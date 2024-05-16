Praline recipe - Swasthi's Recipes (2024)

Praline recipe – Praline is a confectionery that is widely used as toppings on Ice cream, cakes and pastries. It mainly consists of sugar, nuts and butter or cream. There are a few different kinds of pralines made and used across the world. Crunchy & soft creamy chocolate coated pralines are some of the most popular.

Kids’ have a school break for 10 days. So I plan to make few desserts. Praline was the first thing I choose to make as it would be useful for the dessert toppings.

I am sharing the recipe of crunchy praline that is made by grinding sugar coated nuts. The recipe needs just 3 ingredients – refined sugar, almonds and butter. You can replace almonds with any of your favorite nuts.

Making praline at home is simple and easy. It can be made just under 20 mins. This recipe makes little over a cup. You can store in a glass jar and use for a couple of months.

Praline can be used as a topping over Ice creams, sundaes, Cakes, waffles and even on Pancakes.

This post will help you to make perfect praline that doesn’t taste bitter, doesn’t crystallize and doesn’t turn soft when cooled down.

How to make praline for desserts

1. Add sugar to a dry heavy bottom pan. Begin to melt it on a medium flame. Within seconds you will see the sugar begins to melt.

2. Do not use a spoon or ladle to stir the sugar. Instead swirl the pan when ever needed to spread it evenly. Be attentive and reduce the flame to lowest.

3. You can gently push inside the sugar stuck to the edges. Be ready with a tbsp of butter. As soon as you see the entire sugar has melted completely, it will begin to smoke up. Quickly take off the pan from the heat. Add the butter. Do not let it smoke for longer.

4. I placed the pan over a cork pad. Note that the mixture is no more on the heat. Mix well. The mixture will bubble up a lot.

5. Add chopped almonds.

6. Pour it to a greased plate or parchment paper. Cool this completely.

7. The entire mixture will cool and come out as a brittle. Break it to pieces.

8. You can transfer this to a zip lock bag or a clean cloth. Cover it and crush with a rolling pin to a coarse powder. I used my mixer jar to powder it. If using a mixer then break them to small pieces and use a large jar. Using a small jar may damage the lid as the pieces bounce up to it. Just pulse the mixer to get coarse praline. Do not run for longer as the praline will become fine powder.

9. I removed the large chunks and ran the blender once more.

10. Transfer this to a clean glass jar and store it in the fridge.

Top your ice cream, waffles, pancakes and cakes with a generous amount of praline.

Praline recipe

Praline recipe Praline is a confectionery made with sugar, butter and nuts. It tastes amazing as a topping on ice creams, pastries & cakes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Jump to Comments For best results follow the step-by-step photos above the recipe card Prep Time10 minutes minutes Cook Time10 minutes minutes Total Time20 minutes minutes Servings10 people AuthorSwasthi Ingredients (US cup = 240ml ) ▢ ½ cup refined sugar

▢ ¼ cup almonds or cashews or any nuts.

▢ 1 tbsp butter See Also Pandesal Recipe - Soft and Buttery - Foxy Folksy Instructions ▢ Roughly chop the nuts of your choice. Set them aside. Grease a plate with butter or keep a parchment paper ready.

▢ Add sugar to a heavy bottom pan.

▢ Begin to melt on a medium flame.

▢ Avoid stirring the sugar. Swirl the pan as needed for even distribution.

▢ When the sugar begins to melt, gently swirl the pan as needed for the sugar to melt evenly.

▢ You can use a spoon to push the sugar stuck towards the edges inside.

▢ Reduce the flame to the lowest. Keep a tbsp of butter ready.

▢ When the sugar melts completely and begins to smoke, take off the pan from the heat. Do not allow the sugar to smoke up for longer.

▢ Immediately add butter and mix well.

▢ The mixture froths up and reduces.

▢ Add the chopped nuts. Mix well.

▢ Pour this to the parchment paper or plate.

▢ Cool it completely. Remove the brittle and break it to small pieces.

▢ You can keep the brittle in a zip lock bag or cloth. Cover the brittle well.

▢ Using a rolling pan, crush it to a small pieces. You can add it to a blender and make a coarse powder.

▢ Store praline in a glass jar and use as needed to top your desserts. Notes 1. Raw & organic sugar may not work to make praline.

2. Avoid non stick pans as it may get damaged.

3. It is unhealthy to use non stick pan for this purpose as it may emit fumes.

Alternative quantities provided in the recipe card are for 1x only, original recipe. For best results follow my detailed step-by-step photo instructions and tips above the recipe card. NUTRITION INFO (estimation only) Nutrition Facts Praline recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 31Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g3% Cholesterol 3mg1% Sodium 10mg0% Potassium 25mg1% Vitamin A 35IU1% Calcium 9mg1% Iron 0.1mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.