Psalm 138:8 - I Will Give You Thanks with All My Heart (2024)

Verse (Click for Chapter)

New International Version

The LORD will vindicate me; your love, LORD, endures forever— do not abandon the works of your hands.New Living Translation

The LORD will work out his plans for my life— for your faithful love, O LORD, endures forever. Don’t abandon me, for you made me.English Standard Version

The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.Berean Standard Bible

The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever—do not abandon the works of Your hands.King James Bible

The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.New King James Version

The LORD will perfect that which concerns me; Your mercy, O LORD, endures forever; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.New American Standard Bible

The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Your faithfulness, LORD, is everlasting; Do not abandon the works of Your hands.NASB 1995

The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Your lovingkindness, O LORD, is everlasting; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.NASB 1977

The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Thy lovingkindness, O LORD, is everlasting; Do not forsake the works of Thy hands. Legacy Standard Bible

Yahweh will accomplish what concerns me; O Yahweh, Your lovingkindness endures forever; Do not fail the works of Your hands.Amplified Bible

The LORD will accomplish that which concerns me; Your [unwavering] lovingkindness, O LORD, endures forever— Do not abandon the works of Your own hands.Christian Standard Bible

The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me. LORD, your faithful love endures forever; do not abandon the work of your hands.Holman Christian Standard Bible

The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. LORD, Your love is eternal; do not abandon the work of Your hands. American Standard Version

Jehovah will perfect that which concerneth me: Thy lovingkindness, O Jehovah, endureth for ever; Forsake not the works of thine own hands.Aramaic Bible in Plain English

LORD JEHOVAH, abide upon me! LORD JEHOVAH, your mercies are to eternity and you will not desert the work of your hands! Brenton Septuagint Translation

O Lord, thou shalt recompense them on my behalf: thy mercy, O Lord, endures for ever: overlook not the works of thine hands.Contemporary English Version

You, LORD, will always treat me with kindness. Your love never fails. You have made us what we are. Don't give up on us now! Douay-Rheims Bible

The Lord will repay for me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: O despise not the work of thy hands. English Revised Version

The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever; forsake not the works of thine own hands.GOD'S WORD® Translation

The LORD will do everything for me. O LORD, your mercy endures forever. Do not let go of what your hands have made.Good News Translation

You will do everything you have promised; LORD, your love is eternal. Complete the work that you have begun. International Standard Version

The LORD will complete what his purpose is for me. LORD, your gracious love is eternal; do not abandon your personal work in me. JPS Tanakh 1917

The LORD will accomplish that which concerneth me; Thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever; Forsake not the work of Thine own hands.Literal Standard Version

YHWH perfects for me, | O YHWH, Your kindness [is] for all time, | Do not let the works of Your hands fall!Majority Standard Bible

The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever—do not abandon the works of Your hands.New American Bible

The LORD is with me to the end. LORD, your mercy endures forever. Never forsake the work of your hands! NET Bible

The LORD avenges me. O LORD, your loyal love endures. Do not abandon those whom you have made! New Revised Standard Version

The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.New Heart English Bible

The LORD will fulfill that which concerns me; your loving kindness, LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the works of your own hands.Webster's Bible Translation

The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works thy own hands.World English Bible

Yahweh will fulfill that which concerns me. Your loving kindness, Yahweh, endures forever. Don’t forsake the works of your own hands. Young's Literal Translation

Jehovah doth perfect for me, O Jehovah, Thy kindness is to the age, The works of Thy hands let not fall!Additional Translations ...