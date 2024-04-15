Prime Rib Recipe - How to Buy and Cook It Perfectly Every Time (2024)

This fool proof Prime Rib recipe is one of the easiest and most delicious recipes you’ll find. And, it’s one that will certainly impress your guests. It includes details on shopping for the best Prime Rib roast, how much Prime Rib to buy for your guests and even an easy Prime Rib Au Jus Recipe.

Prime Rib Recipe

During Christmas I shared, on my Instagram Account, how I shopped for and prepared this slow roasted Prime Rib. To date, it’s one of my most watched Instagram Stories. So, after many requests, I’m posting all the things Prime Rib right here on the site.

How to Shop for Prime Rib

Prime Rib can be expense and a wonderful treat during the holidays. It’s a popular item for Christmas and New Years Day. If you are spending the money on an extra special dish to serve your family, you need to know how to buy it.

Prime Rib Roasts are naturally tender due to the fat that is dispersed throughout the meat. Most supermarkets sell Choice grade of Prime Rib. The Choice grade is still good however, the best grade is Prime. With that said, not all supermarkets carry that grade so you would need to check with the butcher at your supermarket. Some times they have the better cuts of meat at the meat counter by the butcher. If you can’t find Prime grade at your supermarket than you might want to check a specialty butcher in your area.

As I said, there is nothing wrong with Choice grade. This Prime Rib Recipe I’m sharing will still make for a great roast. However, just know you’ll get the absolute best cut of meat if you get Prime. Also, during the Christmas holidays is when you can find the best prices on Prime Rib Roasts at your supermarket.

How Much Prime Rib Do You Need Per Person

Usually meats are bought per pound, per person. It’s pretty standard to say you need one pound of meat per person or half a pound of meat per person. With Prime Rib, the easiest way to know how much you need is to buy one rib for every two people. For instance, if you have 10 people you that will be serving, you will need a roast with 5 ribs. For Christmas I had twelve people so I got a roast that had six ribs. The total weight for that roast was about 15 pounds.

How to Prepare Your Prime Rib for Cooking

The meat on a prime rib roast is attached to a rack of bones. Cooking a boneless prime rib is easiest to cook and easiest to carve. However, the bones do add flavor to the meat and protect the meat from overcooking. So, the best way to prepare the roast is to cut the bones off prior to cooking and tie them back on.

While this might seem like a difficult task it really isn’t that hard, especially if you have a quality butcher knife. However, most butchers, even the ones at supermarkets, will do that for you at no extra charge. If you are buying a roast out of the meat case, just bring it to the butcher counter and ask them to cut off the bones and tie them back on.

How to Cook Prime Rib

Cooking Prime Rib is actually easier than you think. Over the years, I’ve tried several ways and this way has been fool proof for me. The roast comes out perfect every single time.

So, here is my Fool Proof Prime Rib Recipe (you can print this recipe below):

Let the roast sit out for about 3 hours to come to room temperature Preheat oven to 500° Heavily season meat with kosher salt & pepper Place in pan with fat side up (bones will be resting at the bottom of the pan) Cook for 15 minutes at 500° Reduce oven temperature to 325° and cook 12 minutes per lb until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 120° – 125°. If it’s cooking too quickly, reduce oven to 200° Let rest for about 30 minutes. At this point the internal temperature will raise to about 130° – 135° which will give you medium rare to medium meat. Remember the middle will be more medium rare and the ends will become more medium so you’ll have a variety for your guests to choose from. For the gravy, take the pan drippings and add minced shallots, red wine, more beef stock and a pat of butter. It makes a delicious Prime Rib Au Jus. To make it thicker, whisk in 2 tbsp of flour.

And there you have it. The only slow roasted Prime Rib recipes you’ll need and one that your guests will be talking about for weeks after.

4.22 from 14 votes Print Prime Rib Recipe Prep Time 3 hrs Cook Time 2 hrs This fool proof Prime Rib recipe is one of the easiest and most

delicious recipes you’ll find. And, it’s one that will certainly impress

your guests. It includes details on shopping for the best Prime Rib

roast, how much Prime Rib to buy for your guests and even an easy Prime

Rib Au Jus Recipe. Course:Main Course Cuisine:American Servings: 8 Calories: 688 kcal Author: Cindy Livesey Ingredients Prime Rib Roast Buy 1 Rib for every 2 people

Kosher Salt

Ground Pepper coarsely ground Gravy Shallots chopped

Splash of Red Wine

Beef broth enough to increase the amount of your pan drippings

1 pat butter See Also 17 Tasty Bonfire Night Recipes To Make - Claire Justine Instructions Remove bones from the rib & tie back on place. Note that a butcher can do this for you at no extra cost. Let the roast sit out for about 3 hours to come to room temperature Preheat oven to 500° Heavily season meat with kosher salt & pepper Place in pan with fat side up (bones will be resting at the bottom of the pan) Cook for 15 minutes at 500° Reduce oven temperature to 325° and cook 12 minutes per lb until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 120° - 125°. If it's cooking too quickly, reduce oven to 200° Let rest for about 30 minutes. At this point the internal temperature will raise to about 130° - 135° which will give you medium rare to medium meat. Remember the middle will be more medium rare and the ends will become more medium so you'll have a variety for your guests to choose from. For the gravy, take the pan drippings and add minced shallots, red wine, more beef stock and a pat of butter. To make it thicker, whisk in 2 tbsp of flour. Nutrition Facts Prime Rib Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 688 * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

