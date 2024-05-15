Prysmian | Cables, Energy & Telecom Solutions | Prysmian Group (2024)

FY 2023 Financial Results
Excellent results: sound margins expansion & strong cash generation
Read the press release
Discover more
- 05/03/2024 Compliance with market disclosure requirements
- 29/02/2024 Prysmian: board of directors approved the slate of candidates for the renewal
-
Our Company
The global cable player leading the energy transition and digital transformation.
Discover More
CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023
Discover More
OUR MARKETS
Our world-leading cable solutions
The widest range of products, services, technologies and know-how.
Powering the future of energy
Explore our digital document
A TRULY GLOBAL GROUP
Prysmian operates in over 50 countries worldwide
Our business model is diversified by portfolio and geographical area.
Leader in Innovation
We ensured that R&D activities continued during the pandemic, confirming the strategic priority to innovate in support of the energy transition process. In order to intensify exchange and discussion with the entire value chain, we have invested in the creation of an ecosystem, a multi-stakeholder partnership.
Discover more
Our Key Numbers
31st December 2023
152
Years of experience
+50
Countries
30K
Our Employees
+15Billion
Euro of Sales
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Prysmian Financial Results
Prysmian
Ocean Racing
The partnership between Prysmian and Giancarlo Pedote dates back to over ten years ago. Together they have achieved important victories and results
Discover more
Press releases
05 Mar 2024 | Corporate
Compliance with market disclosure requirements
29 Feb 2024 | Corporate Financial Press Release
Prysmian: board of directors approved the slate of candidates for the renewal
29 Feb 2024 | Corporate Financial Press Release
27 Feb 2024 | Corporate | Transmission
Prysmian signs a contract worth around €1.9 billion with Eastern Green Link 2 limited
View All
PEOPLE & CAREERS
Develop your career in STEM with us
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are truly at the heart of our DNA, pushing our boundaries forward and impacting the world. And this is why we need people who will help us to make our world greener. This is why we need YOU. You’ll have the opportunity to learn through our world-class Prysmian Academy, discover international opportunities and access our Mentorship program.
Discover more
OUR COMMITMENT
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
As a Company with an international footprint, we are deeply aware of our responsibility to create an inclusive environment that embraces all forms of diversity. We have a culture of sharing, collaboration, openness and transparency: we consistently monitor our progression in these areas.
Each of our people has a unique skillset, perspective and capability that they bring to the business. We encourage them to make their mark on Prysmian by recognising the essential part they play both in the company and in the world.
Discover more
Professional Programs 2022
00:56
Women in STEM
01:01
Prysmian Group
Milan
Prysmian 9M 2024 results
From31 Oct 2024 To31 Oct 2024
London
Industrial CEOs Unplugged 2024 - Morgan Stanley - London
From04 Sep 2024 To09 Aug 2024
Milan
Prysmian 1H 2024 results
From01 Aug 2024 To01 Aug 2024
Milan
Italian Investment Conference 2024 - Unicredi/Kepler - Milan
From23 May 2024 To23 May 2024
Renewable energy: how the grid can slow it down
Discover more
View all
STORIES
Explore our world
Prysmian Selected to Receive $4.5 Million in Federal Funding for Technology to Modernize Power Grid
Discover more
Floating offshore wind market trends in Europe
Discover more
Prysmian Group accelerates its commitment to sustainability through a Social and Climate Change Ambition plan
Discover more
Sustain to Lead: Prysmian to go beyond its sustainability goals
Discover more
Prysmian presents its financial targets at Capital Markets Day
Discover more
Advanced cybersecurity: crucial for smart grids
Discover more
View all
INSIGHT
Discover our Digital Magazine
Read all stories
This is a placeholder for content subject to Cookie privacy regulations. Pleaseaccept %COOKIES%to access this content.') .parent() .find('.cb-reminder').addClass('cookieconsent-optout-preferences') .find('.cb-reminder-cta').text(_strClickable.replace("%COOKIES%","PREFERENCES cookies")); } } // STATISTICS COOKIES // if ($('iFrame[data-cookieconsent="statistics"]').length > 0) { console.log('Found: ' + $('iFrame[data-cookieconsent="statistics"]').length + ' optin-statistics iframes'); if (!(Cookiebot.consent.statistics)) { jQuery('iFrame[data-cookieconsent="statistics"]') .before('
This is a placeholder for content subject to Cookie privacy regulations. Pleaseaccept %COOKIES%to access this content.') .parent() .find('.cb-reminder').addClass('cookieconsent-optout-statistics') .find('.cb-reminder-cta').text(_strClickable.replace("%COOKIES%","STATISTICS cookies")); } } if ($('.atwrapper .addthis_inline_share_toolbox').length > 0) { console.log('Found: ' + $('.atwrapper .addthis_inline_share_toolbox').length + ' optin-statistics sharing toolboxes'); if (!(Cookiebot.consent.statistics)) { jQuery('.atwrapper') .before('
This is a placeholder for content subject to Cookie privacy regulations. Pleaseaccept %COOKIES%to access this content.') .parent() .addClass('cb-hint') .find('.cb-reminder').addClass('cookieconsent-optout-statistics') .find('.cb-reminder-cta').text(_strClickable.replace("%COOKIES%","STATISTICS cookies")); } } // CONSENT CALLBACK // window.addEventListener('CookiebotOnAccept', function (e) { if (Cookiebot.consent.marketing) { jQuery('iFrame[data-cookieconsent="marketing"]') .parent().removeClass('cb-reminder-parent'); } else { jQuery('iFrame[data-cookieconsent="marketing"]') .parent().addClass('cb-reminder-parent'); } if (Cookiebot.consent.statistics) { jQuery('.atwrapper') .parent().removeClass('cb-hint').removeClass('cb-reminder-parent'); } else { jQuery('.atwrapper') .parent().addClass('cb-hint').addClass('cb-reminder-parent'); } }, false);});