Psalms 34 - NIV - I will extol the LORD at all times; his praise wil... (2024)

Of David. When he pretended to be insane before Abimelek, who drove him away, and he left.
1 [a][b]I will extol the LORD at all times; his praise will always be on my lips.
2 I will glory in the LORD; let the afflicted hear and rejoice.
3 Glorify the LORD with me; let us exalt his name together.
4 I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.
5 Those who look to him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.
6 This poor man called, and the LORD heard him; he saved him out of all his troubles.
7 The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them.
8 Taste and see that the LORD is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.
9 Fear the LORD, you his holy people, for those who fear him lack nothing.
10 The lions may grow weak and hungry, but those who seek the LORD lack no good thing.
11 Come, my children, listen to me; I will teach you the fear of the LORD.
12 Whoever of you loves life and desires to see many good days,
13 keep your tongue from evil and your lips from telling lies.
14 Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.
15 The eyes of the LORD are on the righteous, and his ears are attentive to their cry;
16 but the face of the LORD is against those who do evil, to blot out their name from the earth.
17 The righteous cry out, and the LORD hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles.
18 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
19 The righteous person may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all;
20 he protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken.
21 Evil will slay the wicked; the foes of the righteous will be condemned.
22 The LORD will rescue his servants; no one who takes refuge in him will be condemned.
David praises God, and encourages to trust him. (1-10) He exhorts to fear. (11-22)
Verses 1-10 If we hope to spend eternity in praising God, it is fit that we should spend much of our time here in this work. He never said to any one, Seek ye me in vain. David's prayers helped to silence his fears; many besides him have looked unto the Lord by faith and prayer, and it has wonderfully revived and comforted them. When we look to the world, we are perplexed, and at a loss. But on looking to Christ depends our whole salvation, and all things needful thereunto do so also. This poor man, whom no man looked upon with any respect, or looked after with any concern, was yet welcome to the throne of grace; the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles. The holy angels minister to the saints, and stand for them against the powers of darkness. All the glory be to the Lord of the angels. By taste and sight we both make discoveries, and have enjoyment; Taste and see God's goodness; take notice of it, and take the comfort of it. He makes all truly blessed that trust in him. As to the things of the other world, they shall have grace sufficient for the support of spiritual life. And as to this life, they shall have what is necessary from the hand of God. Paul had all, and abounded, because he was content, ( Philippians 4:11-18 ) . Those who trust to themselves, and think their own efforts sufficient for them, shall want; but they shall be fed who trust in the Lord. Those shall not want, who with quietness work, and mind their own business.
Verses 11-22 Let young persons set out in life with learning the fear of the Lord, if they desire true comfort here, and eternal happiness hereafter. Those will be most happy who begin the soonest to serve so good a Master. All aim to be happy. Surely this must look further than the present world; for man's life on earth consists but of few days, and those full of trouble. What man is he that would see the good of that where all bliss is perfect? Alas! few have this good in their thoughts. That religion promises best which creates watchfulness over the heart and over the tongue. It is not enough not to do hurt, we must study to be useful, and to live to some purpose; we must seek peace and pursue it; be willing to deny ourselves a great deal for peace' sake. It is the constant practice of real believers, when in distress, to cry unto God, and it is their constant comfort that he hears them. The righteous are humbled for sin, and are low in their own eyes. Nothing is more needful to true godliness than a contrite heart, broken off from every self-confidence. In this soil every grace will flourish, and nothing can encourage such a one but the free, rich grace of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The righteous are taken under the special protection of the Lord, yet they have their share of crosses in this world, and there are those that hate them. Both from the mercy of Heaven, and the malice of hell, the afflictions of the righteous must be many. But whatever troubles befal them, shall not hurt their souls, for God keeps them from sinning in troubles. No man is desolate, but he whom God has forsaken.
Taken from Matthew Henry Commentary on the Whole Bible (Concise)
- 1.
Psalms 71:6; S Ephesians 5:20; 1 Thessalonians 5:18
- 2.
Psalms 44:8; Jeremiah 9:24; 1 Corinthians 1:31
- 3.
Psalms 69:32; Psalms 107:42; Psalms 119:74
- 4.
Psalms 63:3; Psalms 86:12; Daniel 4:37; John 17:1; Romans 15:6
- 5. S
Exodus 15:2; Luke 1:46
- 6. S
Exodus 32:11; Psalms 77:2; Matthew 7:7
- 7. ver 17;
Psalms 18:43; Psalms 22:4; Psalms 56:13; Psalms 86:13
- 8. S
Exodus 34:29; Psalms 36:9
- 9.
