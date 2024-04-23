Protein Waffles Recipe - 41 grams of protein! • Low Carb with Jennifer (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jennifer Banz· 115 Comments
Servings: 1
|
Cals: 263
|
Fat: 9
|
Carbs: 4
|
Fiber: 0
|
Protein: 41
|
Time: 7 minutes mins
Jump to RecipePin for Later
This actually crispy protein waffles recipe only use 4 ingredients and packs over 40 grams of protein! Use protein powder along with simple ingredients to make these delicious and healthy waffles in less than 10 minutes.
Protein Waffles
I absolutely love waffles but they really do not offer much for protein. This protein waffles recipe is so easy to make! You could literally have waffles every day of the week with almost zero effort. They pack over 40 grams of protein and are low in calories so feel free to add some amazing toppings like butter, syrup, fresh fruit, peanut butter or another type of nut butter!
There are so many healthy recipes out there, but not a lot of tasty recipes for a high protein breakfast. I like a sweet breakfast so these healthy protein waffles leave me satisfied and are so delicious! What I love most is that these do not require a blender, any flours like oat flour or whole wheat flour, or banana!
Ingredients needed
This section explains how to choose the best ingredients for this protein waffle recipe, what each one does in the recipe, and substitution options. For a printable recipe, see therecipe card below.
39 grams protein powder - This recipe will work with different protein powders, but I like to use vanilla Premiere protein powder because that's what I always have on hand.
You could also use a vegan protein powder or chocolate protein powder. Most protein powders are gluten free, so this would be the best way to make gluten-free waffles.
1 whole egg -you could also use 2 egg whites or ¼ cup of pasteurized egg whites for extra protein.
3 tablespoons (60g) sour cream - I like to use either light sour cream or plain 4% Greek Yogurt. You really need full fat Greek Yogurt (4% milk fat), light sour cream (10.5% milk fat), or full fat sour cream (18% milk fat). This helps the protein waffles not be so dry. You could also use blended cottage cheese. For dairy free, you can use a dairy-free yogurt.
1 teaspoon (4g) baking powder
pinch of salt
How to make easy protein waffles
This section explains how to make this protein waffle recipe, step by step. For a full printable recipe, see therecipe card below.
Step 1 - Heat your waffle iron on medium and spray both plates with non-stick cooking spray.
Step 2 -Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl: protein powder, baking powder and salt. Now stir in the egg and sour cream or yogurt until a smooth batter forms.
We do not need to let the batter rest like traditional waffles because this batter does not have gluten.
Step 3 - Using a ladle or cup, pour batter in the middle of the bottom plate until about ¾ of the bottom plate has batter on it. The amount of batter will vary depending on the size of your waffle iron.When the top is closed, the pressure will spread the batter to the rest of the spaces.
Cook until the waffle is cooked through and crispy.
I know my both my Belgian waffle maker and mini waffle maker have a handy light that tells me when my waffles are ready.
Step 4 - Serve with your favorite waffle toppings.
Tips for the best protein powder waffles
- Use a protein powder that actually tastes good. You can use plant-based protein powder, but in order to make vegan protein waffles, you will need a replacement for the egg and the yogurt.
- Make a triple batch for meal prep and then keep themstored in an airtight containerin the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer in an freezer bag for up to 3 months. Toast them in a toaster oven for breakfast to make them nice and crispy again.
- This 4 ingredient protein powder waffles recipe also makes a great pancake batter.
- Use your favorite toppings such as a drizzle of maple syrup, almond butter, or chocolate chips, and sugar-free syrup.
I love using protein powder to make nutritious and delicious high protein breakfasts. Some other recipes I have are protein pancakes, chocolate chip protein muffins, and protein pudding. I think these fluffy protein waffles are my favorite of the bunch!
More breakfast ideas
- Low Carb Breakfast Casserole
- Homemade Turkey Sausage
- Protein Pudding
- Low carb Breakfast Burrito for one
Protein Waffles Recipe - 41 grams of Protein!
