Psalm 138:8 - I Will Give You Thanks with All My Heart (2024)

The LORD will vindicate me; your love, LORD, endures forever— do not abandon the works of your hands.New Living Translation
The LORD will work out his plans for my life— for your faithful love, O LORD, endures forever. Don’t abandon me, for you made me.English Standard Version
The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.Berean Standard Bible
The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever—do not abandon the works of Your hands.King James Bible
The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.New King James Version
The LORD will perfect that which concerns me; Your mercy, O LORD, endures forever; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.New American Standard Bible
The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Your faithfulness, LORD, is everlasting; Do not abandon the works of Your hands.NASB 1995
The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Your lovingkindness, O LORD, is everlasting; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.NASB 1977
The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Thy lovingkindness, O LORD, is everlasting; Do not forsake the works of Thy hands. Legacy Standard Bible
Yahweh will accomplish what concerns me; O Yahweh, Your lovingkindness endures forever; Do not fail the works of Your hands.Amplified Bible
The LORD will accomplish that which concerns me; Your [unwavering] lovingkindness, O LORD, endures forever— Do not abandon the works of Your own hands.Christian Standard Bible
The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me. LORD, your faithful love endures forever; do not abandon the work of your hands.Holman Christian Standard Bible
The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. LORD, Your love is eternal; do not abandon the work of Your hands. American Standard Version
Jehovah will perfect that which concerneth me: Thy lovingkindness, O Jehovah, endureth for ever; Forsake not the works of thine own hands.Aramaic Bible in Plain English
LORD JEHOVAH, abide upon me! LORD JEHOVAH, your mercies are to eternity and you will not desert the work of your hands! Brenton Septuagint Translation
O Lord, thou shalt recompense them on my behalf: thy mercy, O Lord, endures for ever: overlook not the works of thine hands.Contemporary English Version
You, LORD, will always treat me with kindness. Your love never fails. You have made us what we are. Don't give up on us now! Douay-Rheims Bible
The Lord will repay for me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: O despise not the work of thy hands. English Revised Version
The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever; forsake not the works of thine own hands.GOD'S WORD® Translation
The LORD will do everything for me. O LORD, your mercy endures forever. Do not let go of what your hands have made.Good News Translation
You will do everything you have promised; LORD, your love is eternal. Complete the work that you have begun. International Standard Version
The LORD will complete what his purpose is for me. LORD, your gracious love is eternal; do not abandon your personal work in me. JPS Tanakh 1917
The LORD will accomplish that which concerneth me; Thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever; Forsake not the work of Thine own hands.Literal Standard Version
YHWH perfects for me, | O YHWH, Your kindness [is] for all time, | Do not let the works of Your hands fall!Majority Standard Bible
The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever—do not abandon the works of Your hands.New American Bible
The LORD is with me to the end. LORD, your mercy endures forever. Never forsake the work of your hands! NET Bible
The LORD avenges me. O LORD, your loyal love endures. Do not abandon those whom you have made! New Revised Standard Version
The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.New Heart English Bible
The LORD will fulfill that which concerns me; your loving kindness, LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the works of your own hands.Webster's Bible Translation
The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works thy own hands.World English Bible
Yahweh will fulfill that which concerns me. Your loving kindness, Yahweh, endures forever. Don’t forsake the works of your own hands. Young's Literal Translation
I Will Give You Thanks with All My Heart
…7If I walk in the midst of trouble, You preserve me from the anger of my foes; You extend Your hand, and Your right hand saves me. 8The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever— do not abandon the works of Your hands.
Philippians 1:6
being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.Job 10:3
Does it please You to oppress me, to reject the work of Your hands and favor the schemes of the wicked?Job 10:8
Your hands shaped me and altogether formed me. Would You now turn and destroy me?Job 14:15
You will call, and I will answer; You will desire the work of Your hands.Psalm 27:9
Hide not Your face from me, nor turn away Your servant in anger. You have been my helper; do not leave me or forsake me, O God of my salvation.Psalm 57:2
I cry out to God Most High, to God who fulfills His purpose for me.Psalm 71:9
Do not discard me in my old age; do not forsake me when my strength fails.
The LORD will perfect that which concerns me: your mercy, O LORD, endures for ever: forsake not the works of your own hands.
Psalm 57:2 I will cry unto God most high; unto God that performeth all things for me.
Isaiah 26:12 LORD, thou wilt ordain peace for us: for thou also hast wrought all our works in us.
Jeremiah 32:39,40 And I will give them one heart, and one way, that they may fear me for ever, for the good of them, and of their children after them: …
Psalm 100:5 For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.
Psalm 103:17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children's children;
Psalm 71:6-9,17,18 By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee…
Job 10:3,8 Is it good unto thee that thou shouldest oppress, that thou shouldest despise the work of thine hands, and shine upon the counsel of the wicked? …
Job 14:15 Thou shalt call, and I will answer thee: thou wilt have a desire to the work of thine hands.
Abandon Accomplish Chief Complete Concerneth Concerns David Endures Endureth Eternal Everlasting Forever Forsake Fulfil Fulfill Hands Kindness Loving Loving-Kindness Mercy Musician Perfect Psalm Purpose Steadfast Work Works
Abandon Accomplish Chief Complete Concerneth Concerns David Endures Endureth Eternal Everlasting Forever Forsake Fulfil Fulfill Hands Kindness Loving Loving-Kindness Mercy Musician Perfect Psalm Purpose Steadfast Work Works
1. David praises God for the truth of his word
4. He prophesies that the kings of the earth shall praise God
7. He professes his confidence in God
Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers
(8) Perfect that which concerneth me.--Or, as in the analogous phrase (Psalm 57:2), will complete for me--i.e., either "all my undertakings," or, as in Philippians 1:6, "what he has begun in and for me."
Forsake not.--Better, the works of Thine hands; do not leave them unfinished. (See for the same verb Nehemiah 6:3; Proverbs 4:13 : "let her not go.")
The special intention of the prayer depends on the origin of the psalm. If it arose out of the troubles of rebuilding Jerusalem and reconstituting the state, it is intelligible and expressive. Or the reference may be to all Jehovah's gracious intentions for Israel.
Pulpit Commentary
Verse 8. - The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me; i.e. will complete what he has begun for me - will not leave his work unfinished (comp. Psalm 57:2; Philippians 1:6). Thy mercy, O Lord, endureth forever. Does not suddenly break off and stop. Forsake not the works of thine own hands. This is probably more than a mere personal request. David sees in God's care for himself a portion of his great providential scheme for the redemption of the world.
The LORD
יְהוָה֮ (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
will fulfill [His purpose]
יִגְמֹ֪ר (yiḡ·mōr)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's 1584: To end, come to an end, complete
in me.
בַּ֫עֲדִ֥י (ba·‘ă·ḏî)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's 1157: In up to, over against, at, beside, among, behind, for
O LORD,
יְ֭הוָה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
Your loving devotion
חַסְדְּךָ֣ (ḥas·də·ḵā)
Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
endures forever—
לְעוֹלָ֑ם (lə·‘ō·w·lām)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 5769: Concealed, eternity, frequentatively, always
do not
אַל־ (’al-)
Adverb
Strong's 408: Not
abandon
תֶּֽרֶף׃ (te·rep̄)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect Jussive - second person masculine singular
Strong's 7503: Sink, relax
the works
מַעֲשֵׂ֖י (ma·‘ă·śê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's 4639: An action, a transaction, activity, a product, property
of Your hands.
יָדֶ֣יךָ (yā·ḏe·ḵā)
Noun - fdc | second person masculine singular
Strong's 3027: A hand