Psalms 25:3; Psalms 44:15; Psalms 69:7; Psalms 83:16
- 10. S
Psalms 25:17
- 11. S
Genesis 32:1; S Daniel 3:28; S Matthew 18:10; 2 Kings 6:17; Daniel 6:22
- 12.
Psalms 22:4; Psalms 37:40; Psalms 41:1; Psalms 97:10; Isaiah 31:5; Acts 12:11
- 13.
Hebrews 6:5; 1 Peter 2:3
- 14. S
Psalms 2:12
- 15. S
Deuteronomy 6:13; Revelation 14:7
- 16. S
Psalms 23:1
- 17. S
Psalms 23:1; Psalms 84:11
- 18.
Psalms 66:16
- 19. S
Psalms 32:8
- 20. S
Psalms 19:9
- 21.
Ecclesiastes 3:13; 1 Peter 3:10
- 22.
Psalms 39:1; Psalms 141:3; Proverbs 13:3; Proverbs 21:23; James 1:26
- 23. S
Psalms 12:2; 1 Peter 2:22
- 24.
Psalms 37:27; Isaiah 1:17; 3 John 1:11
- 25. S
Romans 14:19; Hebrews 12:14
- 26.
Psalms 33:18
- 27. S
Job 23:10; S Job 36:7
- 28.
Malachi 3:16; S John 9:31
- 29.
Leviticus 17:10; Jeremiah 23:30; Jeremiah 44:11
- 30.
1 Peter 3:10-12*
- 31. S
Exodus 17:14; Psalms 9:6; Proverbs 10:7
- 32.
Psalms 145:19
- 33.
Deuteronomy 4:7; Psalms 119:151; Psalms 145:18; Isaiah 50:8
- 34.
Psalms 51:17; Psalms 109:16; Psalms 147:3; Isaiah 61:1; Isaiah 57:15
- 35. ver 17;
Psalms 25:17
- 36. ver 4,6; S
Job 5:19; 2 Timothy 3:11; Proverbs 24:16
- 37.
John 19:36*
- 38.
Psalms 7:9; Psalms 9:16; Psalms 11:5; Psalms 37:20; Psalms 73:27; Psalms 94:23; Psalms 106:43; Psalms 112:10; Psalms 140:11; Proverbs 14:32; Proverbs 24:16
- 39. S
Exodus 6:6; S Exodus 15:13; Luke 1:68; Revelation 14:3; 1 Kings 1:29; Psalms 71:23
- 40.
Psalms 2:12
- [a]. This psalm is an acrostic poem, the verses of which begin with the successive letters of the Hebrew alphabet.
- [b]. In Hebrew texts 34:1-22 is numbered 34:2-23.
INTRODUCTION TO PSALM 34
\\<<[A Psalm] of David, when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech\\; \\who drove him away, and he departed>>\\. The author of this psalm is expressed by name; and the time and occasion of it are plainly intimated: it was composed by David, "when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech"; not Ahimelech the priest, sometimes called Abimelech, 1Ch 18:16; to whom David went alone for bread, pretending he was upon a private business of the king's; to which sense the Syriac version inclines, rendering the words, "when he went to the house of the Lord, [and] gave the firstfruits to the priests". But this Abimelech was king of Gath, the same with Achish, 1Sa 21:10; who either had two names; or this of Abimelech, as it should seem, was a common name to all the kings of the Philistines; see Ge 20:2, 26:8; as Pharaoh was to the Egyptian kings, and Caesar to the Roman emperors: the name signifies a "father king", or "my father king", or a "royal father"; as kings should be the fathers of their country: before him "David changed his behaviour", his taste, sense, or reason: he imitated a madman; behaved as if he was out of his senses, scrabbling on the doors of the gates, and letting his spittle fall down upon his beard; for he being known and made known by the servants of the king, he was in great fear of losing his life, being in the hands of an enemy, and who he might justly fear would revenge the death of their champion Goliath; wherefore he took this method to get himself despised and neglected by them, and escape out of their hands: and which succeeded; for Abimelech, or Achish, seeing him behave in such a manner, treated him with contempt, was displeased with his servants for bringing him into his presence, and ordered them to take him away, or dismiss him; which is here expressed by this phrase, "who drove him away", with scorn and indignation; "and he departed" to the cave of Adullam, glad at heart he had escaped such danger: upon which, under a sense of divine goodness, and by the inspiration of the Spirit of God, he composed the following psalm; see 1Sa 21:10-15, 22:1.
Taken from John Gill's Exposition of the Bible