These actually crispy protein waffles only use 4 ingredients and make a very tasty breakfast! Use your favorite whey protein powder, eggs, sour cream or Greek Yogurt, and baking powder to make these delicious and healthy waffles in less than 10 minutes.
4.71 from 48 votes
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 2 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes
Total Time: 7 minutes minutes
Servings: 1
Calories: 263
Author: Jennifer Banz
This post may contain affiliate links
Ingredients
- 39 grams Protein powder, (note 1)
- 1 large Egg
- 3 Tablespoons Plain Greek Yogurt or sour cream (45g), (note 2)
- 1 teaspoon Baking powder
- pinch of salt
- your favorite toppings for serving
Equipment
Instructions
Heat your waffle iron on medium and spray both plates with cooking spray. I prefer a mini dash waffle maker as it resembles Eggo waffles!
Mix the protein powder, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Now stir in the egg and Greek Yogurt until fully combined.
Using a ladle or cup, pour batter in the middle of the bottom plate until about ¾ of the bottom plate has batter on it. When the top is closed, the pressure will spread the batter to the rest of the spaces.
Be sure to cook the waffle through. If you open the waffle maker and your waffle is split in half, it needed more time. This is the same as with regular waffles. For a crispier waffle, cook them a little past the indicator light.
Serve with butter and sugar free syrup.
Notes
- Protein powder:I have only ever made this recipe with Premiere Protein Powder. Use others at your own risk! This needs to be weighed with a kitchen scale for best results. 39 grams of my protein powder is ½ cup, but your's may be different.
- Sour cream or Greek Yogurt: I like to use either light sour cream or plain 4% Greek Yogurt. You really need full fat Greek Yogurt (4% milk fat), light sour cream (10.5% milk fat), or full fat sour cream (18% milk fat). This helps the protein waffles not be so dry. You could also use blended cottage cheese.
- Nutritional information is calculated using the vanilla premiere protein powder and plain full fat Greek Yogurt.
Servings: 1
Nutrition per serving
Calories: 263 | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 41g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 0g
Nutrition is provided as a courtesy only. Please re-calculate on your own with the ingredients and amounts you used for the most accurate data.
Keyword :gluten free, protein waffle recipe, recipe for protein waffles
More Breakfast
- Keto Lemon Blueberry Scones
- Easy Keto Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl
- Keto Muffins (2 Flavors) with Coconut or Almond Flour
- Strawberry Cheesecake Keto Smoothie Recipe
Reader Interactions
Comments
Dolly says
The link to your protein powder is only 20 gms
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
Thank you for bringing that to my attention! It was linked to the wrong protein powder. This is the one I use and recommend: https://amzn.to/48mZpOUSee Also19-Day Keto Diet Plan For Beginners With Recipes & Meal Plan20 BEST Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Smartpoints - Easy WW Freestyle!25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes5 Prolon-Inspired Soup Recipes for a Modified Fast - Empowered Beyond Weight Loss
Reply
Melissa says
Stuck to my waffle maker.
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
Sorry to hear that. What cooking spray did you use?
Reply
Stacey Debono says
If you recommend using full fat Greek yogurt, why does the nutritional info include fat free yogurt?? Confusing.
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
Thank you for bringing that to my attention. I have changed the nutrition.
Reply
Lori Thieme says
I need help converting grams. A scoop of my protein powder is 58 g and I don’t have a way to measure since it’s not compatible with cups. Is it about 1/4 of a cup?
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
Hi Lori, if you click the "Metric" button in the recipe it will give you the measurement in grams.
Reply
Lori says
Omg! Yum! Just starting my keto journey over again and these are so good! I added some pumpkin pie spice.
Reply
Steph says
This was disgusting. Dry, not fluffy at all. Crumbled. Went in the trash.
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
I am so sorry to hear that! What protein powder did you use and did you use sour cream or Greek Yogurt?
