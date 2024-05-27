Prime Rib Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

A garlic-crusted Prime Rib Recipe with a trusted method for juicy, melt-in-your-mouth tender prime rib roast. Watch the video tutorial and learn how to trim, tie, wrestle (kidding), and cook a standing rib roast.

This is a stunning and holiday-worthy roast that we reserve for spe cial meals like Christmas dinner. It’s right up there with juicy Roast Turkey. Everyone should have a go-to recipe for Prime Rib Roast and this recipe doesn’t disappoint.

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

Prime rib is so satisfying and pairs really well with creamy mashed potatoes and baked asparagusfor the ultimate holiday feast. And don’t forget theCreamyHorseradish Sauce.

Prime Rib Video Tutorial

I hope you are super pumped to make your own prime rib roast after watching this easy tutorial.

If you enjoy our videos, pleasesubscribe to our Youtube Channeland be sure to click the bell icon so you’ll be the first to know when we post a new video.

Prime Rib Roast Recipe

Repeat after me, “prime rib is not scary.” It’s actually very simple to prepare. Prime Rib Roast can be intimidating because it is an expensive cut of beef and is usually made for important life events or holidays, but really, this is not hard to make.

The secrets to a great prime rib are:

Use an in-oven meat thermometer Don’t overcook the roast (see rule #1) Follow a trusted recipe (watch the video tutorial and you’ll be a pro in no time)

What Cut is Prime Rib Meat?

There are 2 grades at the grocery store; USDA prime grade and USDA choice grade. Prime grade has more fat and marbling and can be considerably more expensive per pound. If you aren’t sure, ask your butcher whether your roast is prime or choice because it isn’t always clear on the packaging and most cuts sold are actually “choice”.

See our tutorial on How to Select a Prime Rib Roast. This recipe works for either prime or choice, so go with the best you can buy.

Pro Tip: Look for bone-in prime rib, also known as a “Standing Rib Roast.” We used a 7 lb bone-in beef prime rib, but you can use larger or smaller roasts and modify the baking time per the cooking time chart below. P.S. You can use the bones later to make a Beef Stock.

How to Carve and Tie Prime Rib Roast

Pre-cutting the bones away is optional but will make carving easier when ready to serve. It’s best to do it ahead than struggle with it in front of dinner guests. Removing and re-attaching the ribs with a string doesn’t change the juiciness of the roast at all.

Cut away the bones running your knife right along the bones. Replace the bones and tightly tie them right back onto your roast with kitchen string, looping the string around in 1″ intervals.

Pro Tip: A butcher can cut away the ribs and tie the roast for you (usually free of charge).

The Best Prime Rib Seasoning Rub

Combine 6 finely choppedgarlic cloves, 1/2 Tbsp salt, 1/2 Tbsp black pepper, 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves, 1/2 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves, and 3 Tbsp light olive oil. It’s even better if you let it sit for 5 minutes for the flavors to meld.

Pro Tips: Mince garlic with a knife. Do not use a garlic press as pressed garlic burns under high heat. Also, use an extra light olive oil with a high smoke point so your oven is less likely to get smokey.

How to Cook Prime Rib:

1. Season and Rest – Sprinkle meat all over with about 2 tspsalt, cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it rest on the counter for 3 hours to come to room temperature. The roast will bake more uniformly if it is near room temperature. When nearly at room temperature,Preheat the Oven to 500˚F with a rack in the lower third of the oven.

2. Pat Dry and Rub – use paper towels to pat dry the roast then use your hands to rub the garlic and herb mixture all over the top and sides of the roast. Place into a roasting pan, rib-side-down.

3. Roast – Put an oven-safe meat thermometer into the thickest portion of the meat and cook according to the Cooking Time Chart Below.

4. Rest the roast – Once out of the oven transfer to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and rest 30 minutes before carving. If you don’t rest the roast, it will juice out and become chewy. Remove the kitchen string and use a carving knife to slice against the grain to desired thickness

Prime Rib Cooking Time

Bake in a fully pre-heated oven at 500˚F for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325˚F and continue baking:

10-12 min per pound for rare

13-14 min per pound for medium-rare

14-15 min per pound for medium

16-17 min per pound for medium-well

Roast until the thermometer registers:

115-120˚F for rare

125-130˚F for medium-rare

135-140 for medium doneness

145-150 for a medium-well

The internal temp of the roast will continue to rise5-10 degrees even after it’s out of the oven so don’t over-bake it. You can put it back in the oven if you want it more done.

Pro Tip: A colder or thicker roast will take more time to cook and ovenstrengths can vary so a meat thermometer is super-important.

The garlic crust and initial roasting over high heat seal in the juices and make every bite of this Prime Rib roast so tender and flavorful. I learned to make a standing rib roast from my blogging friend, Elise of Simply Recipesand I am using her method for prepping and baking.

Common Questions

How much prime rib do you need per serving? If you are buying a bone-in prime rib roast as the main dish, you can plan on serving 2-3 people per rib, depending on how large your menu is. If it is your only protein and main course, the rule of thumb is 1 lb per person. Can I use a boneless prime rib roast? You can use a boneless roast and adjust the cooking time accordingly for the weight. You will need a rack inside of your roasting pan since the ribs won’t be there to serve as a rack. Also, we do recommend still tying the roast with string for even roasting.

Serve with

Here’s a classic holiday Prime Rib Menu that will impress everyone:

Creamy Mashed Potatoes or Au Gratin Potatoes

or Cloverleaf Rolls

Horseradish Sauce

Green Bean Casserole

Roasted Cauliflower