Prysmian | Cables, Energy & Telecom Solutions | Prysmian Group (2024)

FY 2023 Financial Results

Excellent results: sound margins expansion & strong cash generation

Read the press release

Discover more

  • 05/03/2024 Compliance with market disclosure requirements
  • 29/02/2024 Prysmian: board of directors approved the slate of candidates for the renewal
Our Company

The global cable player leading the energy transition and digital transformation.

Discover More

Prysmian FY 2023 Financial Results

29/02/2024 H 10.00am

Webcast

Press Release

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023

Discover More

OUR MARKETS

Our world-leading cable solutions

The widest range of products, services, technologies and know-how.

Transmission
Digital Solutions
Electrification
Power Grid

Powering the future of energy

Explore our digital document

A TRULY GLOBAL GROUP

Prysmian operates in over 50 countries worldwide

Our business model is diversified by portfolio and geographical area.

Company
Markets
Product Centre
Investors
Sustainability

Leader in Innovation

We ensured that R&D activities continued during the pandemic, confirming the strategic priority to innovate in support of the energy transition process. In order to intensify exchange and discussion with the entire value chain, we have invested in the creation of an ecosystem, a multi-stakeholder partnership.

Discover more

People & Careers

Everyone has the potential to make their mark

Join us Discover more

Our Key Numbers

31st December 2023

152

Years of experience

+50

Countries

30K

Our Employees

+15Billion

Euro of Sales

Discover how we bring energy to power lives and communities

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Prysmian Financial Results

Download FY 2022 Report (ESEF File)
Download FY 2022 Presentation
Read FY 2022 Press Release
Download Annual Report 2021 (ESEF File)
Download FY 2021 Presentation
Read FY 2021 Press Release

Prysmian
Ocean Racing

The partnership between Prysmian and Giancarlo Pedote dates back to over ten years ago. Together they have achieved important victories and results

Discover more

Press releases

05 Mar 2024 | Corporate

Compliance with market disclosure requirements

29 Feb 2024 | Corporate Financial Press Release

Prysmian: board of directors approved the slate of candidates for the renewal

29 Feb 2024 | Corporate Financial Press Release

27 Feb 2024 | Corporate | Transmission

Prysmian signs a contract worth around €1.9 billion with Eastern Green Link 2 limited

View All

PEOPLE & CAREERS

Develop your career in STEM with us

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are truly at the heart of our DNA, pushing our boundaries forward and impacting the world. And this is why we need people who will help us to make our world greener. This is why we need YOU. You’ll have the opportunity to learn through our world-class Prysmian Academy, discover international opportunities and access our Mentorship program.

Discover more

OUR COMMITMENT

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

As a Company with an international footprint, we are deeply aware of our responsibility to create an inclusive environment that embraces all forms of diversity. We have a culture of sharing, collaboration, openness and transparency: we consistently monitor our progression in these areas.

Each of our people has a unique skillset, perspective and capability that they bring to the business. We encourage them to make their mark on Prysmian by recognising the essential part they play both in the company and in the world.

Discover more

Professional Programs 2022

00:56

Women in STEM

01:01

Prysmian Group

Milan

Prysmian 9M 2024 results

From31 Oct 2024 To31 Oct 2024

London

Industrial CEOs Unplugged 2024 - Morgan Stanley - London

From04 Sep 2024 To09 Aug 2024

Milan

Prysmian 1H 2024 results

From01 Aug 2024 To01 Aug 2024

Milan

Italian Investment Conference 2024 - Unicredi/Kepler - Milan

From23 May 2024 To23 May 2024

Renewable energy: how the grid can slow it down

Discover more

View all

STORIES

Explore our world

Prysmian Selected to Receive $4.5 Million in Federal Funding for Technology to Modernize Power Grid

Discover more

Floating offshore wind market trends in Europe

Discover more

Prysmian Group accelerates its commitment to sustainability through a Social and Climate Change Ambition plan

Discover more

Sustain to Lead: Prysmian to go beyond its sustainability goals

Discover more

Prysmian presents its financial targets at Capital Markets Day

Discover more

Advanced cybersecurity: crucial for smart grids

Discover more

View all

INSIGHT

Discover our Digital Magazine

Read all stories