Reply
Cher says
They were delicious. Thank you for sharing Jennifer 😊
Reply
Liese says
When you say 1/2 cup of protein powder, do you literally mean 1/2 cup or 1/2 of the protein scoop? Or better yet, how many grams are ypu recommending?
Reply
Jennifer Banz says
It will be 1 serving of protein powder which for the protein powder I linked, is 1/2 cup or 40 grams.
Reply
Cat says
I tried this with 1/4 cup Devotion buttery blend and 1/4 cup unflavored protein powder, 1 Tbsp vanilla fat free Oikos Pro yogurt and 2 Tbsp sour cream. Yummy!
Reply
Clarkie Penney says
These waffles did not work for me. They stuck to my waffle maker. They also left a sticky protein feel in my mouth. I will move on to trying some of your other recipes.
Reply
Mini says
Perfect protein waffle every time! I have doubled the recipe many times and even added some gras-fed collagen powder to the mix. The waffles always turned out wonderfully. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Reply
Mel says
My scoop is 1/2 C. My first batch was too thick, sweet(vanilla powder) & dry. Today, I made the following changes:2 eggs, 4 T. Sour cream, i sifter the powder into the 1/2 C. Scoop. 3 minutes & they were perfect.
Reply
Sheri says
Thanks for the alterations. It seemed way too thick when I mixed it with the original instructions. That almost always means they would be dry. These, however, are perfection 🥰
Reply
Sandy Cote says
Made with cinnamon French toast whey protein powder. I might add a little mozzarella cheese only because they are a little dry tasting. Maybe that will help the dryness or maybe a little more sour cream.
Reply
Jen says
These were perfect! I used a mini waffle maker and added too much on the first one, but- so good with butter and sf syrup. I made before reading the comments, next time I’ll try with a hint a vanilla since my whey protein was unflavored. Thank you again! Yum!!
Reply
Heather says
This recipe is great! Nice and crispy. I used 1/2 cup unflavored Now brand whey protein powder, a teaspoon of sweetener and a squirt of vanilla extract for flavor. Excellent with Walden Farms pancake syrup and butter.
Reply
Karen Nichols says
Can you use egg substitute or even egg whites?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I have not tested that but I don't see why not
Reply
Jay says
I used 3 tablespoons of egg whites and they were perfect
Reply
Stephanie W says
These came out perfect. Nice and crispy and satisfied my waffle craving. Easy to make as well. The link to the protein was for vanilla so I used the same. However, the vanilla made it a little too sweet for my liking. Next time I plan to use non-flavored powder.
Reply
Trish says
Made these today with whole milk greek yogurt, a splash of vanilla, and Isopure unflavored protein powder. Turned out great!
Reply
Crecia says
What sugar free syrup did you use? Love this recipe no peanut butter either!!!
Reply
Jeff Luftig says
I make my own. 1C Water, 1 C Sugar Substitute, 1 TBS Maple Extract, 1/2 Tsp Xanthum Gum. Zero Carbs
Donna says
Absolutely the best! Made pancakes this time.
Reply
Maureen Tan says
Tried this today, used yogurt and added tiny bit of mozzarella cheese, turned out very crispy waffles. Ate with sugar free maple syrup, Super yummy. Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Janice Langlinais says
Could you use unsweetened plain Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream? That’s what you use in your almond flour muffins and it really works well so wondering if I would work well here too.
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Yep!
Reply
Jamie says
These. Are. Amazing.
Reply
JB says
Great base recipe for add ins. We added psyllium husk and ground flax for texture and unsweetened whey isolate and it worked great. Next time we will add butter or coconut oil to the batter because they were a little on the dry side for us but that's not surprising because of our tweaks. Thanks for posting this!
Reply
Priscilla M Blanchard says
Recipe says 1 egg. Video shows 2 eggs. With one egg, the batter is stiff, pastry-like. With 2 eggs it was actual batter. Made 2 regular size waffles. SO GOOD!!
