Protein Waffles Recipe - 41 grams of protein! • Low Carb with Jennifer (2024)

This actually crispy protein waffles recipe only use 4 ingredients and packs over 40 grams of protein! Use protein powder along with simple ingredients to make these delicious and healthy waffles in less than 10 minutes.

Protein Waffles

I absolutely love waffles but they really do not offer much for protein. This protein waffles recipe is so easy to make! You could literally have waffles every day of the week with almost zero effort. They pack over 40 grams of protein and are low in calories so feel free to add some amazing toppings like butter, syrup, fresh fruit, peanut butter or another type of nut butter!

There are so many healthy recipes out there, but not a lot of tasty recipes for a high protein breakfast. I like a sweet breakfast so these healthy protein waffles leave me satisfied and are so delicious! What I love most is that these do not require a blender, any flours like oat flour or whole wheat flour, or banana!

Ingredients needed

This section explains how to choose the best ingredients for this protein waffle recipe, what each one does in the recipe, and substitution options. For a printable recipe, see therecipe card below.

39 grams protein powder - This recipe will work with different protein powders, but I like to use vanilla Premiere protein powder because that's what I always have on hand.

You could also use a vegan protein powder or chocolate protein powder. Most protein powders are gluten free, so this would be the best way to make gluten-free waffles.

1 whole egg -you could also use 2 egg whites or ¼ cup of pasteurized egg whites for extra protein.

3 tablespoons (60g) sour cream - I like to use either light sour cream or plain 4% Greek Yogurt. You really need full fat Greek Yogurt (4% milk fat), light sour cream (10.5% milk fat), or full fat sour cream (18% milk fat). This helps the protein waffles not be so dry. You could also use blended cottage cheese. For dairy free, you can use a dairy-free yogurt.

1 teaspoon (4g) baking powder

pinch of salt

How to make easy protein waffles

This section explains how to make this protein waffle recipe, step by step. For a full printable recipe, see therecipe card below.

Step 1 - Heat your waffle iron on medium and spray both plates with non-stick cooking spray.

Step 2 -Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl: protein powder, baking powder and salt. Now stir in the egg and sour cream or yogurt until a smooth batter forms.

We do not need to let the batter rest like traditional waffles because this batter does not have gluten.

Step 3 - Using a ladle or cup, pour batter in the middle of the bottom plate until about ¾ of the bottom plate has batter on it. The amount of batter will vary depending on the size of your waffle iron.When the top is closed, the pressure will spread the batter to the rest of the spaces.

Cook until the waffle is cooked through and crispy.

I know my both my Belgian waffle maker and mini waffle maker have a handy light that tells me when my waffles are ready.

Step 4 - Serve with your favorite waffle toppings.

Tips for the best protein powder waffles

Use a protein powder that actually tastes good. You can use plant-based protein powder, but in order to make vegan protein waffles, you will need a replacement for the egg and the yogurt.

Make a triple batch for meal prep and then keep themstored in an airtight containerin the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer in an freezer bag for up to 3 months. Toast them in a toaster oven for breakfast to make them nice and crispy again.

This 4 ingredient protein powder waffles recipe also makes a great pancake batter.

Use your favorite toppings such as a drizzle of maple syrup, almond butter, or chocolate chips, and sugar-free syrup.

I love using protein powder to make nutritious and delicious high protein breakfasts. Some other recipes I have are protein pancakes, chocolate chip protein muffins, and protein pudding. I think these fluffy protein waffles are my favorite of the bunch!

