Pumpkin Creme Brulee Recipe (2024)

Pumpkin spice creme brûlée is the perfect holiday dessert.It may seem intimidating, but making creme brûlée couldn’t be easier. It’s a dessert I like to always have in my back pocket that feels impressive with little effort. It’s perfect for the holidays because you can make the custards up to 3 days ahead of time and just brûlée them to serve!

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Creme Brûlée

Follow these instructions and you’ll be serving the perfect pumpkin creme brûlée in no time.

Tools Needed

Ingredients you’ll need

Heavy Cream. Heavy cream is the base for pumpkin creme brûlée and yields a rich custard.

Spices. The heavy cream is infused with a cinnamon stick, freshly grated nutmeg, ground cloves, and a fresh vanilla bean.

Egg yolks. Egg yolks set the custard and add richness. Be sure to completely separate them from the whites.

Sugar. Granulated sugar sweetens the custard and creates the bruleed crust on top.

Pumpkin puree.A bit of pumpkin puree is stirred into the custard. Be sure to use pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling.

Making the bruleed top

To brulee the top of pumpkin creme brulee, you really need a kitchen torch. There are a lot of websites out there saying that you can put the creme brulee under the broiler. ABSOLUTELY DO NOT DO THIS. The extreme heat of the broiler will curdle the set custard before it ever brulees the top of the custard. Sprinkle the top with sugar and with the blowtorch on medium-low heat, slowly apply heat to the top until the sugar starts to melt. Rotate the custard until the whole top is a deep amber-brown color. Let the sugar cool for 5 minutes and then dig in.

Making caramelized sugar without a blow torch

In a small stainless steel saucepan, combine 1 tablespoon of butter with 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the sugar starts to liquify. Once the sugar is totally melted and dark amber in color, quickly pour some of the molten sugar on top of the custards and rotate so that the sugar covers the top completely. Be careful as molten sugar causes an awful burn to the skin. Cool for 5 minutes before breaking the top. To clean the saucepan, fill with hot water and simmer until the sugar has lifted from the sides.

Doubling this recipe

You can very easily double the recipe for pumpkin spice creme brulee! You may have to bake in a larger roasting pan or in two separate batches. Alternately, you can use smaller volume ramekins to make more portions, just adjust the baking time accordingly. I would start checking at 20 minutes if using a smaller ramekin.

Pumpkin Creme Brulee Success Tips

Don’t let your cream scald. The point of warming the cream is really to infuse the flavors. Let the cream steep over very low heat, but keep an eye on it because the cream will easily boil over even on low heat. If your cream boils over and scalds, start over.

Temper your egg yolks. All you're doing is slowly raising the temperature of the egg yolks so they don't scramble. *Slowly* pour the warm cream into the egg yolks and sugar while whisking. That's it!

Strain your custard. Straining your custard through a fine-mesh strainer before pouring them into ramekins ensures a smooth custard. You'll remove any accidental bits of the cooked egg.

Use shallow ramekins. The key to silky creme brulee custard is to use shallow ramekins. If you use a deeper ramekin, the edges will overcook while the inside is still uncooked. Using shallow ramekins allows the custard to cook evenly.

Be careful when pouring your water. Don't get any water in the custard or it'll curdle.

Don't overbake. It really takes practice to know when they're done. It also depends on the size of your ramekins and how warm the cream mixture is when you whisk it into the egg mixture. If you tap the ramekin the edges will be set, but the middle should be jiggly.

