Pumpkin Fudge Recipe (4 Ingredients) (2024)

This easy pumpkin fudge recipe is a crowd-pleasing dessert that’ll satisfy all the die-hard pumpkin fans in your life. Made with creamy cashew butter and perfectly sweetened pumpkin, it’s a foolproof recipe that gets better with every bite!

No bake desserts are a big deal in my house, as they should be. I mean, to be able to whip up a decadent dessert without spending hours in the kitchen, how cool is that? Honestly, it almost feels like cheating.

When I can combine my love of easy desserts with my love of all things pumpkin, it’s even better. That’s why I’ve been making pumpkin brownies, pumpkin bars, and pumpkin-spiced fudge nonstop.

Recipe highlights

4 ingredients. Just 4 simple ingredients, plus some optional spices, are all you need to make this easy fudge recipe.

Just 4 simple ingredients, plus some optional spices, are all you need to make this easy fudge recipe. Healthy. No granulated sugar and no sweetened condensed milk are needed, yet you still get irresistibly decadent fudge.

No granulated sugar and no sweetened condensed milk are needed, yet you still get irresistibly decadent fudge. A chocolate-free fudge recipe. Look, not everyone loves chocolate as much as I do, and while this breaks my heart, I get it. Unlike most pumpkin fudge recipes, this one has no white chocolate.

Look, not everyone loves chocolate as much as I do, and while this breaks my heart, I get it. Unlike most pumpkin fudge recipes, this one has no white chocolate. Dairy-free. Like maple fudge , this recipe is made without any evaporated milk, so it’s totally vegan-friendly.

What I enjoy most about this recipe is how easy it is to make! Just combine the ingredients in a bowl, then transfer them to your baking dish and let it set in the fridge. No candy thermometer or tons of hands-on time is needed. Like my sugar cookie bars, it’s the perfect make-ahead treat.

What is pumpkin fudge made of?

As I mentioned, this recipe uses just a few basic ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

Cashew butter. I prefer cashew butter over other nut butters because it’s relatively mild in flavor, so the pumpkin really stands out. That said, if you’d rather use almond butter or tahini for a nut-free version, you certainly can.

I prefer cashew butter over other nut butters because it’s relatively mild in flavor, so the pumpkin really stands out. That said, if you’d rather use or tahini for a nut-free version, you certainly can. Maple syrup. Sweetens the bars and adds a complimentary caramelized flavor. I’ve also used agave, and it works great.

Sweetens the bars and adds a complimentary caramelized flavor. I’ve also used agave, and it works great. Pumpkin puree. Look for pumpkin puree instead of pumpkin pie filling, which will have sugar and spices already added.

Look for instead of pumpkin pie filling, which will have sugar and spices already added. Coconut oil. Helps to hold the fudge together at room temperature. I also tried using butter, and while it did work, the fudge was quite oily and didn’t hold together well.

Helps to hold the fudge together at room temperature. I also tried using butter, and while it did work, the fudge was quite oily and didn’t hold together well. Pumpkin pie spice. Optional, but definitely a good idea if you want to impart even more pumpkin flavor. When I’m out of pumpkin pie spice, I’ll use cinnamon and nutmeg.

How to make pumpkin fudge

Step 1- Prep work. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish or baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2- Make the batter. In a microwave-safe bowl or on the stovetop, melt the cashew butter with coconut oil. Add maple syrup, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spice, stirring to combine.

Step 3- Transfer and chill. Pour the fudge mixture into the prepared pan and refrigerate until firm.

Recipe tips and variations

Leave some parchment paper sticking out. When you line the baking dish with parchment, leave enough sticking out that you can use it to help pop out the fudge once it’s set. That way, you won’t have to risk making a sticky mess. Ask me how I know…

When you line the baking dish with parchment, leave enough sticking out that you can use it to help pop out the fudge once it’s set. That way, you won’t have to risk making a sticky mess. Ask me how I know… Add mix-ins. While I like usually like my fudge to be smooth and creamy, sometimes I’ll stir in some roasted pecans, pumpkin seeds, or white chocolate chips for a little texture.

While I like usually like my fudge to be smooth and creamy, sometimes I’ll stir in some roasted pecans, pumpkin seeds, or white chocolate chips for a little texture. Cut the fudge when it’s fully set. My #1 tip for fudge is to make sure it’s totally firm before trying to slice it. And make sure to use a sharp knife!

My #1 tip for fudge is to make sure it’s totally firm before trying to slice it. And make sure to use a sharp knife! Use up the extra pumpkin. This recipe calls for just ½ cup of pumpkin puree, so if you’re wondering what to do with the rest of the can, I suggest making pumpkin balls or pumpkin blondies .

This recipe calls for just ½ cup of pumpkin puree, so if you’re wondering what to do with the rest of the can, I suggest making or . Bump up the pumpkin. When I’m really feeling the holiday season (especially Thanksgiving), I like to add a few teaspoons of pumpkin spice to the batter.

When I’m really feeling the holiday season (especially Thanksgiving), I like to add a few teaspoons of pumpkin spice to the batter. Add vanilla extract. I thought this fudge was flavorful enough as is, but you could add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to really amp up the flavor.

Storage instructions

To store: Store leftover fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

To freeze: Freeze leftover fudge in a freezer-safe container for up to 6 months. I like to separate the layers of fudge with parchment paper so they don’t stick. Let the frozen fudge thaw overnight in the fridge before enjoying.

Frequently asked questions

Pumpkin Fudge Recipe 5 from 43 votes This easy pumpkin fudge recipe is a crowd-pleasing dessert that’ll satisfy all the die-hard pumpkin fans in your life. Made with creamy cashew butter and perfectly sweetened pumpkin, it’s a foolproof recipe that gets better with every bite! Servings: 30 servings Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 2 minutes mins See Also Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon Recipe (Instant Pot option) » LeelaLicious Total: 7 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Video Ingredients ▢ 2 cups cashew butter or any nut/seed butter

▢ 5 tablespoons maple syrup or agave/honey

▢ 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

▢ 1/2 cup coconut oil

▢ 1 tablespoon Pumpkin pie spice optional Instructions Line an 8 x 8 baking dish wish aluminium tin foil or baking paper and set aside.

In a microwave safe bowl or stovetop, melt your cashew butter with coconut oil. Add your pure maple syrup then stir through your pumpkin puree until fully combined. Top with optional pumpkin pie spice.

Pour mixture into lined baking dish and refrigerate until firm. Notes TO STORE. Store leftover fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks. TO FREEZE. Freeze leftover fudge in a freezer-safe container for up to 6 months. I like to separate the layers of fudge with parchment paper so they don’t stick. Let the frozen fudge thaw overnight in the fridge before enjoying. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 142kcalCarbohydrates: 7gProtein: 3gFat: 12gSodium: 3mgPotassium: 110mgFiber: 0.5gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 636IUVitamin C: 0.2mgCalcium: 13mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 7g Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

