Prime Rib Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

A garlic-crusted Prime Rib Recipe with a trusted method for juicy, melt-in-your-mouth tender prime rib roast. Watch the video tutorial and learn how to trim, tie, wrestle (kidding), and cook a standing rib roast.
This is a stunning and holiday-worthy roast that we reserve for spe cial meals like Christmas dinner. It’s right up there with juicy Roast Turkey. Everyone should have a go-to recipe for Prime Rib Roast and this recipe doesn’t disappoint.
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.
Prime rib is so satisfying and pairs really well with creamy mashed potatoes and baked asparagusfor the ultimate holiday feast. And don’t forget theCreamyHorseradish Sauce.
Prime Rib Video Tutorial
I hope you are super pumped to make your own prime rib roast after watching this easy tutorial.
If you enjoy our videos, pleasesubscribe to our Youtube Channeland be sure to click the bell icon so you’ll be the first to know when we post a new video.
Prime Rib Roast Recipe
Repeat after me, “prime rib is not scary.” It’s actually very simple to prepare. Prime Rib Roast can be intimidating because it is an expensive cut of beef and is usually made for important life events or holidays, but really, this is not hard to make.
The secrets to a great prime rib are:
- Use an in-oven meat thermometer
- Don’t overcook the roast (see rule #1)
- Follow a trusted recipe (watch the video tutorial and you’ll be a pro in no time)
What Cut is Prime Rib Meat?
There are 2 grades at the grocery store; USDA prime grade and USDA choice grade. Prime grade has more fat and marbling and can be considerably more expensive per pound. If you aren’t sure, ask your butcher whether your roast is prime or choice because it isn’t always clear on the packaging and most cuts sold are actually “choice”.
See our tutorial on How to Select a Prime Rib Roast. This recipe works for either prime or choice, so go with the best you can buy.
Pro Tip: Look for bone-in prime rib, also known as a “Standing Rib Roast.” We used a 7 lb bone-in beef prime rib, but you can use larger or smaller roasts and modify the baking time per the cooking time chart below. P.S. You can use the bones later to make a Beef Stock.
How to Carve and Tie Prime Rib Roast
Pre-cutting the bones away is optional but will make carving easier when ready to serve. It’s best to do it ahead than struggle with it in front of dinner guests. Removing and re-attaching the ribs with a string doesn’t change the juiciness of the roast at all.
- Cut away the bones running your knife right along the bones.
- Replace the bones and tightly tie them right back onto your roast with kitchen string, looping the string around in 1″ intervals.
Pro Tip: A butcher can cut away the ribs and tie the roast for you (usually free of charge).
The Best Prime Rib Seasoning Rub
Combine 6 finely choppedgarlic cloves, 1/2 Tbsp salt, 1/2 Tbsp black pepper, 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves, 1/2 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves, and 3 Tbsp light olive oil. It’s even better if you let it sit for 5 minutes for the flavors to meld.
Pro Tips: Mince garlic with a knife. Do not use a garlic press as pressed garlic burns under high heat. Also, use an extra light olive oil with a high smoke point so your oven is less likely to get smokey.
How to Cook Prime Rib:
1. Season and Rest – Sprinkle meat all over with about 2 tspsalt, cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it rest on the counter for 3 hours to come to room temperature. The roast will bake more uniformly if it is near room temperature. When nearly at room temperature,Preheat the Oven to 500˚F with a rack in the lower third of the oven.
2. Pat Dry and Rub – use paper towels to pat dry the roast then use your hands to rub the garlic and herb mixture all over the top and sides of the roast. Place into a roasting pan, rib-side-down.
3. Roast – Put an oven-safe meat thermometer into the thickest portion of the meat and cook according to the Cooking Time Chart Below.
4. Rest the roast – Once out of the oven transfer to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil, and rest 30 minutes before carving. If you don’t rest the roast, it will juice out and become chewy. Remove the kitchen string and use a carving knife to slice against the grain to desired thickness
Prime Rib Cooking Time
Bake in a fully pre-heated oven at 500˚F for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325˚F and continue baking:
- 10-12 min per pound for rare
- 13-14 min per pound for medium-rare
- 14-15 min per pound for medium
- 16-17 min per pound for medium-well
Roast until the thermometer registers:
- 115-120˚F for rare
- 125-130˚F for medium-rare
- 135-140 for medium doneness
- 145-150 for a medium-well
The internal temp of the roast will continue to rise5-10 degrees even after it’s out of the oven so don’t over-bake it. You can put it back in the oven if you want it more done.