Reply
Roberta M Romano says
Simply Awesome
Reply
Neil says
Tried these and substituted the cream with SKYR and they were amazing - fantastic recipe and only 10g of carbs.
Thanks for my new favourite breakfast waffle recipe!
Reply
Sandi says
I made this from the description at the top...1 scoop of my protein powder is nowhere near 1/2 cup so they were very airy and crsipy, but still really good!. I also added a splash of vanilla and some cinnamon for some flavor. Will try measuring next time for a little more dense waffle. Thanks Jen!
Reply
Megan says
I never comment on recipes, but I had to let you know how great these are. I’ve been making them constantly. I do add like three tablespoons of MCT oil to make them mire dense. Thank u!
Reply
KAREN WOLF says
I have a mini waffle maker, but I think you are talking about a regular size waffle maker? If so, I could probably make double the amount of waffles with your recipe they wil just be smaller. I cannot wait to try these!
Reply
Susan J says
Can't wait to try. I love your recipes, Jennifer!
Reply
Janine says
I followed recipe but swapped sour cream for plain Greek yogurt and added a splash of vanilla extract. These came out great!
Reply
April says
Does the sour cream add some moisture? I just tried a different recipe that’s just protein powder, egg, and water and it’s like chewing a mouthful of crispy protein powder! ? Your recipe sounds better!
Reply
Sarah says
Seriously so delicious. I've been keto for 8 years on and off and never tasted any treat as good as this. I feel like this was exactly what I needed for a sweet tooth. I used keto ratio yogurt because I didn't have sour cream on hand. That worked great. Then I used gold star protein powder and that worked out really well. I then made my own syrup using erythritol cooked it in frozen blueberries and then added xanthan gum to thicken it. So hopefully that inspires more creativity for others. This was SO GOOD. I never comment on pinterest but this was worthy of high complements to the chef!
Reply
Samantha Wilson says
Very rarely, do protein recipes I find online work out. These came out PERFECT! I used chocolate peanut butter whey protein, because that’s what I had at the house. These are delicious and so crispy. Thanks a lot!
Reply
Julie Kuyper says
I made these with Sparta Loopy Fruits Protein Powder - delicious!
Reply
Stephanie NUNEZ says
Trying with Performing Fruity Cereal powder now 🙂
Very fluffy and light, would like a little more chew but great flavor!
Reply
Debbie Breslow says
Could I use yogurt in place of sourcream? Recipe sounds great and I just bought some of the Premier protein powder and a mini waffle iron, so freakin' cute 🙂
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Yes, love that idea!
Reply
Karen Dunbar says
Hi Jennifer, Made these today but I'm a bit confused about recipe. In the narrative it says add 1 scoop protein powder but in the version to print it says 1/2 cup of protein powder. Curious as to what is right. I always read the print version so I used 1/2 cup which made my batter extremely thick so I watered it down to be pourable. Anyway, it was good (all I had was chocolate plant based protein...smelled like a chocolate cake!) Thanks for clarifying and Happy New Year!
Sher says
I used Quest cinnamon crunch protein powder, minus 2 tablespoons which I added 2 T of ground flax meal for added fiber (4 gm) to equal the half cup. I added 1 T melted butter to the mix and half a tsp of vanilla. These were very good and tasted great on their own or with sugar free syrup. The consistency is the closest to a wheat flour waffle that I've tried in low carb cooking. The recipe made three mini dash waffles. Thanks for the great recipe!
Reply
Michaela says
Literally just evaporated into nothing leaving a huge mess and no waffles
Reply
Ellen Adkins says
I do not have sour cream on
Hand right now,can I still use water
Instead??
Reply
Michelle says
Made these tonight in my mini dash. I got 4 waffles and they were yummy! I put some butter on there and sugar free jam. Yum! Thanks! I love your recipes!!
Reply
Leave a Comment & Rating!
« Older Comments