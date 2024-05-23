Pumpkin-Butterscotch Custard With Spiced Whipped Cream Recipe (2024)

Butterscotch pudding gets an autumnal makeover with the addition of pumpkin purée and a fluffy, spiced whipped cream topping. To make this dish supremely festive, it’s baked in one large dish instead of individual custard cups. And because it needs to be prepared almost entirely in advance, it’s a perfect dinner party dessert. Serve it scooped into bowls, with some crisp cookies on the side.

Featured in: Yes, There Are Great Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren’t Pie