Pro Tip: A colder or thicker roast will take more time to cook and ovenstrengths can vary so a meat thermometer is super-important.
The garlic crust and initial roasting over high heat seal in the juices and make every bite of this Prime Rib roast so tender and flavorful. I learned to make a standing rib roast from my blogging friend, Elise of Simply Recipesand I am using her method for prepping and baking.
Common Questions
How much prime rib do you need per serving?
If you are buying a bone-in prime rib roast as the main dish, you can plan on serving 2-3 people per rib, depending on how large your menu is. If it is your only protein and main course, the rule of thumb is 1 lb per person.
Can I use a boneless prime rib roast?
You can use a boneless roast and adjust the cooking time accordingly for the weight. You will need a rack inside of your roasting pan since the ribs won’t be there to serve as a rack. Also, we do recommend still tying the roast with string for even roasting.
Serve with
Here’s a classic holiday Prime Rib Menu that will impress everyone:
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes or Au Gratin Potatoes
- Cloverleaf Rolls
- Horseradish Sauce
- Green Bean Casserole
- Roasted Cauliflower
Prime Rib Recipe
5 from 392 votes
Author: Natasha Kravchuk
A garlic-crusted Prime Rib Recipe with a trusted method for juicy, melt-in-your-mouth tender prime rib roast. How to trim, tie and cook a standing rib roast. Serve with Horseradish Sauce if desired.
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins
Total Time: 2 hours hrs
Ingredients
Servings: 12 people (estimate 2-3 servings per rib)
For the Roast:
- 7 lb beef prime rib (bone-in)
- 3 1/2 tsp sea salt, divided
- 1/2 Tbsp black pepper, freshly ground
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary leaves, minced, from 1 sprig or 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/2 tsp fresh thyme leaves, mnced, from 1-2 sprigs, or 1/4 tsp dried thyme
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp extra light olive oil
Instructions
How to Make Prime Rib:
Cut the ribs away from the roast, cutting right along the ribs and keeping the ribs together. Replace the ribs back onto the roast and use kitchen string to tie them tightly onto the roast in 1-inch intervals.
Sprinkle meat all over with 2 tsp salt, cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 3 hours to come to room temperature (it will bake more uniformly). Then preheat Oven to 500˚F with rack in the lower third of the oven.
Make your Prime Rib rub: In a small bowl, stir together: 1/2 Tbsp salt, 1/2 Tbsp black pepper, 1 tsp minced rosemary, 1/2 tsp minced thyme leaves, chopped garlic, and 3 Tbsp olive oil.
Lightly pat the roast dry with a paper towel then rub all over top and sides with garlic rub. Place into a roasting pan bone-side-down (the bones will serve as a rack) and put a meat thermometer into the thickest portion of the meat. Bake at 500˚F for 15 minutes.
Reduce heat to 325˚F and continue baking following these guidelines: 10-12 min per pound for rare, or 13-14 min per pound for medium rare, and 14-15 min per pound for medium. Roast until the thermometer registers: 120˚F for rare, 130˚F for medium rare, 140 for Medium, 150 for medium well.*
Transfer to a cutting board, tent loosely with foil and rest 30 minutes before carving. Remove string and rack of ribs then slice to desired thickness.
Notes
*Meat internal temp will continue to rise 5-10 degrees even after it’s out of the oven so don’t over-bake. This 7 lb roast was baked at 500˚F for 15 minutes then at 325˚F for 1 hr 30 minutes for medium doneness.
Nutrition Per Serving
823kcal Calories1g Carbs36g Protein74g Fat30g Saturated Fat3g Polyunsaturated Fat33g Monounsaturated Fat160mg Cholesterol796mg Sodium595mg Potassium0.1g Fiber0.02g Sugar6IU Vitamin A1mg Vitamin C25mg Calcium4mg Iron
- Full Nutrition Label
- Nutrition Disclosure
Nutrition Facts
Prime Rib Recipe
Amount per Serving
Calories
823
% Daily Value*
Fat
74
g
114
%
Saturated Fat
30
g
188
%
Polyunsaturated Fat
3
g
Monounsaturated Fat
Cholesterol
160
mg
53
%
Sodium
796
mg
35
%
Potassium
595
mg
17
%
Carbohydrates
1
g
%
Fiber
0.1
g
%
Sugar
0.02
g
%
Protein
36
g
72
%
Vitamin A
6
IU
%
Vitamin C
1
mg
1
%
Calcium
25
mg
3
%
Iron
4
mg
22
%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: prime rib, prime rib recipe, prime rib roast
Skill Level: Easy/Medium
Cost to Make: $$$
Calories: 823