kick, add fresh habanero pepper or hot chile pepper.

You can adjust the spice level by adding more or less cayenne pepper to this chicken Yassa recipe.

Be sure to brown the chicken nicely before adding the onions.

Make sure to use fresh lemon juice for the best results. If you can't find fresh lemons, you can use bottled lemon juice or lime juice.

You can try adding some other spices for added flavor, such as black pepper or bay leaves.

🍽️ What can I eat this recipe with?

This Poulet Yassa Chicken recipe is traditionally eaten with rice, but I eat mine with cauliflower rice since I'm on a low-carb diet.

It also pairs wonderfully with some delicious side dishes such as Keto Mashed Cauliflower, Air Fryer Green Beans, or some simple Instant Pot Steamed Vegetables.

👩‍🍳 Frequently asked questions

📖 Recipe